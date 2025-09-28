Starbucks Store Closures and Layoffs Will Hit Customers—Here’s Where
Once upon a time, there was a Starbucks on every street corner. As of June 2025, the Seattle-based coffeehouse operated at least 18,734 locations in North America. On Thursday, Starbucks dropped some major news: It is closing 1 percent of its stores in North America this month and laying off 900 corporate employees. Here is what you need to know about the latest Starbucks announcement, including whether or not your store is closing.
About 400 Stores Are Closing
Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol announced the closures, maintaining that it is part of the brand’s $1 billion restructuring plan. The stores shutting down weren’t “what our customers and partners expect” or weren’t making money. In total, roughly 400 stores are closing. 9News has a running list of store closures, listed below per state as of September 25.
Arkansas
Paragould: 2303 W Kingshighway, Paragould, AR 72450
Jonesboro: 2303 Red Wolf Blvd, Jonesboro, AR 72401
Arizona
Tempe: 116 E University Dr, Tempe, AZ 85281
California
Danville: 11000 Crow Canyon Road Danville, CA 94506
Danville: 398 Hartz Ave Danville, CA 94526
Hemet: 889 W Florida Ave, Hemet, CA 92543
El Cajon: 124 W. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020
Hollywood: 5545 W Sunset Blvd, Hollywood, CA 90028
Northridge: 9420 Reseda Blvd., Northridge, CA 91324
San Francisco: 49 Jefferson St, San Francisco, CA 94133
San Ramon: 6000 Bollinger Canyon Rd, San Ramon, CA 94583
Los Angeles: 138 S. Central Avenue Office Depot Center Los Angeles, CA 90012
Los Angeles: 729 N Vignes St Los Angeles, CA 90012
Los Angeles: 444 South Flower Street Los Angeles, CA 90071
Los Angeles: 300 S. Santa Fe Ave Los Angeles, CA 90013
Los Angeles: 760-762 S Broadway Los Angeles, CA 90014
Los Angeles: 600 West 9th Street Los Angeles, CA 90015
Los Angeles: 2134 W. Sunset Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90026
Los Angeles: 3150 Wilshire Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90010
Los Angeles: 3450 Wilshire Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90010
Los Angeles: 3785 Wilshire Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90010
Los Angeles: 1090 Wilshire Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90017
Los Angeles: 5020 Wilshire Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90036
Los Angeles: 5353 Wilshire Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90036
Los Angeles: 1090 Wilshire Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90017
Los Angeles: 7122 Beverly Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90036
Los Angeles: 2134 W. Sunset Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90026
Los Angeles: 600 West 9th Street Los Angeles, CA 90015
Los Angeles: 10612 National Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90034
Los Angeles: 3344 S La Cienega BlvdLos Angeles, CA 90016
Los Angeles: 3006 S Sepulveda Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90034
Culver City: 10601 Washington Blvd Culver City, CA 90232
Culver City: 4114 Sepulveda Blvd Culver City, CA 90230
Beverly Hills: 257 S La Cienega Blvd Beverly Hills, CA 90211
Santa Monica: 2901 Ocean Park Blvd Santa Monica, CA 90405
Colorado
Fort Collins: 3617 S. College Avenue, Fort Collins, CO 80525
Fort Collins: 112 W. Laurel, Fort Collins, CO 80524
Delaware
Rehoboth Beach: 301 Rehoboth Ave, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
Georgia
Atlanta: 100 Peachtree St NW, Atlanta, GA 30303
Illinois
Chicago: 1588 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60622
Chicago: 1730 W Fullerton Ave, Chicago, IL 60614
Chicago: 1599 N. Clybourn, Chicago, IL 60642
Chicago: 116 S Halsted St Chicago, IL 60661
Iowa
Le Claire: 1281 Eagle Ridge Road Le Claire, IA 52753
Clinton: 1917 Lincoln Way Clinton, IA 52732
Kansas
Goddard: 18731 W Kellogg Dr, Goddard, KS 67052
Louisiana
New Orleans: 7700 Maple St, Earth & Fire, New Orleans, LA 70118
New Orleans: 2801 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70115
New Orleans: 1001 Elysian, New Orleans, LA 70117
Massachusetts
Boston: 627 Tremont St Boston, MA 02118
Cambridge: 1 JFK St, Cambridge, MA 02138
Somerville: 260 Elm St, Somerville, MA 02144
Cambridge: 1662 Massachusetts Ave Cambridge, MA 02138
Cambridge: 11 First St Cambridge, MA 02141
Minnesota
Minneapolis: 120 S. 6th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55402
Minneapolis: 2212 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55405
Minneapolis: 2544 Nicollet Ave Minneapolis, MN 55404
Minneapolis: 40 S. 7th St, Minneapolis, MN 55402
Roseville: 2020 Twin Lakes PKWY, Roseville, MN 55113
St. Paul: 300 Snelling, St. Paul, MN 55105
New York
Chappaqua: 2 S Greeley Ave Chappaqua, NY 10514
North Carolina
Hilton Head: 11 Palmetto Bay Rd., Island Crossing Shopping Center, Hilton Head Island, SC 29928
Oklahoma
Elk City: 402 South Eastern Ave., Elk CIty, OK 73644
Oregon
Ashland: 512 Walker Ave Ashland, OR 97520
Coos Bay: 2045 Newmark Ave Coos Bay, OR 97420
Eugene: 1505 Franklin Blvd, Eugene, OR 97403
Grants Pass: 120 NE Hillcrest Dr Grants Pass, OR 97526
Medford: 2372 W Main St Medford, OR 97501
Medford: 1730 Delta Waters Rd Medford, OR 97504
Medford: 2372 W Main St Medford, OR 97501
Portland: 1211 SW 5th Ave, Portland, OR 97204
Portland: 1742 SW 6th Ave, Portland, OR 97201
Portland: 2328 W Burnside St, Portland, OR 97210
Portland: 2803 E Burnside St, Portland, OR 97214
Portland: 7737 SW Capitol Highway, Portland, OR 97219
Springfield: 1810 Pioneer Pkwy W, Springfield, OR 97477
Tillamook: 2230 Main Ave N Tillamook, OR 97141
Wood Village: 2555 NE 238th Dr., Wood Village, OR 97060
Pennsylvania
Pittsburgh: 1400 E Carson St Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Pittsburgh: 3931 Butler St Pittsburgh, PA 15201
Texas
Houston: 2101 Smith St., Houston, TX 77002
Houston: 1515 Studemont St., Houston, TX 77007
Houston: 3407 Montrose Blvd., Hawthorne Square Houston, TX 77006
Houston: 5535 Memorial Drive, The Shops on Memorial Houston, TX 77007
Houston: 5115 Buffalo Speedway Houston, TX 77005
College Station: 409 University College Station, TX 77840
Virginia
Richmond: 4320 Commerce Rd., Richmond, VA 23234
Washington
Edmonds: 21920 Highway 99 Edmonds, WA 98026
Lynnwood: 2902 164th St SW Lynnwood, WA 98087
Seattle: Capitol Hill Reserve Roastery: 1124 Pike St, Seattle, WA 98101
Seattle: Starbucks Reserve Store: 2401 Utah Ave S Street Level of Starbucks Corporate Headquarters, Seattle, WA
Vancouver: 304 W 8th St, Heritage Place East Building Vancouver, WA 98660