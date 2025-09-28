Starbucks Store Closures and Layoffs Will Hit Customers—Here’s Where

Once upon a time, there was a Starbucks on every street corner. As of June 2025, the Seattle-based coffeehouse operated at least 18,734 locations in North America. On Thursday, Starbucks dropped some major news: It is closing 1 percent of its stores in North America this month and laying off 900 corporate employees. Here is what you need to know about the latest Starbucks announcement, including whether or not your store is closing.

About 400 Stores Are Closing

Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol announced the closures, maintaining that it is part of the brand’s $1 billion restructuring plan. The stores shutting down weren’t “what our customers and partners expect” or weren’t making money. In total, roughly 400 stores are closing. 9News has a running list of store closures, listed below per state as of September 25.

Arkansas

Paragould: 2303 W Kingshighway, Paragould, AR 72450

Jonesboro: 2303 Red Wolf Blvd, Jonesboro, AR 72401

Arizona

Tempe: 116 E University Dr, Tempe, AZ 85281

5 Starbucks Orders Baristas Really Recommend

California

Danville: 11000 Crow Canyon Road Danville, CA 94506

Danville: 398 Hartz Ave Danville, CA 94526

Hemet: 889 W Florida Ave, Hemet, CA 92543

El Cajon: 124 W. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020

Hollywood: 5545 W Sunset Blvd, Hollywood, CA 90028

Northridge: 9420 Reseda Blvd., Northridge, CA 91324

San Francisco: 49 Jefferson St, San Francisco, CA 94133

San Ramon: 6000 Bollinger Canyon Rd, San Ramon, CA 94583

Los Angeles: 138 S. Central Avenue Office Depot Center Los Angeles, CA 90012

Los Angeles: 729 N Vignes St Los Angeles, CA 90012

Los Angeles: 444 South Flower Street Los Angeles, CA 90071

Los Angeles: 300 S. Santa Fe Ave Los Angeles, CA 90013

Los Angeles: 760-762 S Broadway Los Angeles, CA 90014

Los Angeles: 600 West 9th Street Los Angeles, CA 90015

Los Angeles: 2134 W. Sunset Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90026

Los Angeles: 3150 Wilshire Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90010

Los Angeles: 3450 Wilshire Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90010

Los Angeles: 3785 Wilshire Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90010

Los Angeles: 1090 Wilshire Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90017

Los Angeles: 5020 Wilshire Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90036

Los Angeles: 5353 Wilshire Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90036

Los Angeles: 1090 Wilshire Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90017

Los Angeles: 7122 Beverly Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90036

Los Angeles: 2134 W. Sunset Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90026

Los Angeles: 600 West 9th Street Los Angeles, CA 90015

Los Angeles: 10612 National Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90034

Los Angeles: 3344 S La Cienega BlvdLos Angeles, CA 90016

Los Angeles: 3006 S Sepulveda Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90034

Culver City: 10601 Washington Blvd Culver City, CA 90232

Culver City: 4114 Sepulveda Blvd Culver City, CA 90230

Beverly Hills: 257 S La Cienega Blvd Beverly Hills, CA 90211

Santa Monica: 2901 Ocean Park Blvd Santa Monica, CA 90405

Colorado

Fort Collins: 3617 S. College Avenue, Fort Collins, CO 805256254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Fort Collins: 112 W. Laurel, Fort Collins, CO 80524

Delaware

Rehoboth Beach: 301 Rehoboth Ave, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971

Georgia

Atlanta: 100 Peachtree St NW, Atlanta, GA 30303

Illinois

Chicago: 1588 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60622

Chicago: 1730 W Fullerton Ave, Chicago, IL 60614

Chicago: 1599 N. Clybourn, Chicago, IL 60642

Chicago: 116 S Halsted St Chicago, IL 60661

Iowa

Le Claire: 1281 Eagle Ridge Road Le Claire, IA 52753

Clinton: 1917 Lincoln Way Clinton, IA 52732

Kansas

Goddard: 18731 W Kellogg Dr, Goddard, KS 67052

Louisiana

New Orleans: 7700 Maple St, Earth & Fire, New Orleans, LA 70118

New Orleans: 2801 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70115

New Orleans: 1001 Elysian, New Orleans, LA 70117

Massachusetts

Boston: 627 Tremont St Boston, MA 02118

Cambridge: 1 JFK St, Cambridge, MA 02138

Somerville: 260 Elm St, Somerville, MA 02144

Cambridge: 1662 Massachusetts Ave Cambridge, MA 02138

Cambridge: 11 First St Cambridge, MA 02141

Minnesota

Minneapolis: 120 S. 6th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55402

Minneapolis: 2212 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55405

Minneapolis: 2544 Nicollet Ave Minneapolis, MN 55404

Minneapolis: 40 S. 7th St, Minneapolis, MN 55402

Roseville: 2020 Twin Lakes PKWY, Roseville, MN 55113

St. Paul: 300 Snelling, St. Paul, MN 55105

New York

Chappaqua: 2 S Greeley Ave Chappaqua, NY 10514

North Carolina

Hilton Head: 11 Palmetto Bay Rd., Island Crossing Shopping Center, Hilton Head Island, SC 29928

Oklahoma

Elk City: 402 South Eastern Ave., Elk CIty, OK 73644

6 Starbucks Drinks Baristas Say Taste Best With These Tweaks

Oregon

Ashland: 512 Walker Ave Ashland, OR 97520

Coos Bay: 2045 Newmark Ave Coos Bay, OR 97420

Eugene: 1505 Franklin Blvd, Eugene, OR 97403

Grants Pass: 120 NE Hillcrest Dr Grants Pass, OR 97526

Medford: 2372 W Main St Medford, OR 97501

Medford: 1730 Delta Waters Rd Medford, OR 97504

Medford: 2372 W Main St Medford, OR 97501

Portland: 1211 SW 5th Ave, Portland, OR 97204

Portland: 1742 SW 6th Ave, Portland, OR 97201

Portland: 2328 W Burnside St, Portland, OR 97210

Portland: 2803 E Burnside St, Portland, OR 97214

Portland: 7737 SW Capitol Highway, Portland, OR 97219

Springfield: 1810 Pioneer Pkwy W, Springfield, OR 97477

Tillamook: 2230 Main Ave N Tillamook, OR 97141

Wood Village: 2555 NE 238th Dr., Wood Village, OR 97060

Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh: 1400 E Carson St Pittsburgh, PA 15203

Pittsburgh: 3931 Butler St Pittsburgh, PA 15201

Texas

Houston: 2101 Smith St., Houston, TX 77002

Houston: 1515 Studemont St., Houston, TX 77007

Houston: 3407 Montrose Blvd., Hawthorne Square Houston, TX 77006

Houston: 5535 Memorial Drive, The Shops on Memorial Houston, TX 77007

Houston: 5115 Buffalo Speedway Houston, TX 77005

College Station: 409 University College Station, TX 77840

Virginia

Richmond: 4320 Commerce Rd., Richmond, VA 23234

Washington

Edmonds: 21920 Highway 99 Edmonds, WA 98026

Lynnwood: 2902 164th St SW Lynnwood, WA 98087

Seattle: Capitol Hill Reserve Roastery: 1124 Pike St, Seattle, WA 98101

Seattle: Starbucks Reserve Store: 2401 Utah Ave S Street Level of Starbucks Corporate Headquarters, Seattle, WA

Vancouver: 304 W 8th St, Heritage Place East Building Vancouver, WA 98660