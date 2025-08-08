5 New Sodas That Just Hit Stores This Week

Everyone loves OG Coca-Cola, 7-Up, and Mountain Dew. However, die-hard soda fans understand the excitement associated with the release of a new limited-time or permanent soda flavor. This week, a handful of new carbonated drinks have hit the market, ranging from an ice cream sundae-flavored drink to a collaboration between a popular niche soda brand and Crayola. Here are five new sodas that just hit stores this week and what customers are saying about them.

A&W’s Ice Cream Sundae Soda

“Here are some new drink releases coming out right now,” Instagram food blogger Snach with Zach shared this week. “A&W’s Ice Cream Sundae soda has finally arrived,” he wrote. The flavor comes in full and zero sugar options. “The A&W is at Dollar General right now in some locations in KY!!!” writes one follower. “The A&W is very good,” adds another.

Alani Nu Witch’s Brew and Retro Mini Mix

There are a few new Alani Nu drinks. “Alani Nu’s Witch’s Bew has returned,” writes Zach. “WITCHES BREWWWWWWW BABYYYY,” an excited follower commented. And there is also the Alanu Nu Retro Mini Mix, which comes in three flavors, Cherry Twist, Juicy Peach, and Sherbet Swirl, available at Vitamin Shoppe and select Walmart stores.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Prime Orange Cream

My kids went through a big Prime phase and will likely have to try the new Prime Orange Cream, now available exclusively at Circle K. Some people have already tried the bottled drink. “The prime wasn’t too bad,” one shopper commented.

Olipop and SpongeBob Pineapple Paradise

Fan of SpongeBob are going to want to try a new collaboration between the television franchise and a probiotic soda brand. “Olipop and SpongeBob team up for a Pineapple Paradise flavor,” writes Zach. They come in “five collectible cans,” he adds.

Jones Soda Co. and Crayola

Jones Soda Co. collaborated with Crayola in one of the most exciting soda launches ever. Jones Soda Co, Crayola Sodas come in 12 limited edition bottles and are available on the Jones website while supplies last. “Not gonna lie, the crayola/jones one goes hard 👏🏻,” writes one person. “So not only can I eat crayons now I can drink them,” adds another.