 Skip to content

6 Exciting New Oreo Snacks Are Coming in January—Here's What We Know

The cookie brand is kicking off 2025 with new additions to its cookie, Cakester, and frozen dessert lines.
Avatar for Brianna Ruback
By
Published on December 10, 2024 | 10:10 AM
FACT CHECKED BY Mura Dominko

Throughout 2024, Oreo has innovated its product portfolio by releasing an array of creative flavors, such as Coca-Cola, Mint Chip, and Sour Patch Kids. In 2025, the beloved cookie brand will continue to excite fans because Oreo is dropping not one, not two, but six sweet treats in January.

But before the six products arrive in stores, Oreo fans can get their hands on another new offering designed for tailgates and football watch parties: Oreo Game Day. This limited-edition pack includes the brand's signature chocolate sandwich cookies embossed with one of five football-themed designs, such as a field goal or a football helmet. This new cookie pack will hit stores on Dec. 26 and will be available while supplies last.

 Every New Oreo Flavor Released in 2024—So Far

Then in January, Oreo is expanding its cookie, Cakester, and frozen dessert lineups. And lucky for Oreo fans, all of these offerings are permanent additions.

new oreo releases
Oreo

The first new cookie landing on shelves is Oreo Loaded, which resembles the limited-edition, cookies and cream-inspired Most Oreo Oreo that launched in 2023. This new Oreo features the brand's iconic chocolate cookies with a Mega Stuf level of creme that's "loaded" with bits of Oreo cookie pieces. This new Oreo flavor will be available starting on Jan. 3.

On the same day, Oreo will also expand its Thins line with the debut of its Irish Creme Thins. This liqueur-inspired sandwich cookie has "notes of chocolate and vanilla" and consists of the brand's original thin cookies with a layer of Irish creme-flavored creme.

irish creme oreo thins
Oreo

The next product launching on Jan. 3 is one that hasn't been available for more than 10 years: Golden Oreo Cakesters. These consist of two soft-baked golden snack cakes sandwiching a layer of vanilla-flavored creme.

Also coming out on Jan. 3 is an item that's sure to pique the interest of peanut butter Oreo fans. The cookie brand is releasing Peanut Butter Oreo Minis, which are bite-sized versions of the peanut butter creme-filled sandwich cookies. These tiny cookies are packaged in three-ounce bags, making them easy to tote on the go.

peanut butter oreo minis
Oreo

 I Tried 11 Oreo Flavors & The Winner Had the Perfect Cookie-To-Cream Ratio

The last two new Oreo products coming out in January will be available in freezers nationwide all year-round. The first are the Oreo Bites, which consist of a frozen creme-flavored dairy base covered in an Oreo coating. These miniature treats will be available in 14-count containers at convenience stores.

And finally, there are the new Oreo Mini Bars, a miniature take on Oreo's standard-sized frozen dairy dessert bars. These have a creme-flavored base with Oreo cookie pieces and a coating made with Oreo wafer pieces.

oreo mini bars
Oreo

In addition to unveiling a plethora of new products, Oreo just announced its new Oreo Dunk Club, an exclusive new club with perks for fans of the iconic sandwich cookie. Through this club, Oreo lovers can stay updated on the brand's new product releases, collaborations, sweepstakes, and giveaways, access exclusive pre-sale events, and help choose future Oreo activations. Interested fans can sign up here.

Brianna Ruback
Brianna is a staff writer at Eat This, Not That! She attended Ithaca College, where she graduated with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Communication Studies. Read more about Brianna
Filed Under
// //
More in Groceries
  • Costco warehouse exterior

    Popular Costco Item Will Drop In Quality, Fans Say

  • coca-cola spiced and oreo o's set against an orange background

    8 Beloved Grocery Products Discontinued in 2024

  • Loaded Oreos and Peanut Butter Mini Oreos set against a blue background

    6 Exciting New Oreo Products Are Coming in January

  • Oreo cookies falling on a pile in front of blue background

    Oreo Discontinues a Beloved Product

  • Costco storefront on a designed red background

    14 Best Frozen Foods at Costco Right Now

Copyright 2024 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.