6 Exciting New Oreo Snacks Are Coming in January—Here's What We Know

Throughout 2024, Oreo has innovated its product portfolio by releasing an array of creative flavors, such as Coca-Cola, Mint Chip, and Sour Patch Kids. In 2025, the beloved cookie brand will continue to excite fans because Oreo is dropping not one, not two, but six sweet treats in January.

But before the six products arrive in stores, Oreo fans can get their hands on another new offering designed for tailgates and football watch parties: Oreo Game Day. This limited-edition pack includes the brand's signature chocolate sandwich cookies embossed with one of five football-themed designs, such as a field goal or a football helmet. This new cookie pack will hit stores on Dec. 26 and will be available while supplies last.

Every New Oreo Flavor Released in 2024—So Far

Then in January, Oreo is expanding its cookie, Cakester, and frozen dessert lineups. And lucky for Oreo fans, all of these offerings are permanent additions.

The first new cookie landing on shelves is Oreo Loaded, which resembles the limited-edition, cookies and cream-inspired Most Oreo Oreo that launched in 2023. This new Oreo features the brand's iconic chocolate cookies with a Mega Stuf level of creme that's "loaded" with bits of Oreo cookie pieces. This new Oreo flavor will be available starting on Jan. 3.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

On the same day, Oreo will also expand its Thins line with the debut of its Irish Creme Thins. This liqueur-inspired sandwich cookie has "notes of chocolate and vanilla" and consists of the brand's original thin cookies with a layer of Irish creme-flavored creme.

The next product launching on Jan. 3 is one that hasn't been available for more than 10 years: Golden Oreo Cakesters. These consist of two soft-baked golden snack cakes sandwiching a layer of vanilla-flavored creme.

Also coming out on Jan. 3 is an item that's sure to pique the interest of peanut butter Oreo fans. The cookie brand is releasing Peanut Butter Oreo Minis, which are bite-sized versions of the peanut butter creme-filled sandwich cookies. These tiny cookies are packaged in three-ounce bags, making them easy to tote on the go.

I Tried 11 Oreo Flavors & The Winner Had the Perfect Cookie-To-Cream Ratio

The last two new Oreo products coming out in January will be available in freezers nationwide all year-round. The first are the Oreo Bites, which consist of a frozen creme-flavored dairy base covered in an Oreo coating. These miniature treats will be available in 14-count containers at convenience stores.

And finally, there are the new Oreo Mini Bars, a miniature take on Oreo's standard-sized frozen dairy dessert bars. These have a creme-flavored base with Oreo cookie pieces and a coating made with Oreo wafer pieces.

In addition to unveiling a plethora of new products, Oreo just announced its new Oreo Dunk Club, an exclusive new club with perks for fans of the iconic sandwich cookie. Through this club, Oreo lovers can stay updated on the brand's new product releases, collaborations, sweepstakes, and giveaways, access exclusive pre-sale events, and help choose future Oreo activations. Interested fans can sign up here.