It’s summertime, which means there are so many fun, refreshing, warm weather-inspired sodas hitting shelves now. This summer season there is no lack of “yum” in the soda aisle, with brands like Mountain Dew, Dr. Pepper, and Sprite heating things up with wild new flavors. Healthy soda brands like poppi and OLIPOP also introduced gut-enhancing new flavors to the mix as well. Here are 7 new soda flavors shoppers are spotting in stores now.

Mountain Dew Infinite Swirl

Tyler Bowers (@teamsupernovafb) shared the exciting news that Mountain Dew Infinite Swirl is back in stores.”You’ve been asking me about this one for a hot minute – Infinite Swirl is FINALLY back (with a SHINY brand new, incredible look) and has already been spotted both in California and Massachusetts!” he wrote adding a snap. “The berry pineapple flavor continues to be only available at Speedway, 7-Eleven, and Stripes locations in full sugar bottles only (no cans and no zero) and you will want to get it while you can, I am told explicitly this time that it will be available for a limited time only.”

Dr. Pepper Vanilla Float

Food blogger Markie Devo revealed the exciting news that Dr Pepper Vanilla Float is here for a limited time. The bad news? It’s only available from two retailers in a single state in the southern part of the country. People in the other 49 states weren’t happy about that. “What! Does Dr Pepper dislike us?🥴Dr Pepper Vanilla Float returns to one state only and is available at 2 stores,” he wrote on Instagram. “You can purchase 12-ounce cans at participating Walmart and Rouses stores in Louisiana through the end of July. 📲for the rest of us, I guess it’s fork us.”

Mountain Dew Summer Freeze

Mountain Dew Summer Freeze is back in stores in regular and Zero-Sugar, and fans are thrilled. “I was super sad to see this one go. I’m glad it’s coming back!” one person commented. “Literally a top 5 flavor for me!” another said raved. The soda has been spotted at Acme market. “This cherry, lemon, and raspberry ice pop flavor will take you back to the best summer of your life… you know the one. Cool down with the taste of red, white, and blue; this time without the sticky fingers, melting messiness, or running after the ice cream truck. Soda. Pop. Soft Drink,” reads the product description.

Crush ‘Back to the 80s’ Electric Blue Razz

Crush ‘Back to the 80s’ Electric Blue Razz is launching any day now, and soda fans have high hopes for the retro-inspired new drink. “It seems like it will taste delicious, so far any Crush flavor I’ve had has been great, they have tried a blue raspberry flavor a lot in the past, so I hope they succeed on this one,” one Redditor said.

Sprite + Tea

We previously reported about the launch of Sprite + Tea, a limited release for summer. The mashup combines the crisp, lemon-lime taste of Sprite with the refreshing taste and flavor of tea, and is available across the United States and Canada through October. “The Sprite + Tea concept started out as an intern research project, which is really fun and interesting,” adds A.P. Chaney, Senior Creative Director, Sparkling Flavors North America. “When it blew up on TikTok with millions of views, it was a gut check that we were on the right track. Because you never go wrong when you listen to consumers and tap into what they’re doing by becoming part of their everyday.” It is currently available at Target. ” It just tastes like sprite with a hint of Lemon Brisk,” a shopper commented.

OLIPOP Orange Cream

Healthy soda lovers will adore the new flavor from OLIPOP, Orange Cream. The flavor sparks serious summer nostalgia. It’s become a quick hit in my house with all the kids who have downed a can, claiming it tastes like dessert in a can. And, it’s packed with gut-enhancing ingredients.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

poppi Punch Pop

My favorite health soda brand poppi just launched another summer inspired flavor, Punch Pop, a “modern take on the classic fruit punch,” they explain. The “juicy, knock-out flavor delivers a delicious ‘punch’ to the tastebuds, with notes of Apple, Orange, Lemon & Cherry.” Each can has only 30 calories, 5g of sugar, 3g of fiber, & natural fruit juice (no artificial dyes), and comes in a super fun, whimsical, and bold can design created by artist Matthew Langill.