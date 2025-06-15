8 New Sodas and Seltzers That Just Hit Shelves

Water is the best way to stay hydrated, but sometimes you just need something flavorful to replenish and feel refreshed. If you’re a fan of fizzy drinks, there’s a lot to look forward to this summer. From wild crazy collaborative flavors to health-conscious options, here’s a roundup of eight standout sodas and sparkling waters that have recently hit the shelves.

Olipop

Known for its ingredients that help support gut health, Olipop is a healthier soda choice and a new variety pack just launched at Costco that includes grape, cream soda and root beer flavors.

“​​Each can has 6g of fiber and supports your gut health,” @costconew posted. “Whether you’re stocking up for summer, prepping for the weekend, or just grabbing your favorite fizzy drink, this is one Costco find you don’t want to miss.”

Dr. Pepper Vanilla Float

Sorry to disappoint, but this one is only found in Louisiana, according to food blogger Markie Devo. He wrote, “Dr Pepper Vanilla Float returns to one state only and is available at 2 stores. 🛒You can purchase 12-ounce cans at participating Walmart and Rouses stores in Louisiana through the end of July.”

This Surprising Soda Just Knocked Pepsi Out of the Top 3

Alani Nu Cotton Candy Sparkling Water

If you’re craving a sweet taste, the Alani Nu Cotton Candy will become your new summer go-to. The item is back for the summer and just hit shelves. You can find the sparkling water at plenty of stores like Kroger, Target and Walmart.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Cini Dirty Soda

The dirty soda has blown up on social media thanks in part to the cast of “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives,” which mixes or tops soda with juice, cream or syrup and Mountain Dew and Papa John’s have jumped on the trend and collaborated to create their own flavor–the “Cini Dirty Soda,” which is the perfect fusion of Mountain Dew’s citrusy taste and Papa Johns’ signature pepperoncini flavor.

It’s available for a limited time and you can order the kit to make it yourself at papajohnscinisoda.com.

26 Healthy Soda Alternatives That Dietitians Love

Waterloo x Guy Fieri Flavors

Waterloo sparkling water has teamed up with famed chef and TV personality Guy Fieri to introduce three new limited-time flavors: Lemon Italian Ice, Huckleberry Cobbler, and Spiced Mango Sorbet. Launched in April 2025, these flavors are inspired by Fieri’s personal experiences and are available for a limited time this summer.

Sprite + Tea

Sprite has released a new drink called Sprite + Tea, inspired by a viral internet trend where fans steeped tea bags in Sprite. This blend combines Sprite’s signature lemon-lime flavor with strong iced tea notes, resulting in a carbonated flavor reminiscent of Southern sweet tea. The beverage is now officially on store shelves in both regular and zero-sugar options.

Markie Devo alerted fans that it’s already been spotted in stores and one fan wrote, ”

I’m looking forward to trying it! I like tea flavored things, so it might be good!

A second commented, “I’m soooo excited😍😍”

Hint Sparkling with Electrolytes Peach Raspberry

Stay hydrated this summer with the new Hint Sparkling with Electrolytes Peach Raspberry. It’s full of fruity flavor and electrolytes, but has zero sugar and no calories. The sparkling water has a crisp clean flavor that customers are raving about.

One verified buyer on Hint’s website wrote, “Love the flavor and is the perfect seltzer. I can drink anywhere from 2-4 a day and helping me cut down on drinking soda.”

7up Watermelon Strawberry

7up Watermelon Strawberry Endless Summer and 7up Watermelon Strawberry Endless Summer Zero Sugar debuted just a few weeks ago in Kroger and Kroger-owned stores and fans have been eager to try this one. The Instagram account @candyhunting shared it was coming soon and some can’t wait.

One user wrote, “I don’t drink pop often, but I will definitely be looking for this 🔥🔥”

Another commented, “Just got these today…so good 😊”