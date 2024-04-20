I Tried 11 Oreo Flavors & The Winner Had the Perfect Cookie-To-Cream Ratio

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

March 6, 1912, marked a pivotal moment in snacking history. It was the day Nabisco first introduced Oreos, but at this time, they were called "Oreo Biscuits." Since then, milk's favorite cookie has taken on a few different names and has been sold in way more than a few flavors.

Throughout its history, the brand has rolled out countless sandwich cookies. These range from dessert-inspired flavors like red velvet to more eyebrow-raising varieties like Swedish Fish.

To see which Oreos reign supreme, I rounded up 11 options at my local ShopRite. To level the playing field, I didn't include gluten-free Oreos or Thins, but I did throw in Double Stuf to see how the cookie-to-cream ratios compared among the flavors.

For some additional assistance, I also recruited three enthusiastic taste testers: my friends. Together, we paid close attention to the flavor profiles, filling consistency, and of course, cookie-to-cream ratio. Here's how the 11 Oreos stacked up.

Toffee Crunch

Nutrition : (Per 2 Cookies):

Calories : 140

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 90 mg

Carbs : 20 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 13 g)

Protein : <1 g

Featuring a toffee-flavored cream with sugar crystals, Toffee Crunch joined Oreo's flavor roster as a permanent addition in January 2022. I picked up a family size package of these for $5.49.

The look: Despite "Double Stuf" being nowhere on the packaging, the light brown toffee-colored cream was about the same thickness as the filling in a Double Stuf Oreo. There were also a few sugar crystals randomly scattered in the cream.

The taste: The smell of these alone was enough to discourage me from taking a bite. The cloyingly sweet toffee scent matched the overly sugary, almost syrupy flavor of the cookie's cream. "That's disgusting," one taste tester said. "This only has one thing going for it: it's crunchy," another one joked. We all were quick to try another flavor.

Birthday Cake

Nutrition : (Per 2 Cookies):

Calories : 140

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 90 mg

Carbs : 21 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 13 g)

Protein : <1 g

First released in 2012 as a limited-edition offering, Birthday Cake Oreos have since become a permanent flavor. These festive sandwich cookies feature a birthday cake-flavored cream with colorful sprinkles in between two chocolate wafers. I purchased a family size package of these for $5.49.

The look: These Oreos had a hearty amount of filling, beating out Double Stuf. However, the white cream was speckled with confetti-like "sprinkles" that had a wax-like appearance. I'll take my birthday cake without the candles this time.

The taste: Overwhelmingly sweet. But this was no surprise considering the powerful frosting scent that diffused out of the packaged. The chocolate-flavored wafers weren't enough to balance out the intensity of the sugary cream, which tasted like uncooked vanilla cake batter.

Lemon

Nutrition : (Per 2 Cookies):

Calories : 150

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 80 mg

Carbs : 21 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 12 g)

Protein : <1 g

Aptly packaged in bright yellow, these cookies sandwich a layer of lemon-flavored cream between two Golden Oreos. I snagged a family size package of the citrusy flavor for $5.49.

The look: Like the aforementioned Oreos, these yellow cookies had a thicker layer of cream—even thicker than Double Stuf. Unlike some of the other flavors, which presented a creamy consistency, this filling was on the stiffer side and also had a grittiness to it.

The taste: The lemon flavor started out light and subtle and grew increasingly stronger. While I wouldn't go as far as calling these unenjoyable, the cream presented some artificial notes that somewhat reminded me of cleaning products. Even so, this Oreo flavor was one of the lightest options of the bunch, with one of my friends noting that he "was expecting something more tangy."

Peanut Butter

Nutrition : (Per 2 Cookies):

Calories : 140

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 125 mg

Carbs : 20 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 10 g)

Protein : 2 g

Some like to dip their Oreos in peanut butter. Others like peanut butter in their Oreos. This Oreo contains peanut butter-flavored cream in between two chocolate-flavored wafers. A family-size package cost me $5.49.

The look: These sandwich cookies had a Double Stuf amount of tan-colored cream. The filling also had a notable sheen to it, giving off a slight oiliness.

The taste: As someone who isn't a major peanut butter fan, I enjoyed these Oreos. Perhaps it was because I didn't find the peanut butter flavor to be overly powerful. In fact, I thought it was nicely balanced with the cookies' cocoa flavor. One taste tester likened this cookie to a "Nutter Butter with chocolate" and concluded that this Oreo was better. Another distinctive quality about this sandwich was its sticky mouthfeel—not uncommon for peanut butter.

Golden

Nutrition : (Per 2 Cookies):

Calories : 160

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 120 mg

Carbs : 25 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 12 g)

Protein : 1 g

In 2004, Oreo veered away from its standard chocolate cookies with the debut of a vanilla-flavored wafer. Enter: the Golden Oreo. The brand has since introduced a variety of flavors with these cookies. I purchased this package for $4.19.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The look: The layer of vanilla cream was the same thickness as the filling in the original Single Stuf, making this one of the least filled Oreos in the taste test.

The taste: Simple and sweet. The vanilla flavor shined through in both the cookie and the cream. But when it comes to cookies, I will always choose chocolate over vanilla.

