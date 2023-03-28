Oreo Just Revealed Its Newest Cookie Flavor—and It's the Most Chocolaty One Yet

It would be an understatement to say that Oreo has gotten imaginative over the years. Launched in 1912, the beloved cookie brand has unveiled more than 85 flavors. These have ranged from unique takes on classic desserts like Choc'o Brownie and Apple Pie to even more unconventional varieties like Swedish Fish, Cherry Cola, and Hot Chicken Wing.

After teasing consumers on social media about a brand-new flavor—the posted image depicted a blacked-out Oreo package over a chocolate cake background—the 110-year-old brand just announced its newest cookie. Inspired by the popular chocolate dessert, Oreo's new Blackout Cake cookie consists of two chocolate wafers, which the brand calls "base cakes," sandwiching layers of both chocolate and dark chocolate cake flavored creme.

Available starting on April 3, the limited-edition cookies will be sold nationwide while supplies last.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Though many Oreo fans welcomed the new flavor announcement with open arms, others were less than impressed, citing a similar flavor from January 2022.

"Did you just rebrand the Ultimate Chocolate Oreo?" one Instagram user commented on Oreo's latest post. "I love chocolate, but this looks a lot like the Ultimate Chocolate Oreo cookie we already got, but with one less layer. If y'all didn't want to release a totally new flavor, why not just bring back Blueberry Pie? 😏," another one wrote.

Other less-enthused fans on social media similarly suggested that Oreo instead revive much-missed flavors of the past, including Red Velvet, S'Mores, and Chocolate Creme Golden Oreos.

Oreo's Blackout Cake-flavored cookie is the second new flavor the brand has introduced this year. In January, the cookie giant debuted a cookies-n-creme-inspired Oreo, calling it "The Most Oreo Oreo." The limited-time flavor features two chocolate wafers filled with "Most Stuf" levels of creme that have ground-up Oreo cookie bits inside of it.

This isn't the first time Oreo has premiered a cake-flavored sandwich cookie, though. The brand has previously released various options like Strawberry Cheesecake, Birthday Cake, and Carrot Cake.