7 Best New Starbucks Drinks Hitting Stores This Week

Starbucks is jumping onto the protein bandwagon with the launch of several new drinks with a strong focus on healthy ingredients that will help you hit your macros. These delicious new drops combine the best of Starbucks with a healthier edge, so customers can have the best of both worlds. “Our new protein beverages tap into the growing consumer demand for protein in an innovative, premium and delicious way that only Starbucks can deliver,” said Tressie Lieberman, Starbucks global chief brand officer. Here are seven of the best new Starbucks drinks hitting stores this month.

Iced Banana Cream Protein Matcha

Starbucks’ new Iced Banana Cream Protein Matcha is a green tea latte containing 24 grams of protein per grande-sized drink. Each one is topped with Banana Protein Cold Foam. “We were inspired by how matcha and fruit flavors naturally complement each other,” says Sakthi Vijayakumar, beverage developer at Starbucks.

Iced Vanilla Cream Protein Latte

The new Iced Vanilla Cream Protein Latte is a new twist on the classic espresso. Each one contains 26 grams of protein per grande, and is topped with Vanilla Protein Cold Foam. This rich drink has sweet notes of vanilla flavor.

Chocolate Cream Protein Cold Brew

The Chocolate Cream Protein Cold Brew contains 19 grams of protein per grande-sized drink. This cold brew coffee is sweetened with vanilla syrup and has layers of Chocolate Protein Cold Foam for that yummy chocolatey taste.

Sugar-Free Vanilla Protein Matcha

Sugar-Free Vanilla Protein Matcha is available iced or hot. Each drink delivers a whopping 28 to 36 grams of protein depending if it’s hot or iced, in protein-boosted milk. Unsweetened matcha and sugar-free vanilla syrup make this drink and indulgence without the added sugars.

Sugar-Free Vanilla Protein Latte

Starbucks’ new Sugar-Free Vanilla Protein Latte is also available iced or hot, and contains 27 to 29 grams of protein per grande. “Crafted with bold, signature espresso, sugar-free vanilla syrup and protein-boosted milk, the Sugar-Free Vanilla Protein Latte is a delicious, smooth drink with no added sugar,” the chain says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Protein Matcha

The new Protein Matcha can be enjoyed iced or hot and contains 28 to 36 grams of protein per grande. This high-protein version of the fan-favorite Matcha Latte combines unsweetened matcha with classic syrup and protein-boosted milk for a protein-packed treat.

Vanilla Protein Latte

The new Vanilla Protein Latte contains 27 to 29 grams of protein in a hot or iced grande. Made from the Starbucks signature espresso and protein-boosted milk, this latte has a sweet vanilla flavor and smooth, delicious consistency. Any drink can be customized with both the Starbucks Protein Cold Foam or Starbucks Protein-Boosted Milk.