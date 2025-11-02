7 Target Pantry Buys Shoppers Call Hidden Gems

Target’s grocery section is slept on—over the last year I’ve discovered so many quality staple items in-store priced lower than the competition. While I might be late to the party as far as Target’s food and drinks selection is concerned, shoppers smarter than me know there are many hidden gems in those shelves, and should be snapped up immediately. Here are seven Target pantry items shoppers are obsessed with right now.

Sauz Cracked Pepper and Parmesan Tomato Sauce

The Sauz Cracked Pepper and Parmesan Tomato Sauce ($9.79) is a big hit with Target shoppers. “This stuff is INSANE ITS SO GOOD I have literally never had such a good experience with jarred sauce,” one customer raved. “Let alone one with cheese. Wow I’m obsessed and it’s worth the $9+ I feel like I’m at a restaurant.”

Annie’s Real Aged Cheddar Mac & Cheese Microwavable Cups

Annie’s Real Aged Cheddar Mac & Cheese Microwavable Cups ($7.69) are a perfect pantry staple to keep on hand in case of meal emergencies. “Super easy to make and taste like real cheese. Perfect for a quick snack or meal, and I love that they use organic ingredients. Definitely my go-to!” one shopper said.

Good & Gather Tomato Paste

Good & Gather Tomato Paste ($1.29) is a fan-favorite Target buy. “The best tomato paste that I have ever bought. Tastes very good and gives a nice color and taste to your food. It is small for the price but it is worth it because it is not watery and you can use a little bit of it,” one customer raved.

Libby’s 100% Pure Pumpkin Puree for Pies

Libby’s 100% Pure Pumpkin Puree for Pies ($2.69) is a must-have for the holiday season. “Libby’s pumpkin turns out consistently great pumpkin pies year after year. Only takes minutes to add all the ingredients to make a delicious pie,” one shopper said

Siete Mild Taco Seasoning

Target shoppers rave about the Siete Mild Taco Seasoning ($3.14). "This is by far the BEST taco seasoning I've ever had. It's so flavorful!" one said. "This is the best taco seasoning ever!!! It has clean ingredients and the flavor is spot on!" another agreed.

Good & Gather Semi-Sweet Chocolate Baking Chips

The Good & Gather Semi-Sweet Chocolate Baking Chips ($3.29) are wildly popular with Target shoppers. “Actually quite impressed with these,” one customer said. “Really nice milk chocolate flavor. Didn’t bake with them so can’t say how they do baked. But perfect when you want a little sweet in your yogurt, pancakes or just to snack on.”

Actual Veggies Frozen Purple Potato Super Fries

Target shoppers are obsessed with the Actual Veggies Frozen Purple Potato Super Fries ($8.99). “I wasn’t sure what to expect when I first tried these, but they’re AMAZING!! The flavor, the crispness, the color.. I’m not sure what catches my attention more! I honestly don’t even need dip for these. I can’t wait to buy more!” one shopper said.