Chocolate

Nutrition : (Per 2 Cookies):

Calories : 140

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 90 mg

Carbs : 21 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 13 g)

Protein : 1 g

Oreo ramped up the chocolate in 2001 when it launched its chocolate cream-filled sandwich cookies. I picked up a family size package of these for $4.19.

The look: This cookie had a slightly darker wafer than the original. It set itself apart even further by boasting an especially creamy, soft filling that strays from the stiffness of the original Oreo cream.

The taste: Oddly enough, this wasn't particularly chocolaty. In fact, a couple of us said this tasted like the original Double Stuf Oreo—not a bad thing. However, I wish this Oreo had a more distinctive chocolate flavor.

Churro

Nutrition : (Per 2 Cookies):

Calories : 140

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 75 mg

Carbs : 21 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 12 g)

Protein : <1 g

Out of all the flavors, I was most excited for this one. Standing as Oreo's latest limited-edition flavor, this sweet treat has two fried dough-flavored cookies and a layer of churro-flavored cream. I snagged these for $5.29.

The look: The Golden Oreos were filled with a hearty layer of a light brown cream that resembled peanut butter. Like most of the other cookies, this variety had about the same amount of cream as a Double Stuf Oreo—another welcome surprise.

The taste: These Oreos didn't disappoint. The cookie smelled just like a cinnamon Teddy Graham, and the flavor was both pleasantly sweet and spiced, showcasing notes of cinnamon and sugar and even a hint of ginger. While there was a grittiness to the cookie's texture, it was one that didn't detract from the overall presentation of flavors.

Mint

Nutrition : (Per 2 Cookies):

Calories : 140

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 90 mg

Carbs : 21 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 13 g)

Protein : <1 g

Looking for an even cooler flavor? This Oreo is filled with layer of sweet mint-flavored cream. The brand has other mint-flavored offerings, including gluten-free Oreos, Thins, and its most recent frozen treat line. One family size package of these cost me $5.49.

The look: Each sandwich cookie was filled with a layer of pale green cream. Like the other aforementioned cookies, this flavor also appeared to have about the same amount of cream as a Double Stuf Oreo.

The taste: After opening the bag, the smell of mint permeated the air, with one of my friends likening it to chewing gum. However, the flavor wasn't overpowering. With Thin Mints being my favorite Girl Scout cookie flavor, I thoroughly enjoyed these Oreos. The flavor was remarkably similar, offering a delightful balance between cool mint and cocoa. However, if I had to choose between the two cookies, I'd still go for a Thin Mint straight out of the freezer.

Original

Nutrition : (Per 2 Cookies):

Calories : 160

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 130 mg

Carbs : 25 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 14 g)

Protein : 1 g

It's the cookie we all know and love: the original Oreo. Simple yet tried and true, the OG Oreo features two chocolate wafers and a thin layer of that classic, creamy Oreo filling. I picked up a package for $3.57.

The look: Surprisingly skimpy on filling. "Who knew there was that little cream?" one taste tester questioned, prompting us to do some research—only to find other consumers reporting similar sightings. Out of all the flavors we tried, this Oreo, along with the Golden Oreo, had the thinnest layer of cream, creating some disappointment among my fellow taste testers.

The taste: Although the cookie-to-cream ratio was a bit of a bummer, this didn't detract from the cookie-eating experience—at least for me. This was still the classic flavor I knew and enjoyed. Still, there were a couple of other flavors that actually rose above the OG.

Dark Chocolate

Nutrition : (Per 2 Cookies):

Calories : 140

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 120 mg

Carbs : 21 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 12 g)

Protein : 1 g

These dark chocolate-flavored Oreos hit the shelves in 2019 as a permanent addition to the flavor roster. As a dark chocolate fan, these cookies were among the flavors that piqued my interest the most. I purchased a family size package for $5.49.

The look: Unlike the chocolate filling, which was soft and creamy, the dark chocolate cream was considerably stiff, resisting my attempt to twist the wafers apart. It also had a notable sheen to it that gave it a bit of a tar-like resemblance—not the most inviting description. But, I'll never say no to a dark chocolate-flavored treat.

The taste: The dark chocolate variety had a more distinctive flavor than the chocolate Oreo, presenting less sweetness and a stronger cocoa-forward taste. The combination of the chocolate cookies and the dark chocolate cream wasn't too rich either. "It tastes like a chocolate Teddy Graham," one of my friends said. I later reached for another.

Double Stuf

Nutrition : (Per 2 Cookies):

Calories : 140

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 90 mg

Carbs : 21 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 13 g)

Protein : <1 g

In 1974, Oreo came out with a new cookie-to-cream ratio: Double Stuf. Said to have twice as much cream as the standard sandwich cookie, this variety was actually found to have slightly less than double the cream in previous consumer experiments. Regardless of what the ratio actually is, one thing is for sure: Double Stuf has plenty of fans—us being four of them. I bought a standard-sized package of these for $4.19.

The look: Unlike the Single Stuf Oreo cookies, which are so dark they border on black, the Double Stuf cookies were lighter in color, presenting a more prominent brown. And as its name implies, there appeared to be about twice as much cream.

The taste: The decision was unanimous: the beloved Double Stuf Oreo earned the top spot in this Oreo taste test. As one of my friends put it, this cookie had "the best ratio of filling to cookie to nostalgia." There was enough sweetness from the cream to complement the cocoa flavor of the wafers—just as I had remembered.