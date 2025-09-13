5 Popular Starbucks Drinks Removed From the Menu

Is there anything better than rolling into a Starbucks and taking that first sip of your favorite drink? Most people have their go-to: the one hot, cold, or blended drink they order on repeat. However, this year, many people strolled into the chain and attempted to order theirs, only to discover it was no longer on the menu. Here are five popular Starbucks orders that disappeared from the menu.

Lots of Frappuccinos

Earlier this year, Starbucks announced that their “less popular beverages” were going bye-bye. “These items aren’t commonly purchased, can be complex to make, or are like other beverages on our menu,” Starbucks wrote. Several Frapps were on the list, including the Espresso Frappuccino, Caffè Vanilla Frappuccino, Java Chip Frappuccino, White Chocolate Mocha Frappuccino, Chai Crème Frappuccino, Caramel Ribbon Crunch Crème Frappuccino, Double Chocolaty Chip Crème Frappuccino, Chocolate Cookie Crumble Crème Frappuccino, and the White Chocolate Crème Frappuccino.

White Hot Chocolate

Another item off the menu? White Hot Chocolate. However, one Redditor offers the following order dupe: “Hot chocolate, no mocha and sub white mocha instead,” they say.

Royal English Breakfast Latte

Non coffee drinkers were disappointed when Royal English Breakfast Latte disappeared from the menu. The tea latte was made with Royal English Breakfast tea, steamed milk, and liquid cane sugar.

Honey Almondmilk Flat White

Honey Almondmilk Flat White is a dairy-free drink that was discontinued as well. It was made with Starbucks Blonde Espresso Ristretto shots, steamed almond milk, and a hint of honey. “You can still get it, its just a flat white with almond milk and honey blend,” one says. Don’t forget the espresso.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Iced Matcha Lemonade

Another drink taken off the menu this year that people are mourning? The Iced Matcha Lemonade. ” I’m so sad because this with the lavender cold foam is so good! Also as a non-coffee drinker this was my go to drink at starbucks. They just keep taking away all the good non coffee drinks!” one Redditor complained. Here’s a hack to still get it: Order a lemonade, add water, a few scoops of matcha powder, and the appropriate amount of classic syrup. “I went and had to get an iced matcha latte, they subbed the milk for lemonade. The way it gets rung through the lemonade will usually be an extra charge (this barista took the charge off). Don’t forget to include the ‘classic’ sweetener. But yeah their system doesn’t let them put in a ‘dairy’ free iced matcha anymore, only a ‘latte’ 🥺,” one person added.