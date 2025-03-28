7 New Sam's Club Snacks That Just Hit Shelves This Week

If you are anything like me, one of the highlights of a trip to Sam's Club is checking out all of the new snacks. I'm a sucker for anything sweet or salty – or even a combination of the two – and sort of live for in-between meal treats. This week, Sam's stores got some new shipments of snacks (some healthier than others) including candy, chips, and yogurt-filled bars. Here are the 7 latest-and-greatest Sam's Clubs snacks that hit shelves this week.

PopCorners White Cheddar Popped-Corn Snack

I love crunching on salty things throughout the day. PopCorners White Cheddar Popped-Corn Snack are a more wholesome option than traditional chips. The non-GMO, popped corn treats are gluten-free and never fried, but still offer a crisp texture and savory flavor. $6.98 for an 18-ounce bag.

Kinder Joy Easter Chocolate Surprise Egg

My daughter is truly obsessed with Kinder Joy eggs, and they aren't cheap. Sam's Club just got this 20-pack of Kinder Joy Easter-themed eggs and they are currently on sale for $4 off – just $15.98 or about $0.80 per egg, which is a total steal.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Member's Mark Spring Fruit Snacks

Whether you have kids or are young at heart, fruit snacks are an easy solution for a quick sugar fix. I love the seasonal shapes of Member's Mark Spring Fruit Snacks, available for a limited time. The 100 pack is filled with five flavors, cherry, strawberry, raspberry, orange, and blueberry, and retails for $10.78.

Member's Mark Spring Cutout Cookies

If you have any spring-themed gatherings on the horizon, head over the Sam's Club bakery for these adorable Member's Mark Spring Cutout Cookies. Each package comes with 15 cookies, five blue daisies, five pink tulips, and five yellow butterflies, and costs $10.98.

Nutri-Grain Power-Fulls Soft Baked Oat Bites

A great pick-me-up snack for kids, this Nutri-Grain Power-Fulls Soft Baked Oat Bites variety pack includes 14 pouches, seven strawberry and seven chocolate chip. Each offers 10% daily value protein and 8 grams of whole grains per seving.

Clio Greek Yogurt Raspberry and Peach Mini Bars

One of my new favorite snacks? Clio Greek Yogurt Raspberry and Peach Mini Bars. The delicious sweet treats are just 70 calories per serving with four grams of protein, and are great for sugar cravings. This box has 24 guilt-free bars in it.

Vlasic Pickle Balls Dill Pickle Flavored Corn Puffs

You might not be able to carry a jar of pickles around with you, but Vlasic Pickle Balls Dill Pickle Flavored Corn Puffs are a great portable alterative. Each puff combines dill and vinegar in a bold and tangy taste. The gluten-free treat costs $5.48 for a larg14 oz. bag.