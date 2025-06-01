7 New Taco Chains You’ll See Everywhere This Year

There is likely a Chipotle and Taco Bell near you. However, there are some other taco chains quickly expanding across the country and are likely to open up shop somewhere close to you shortly. From new chains that are gaining momentum to older ones that are growing rapidly, there are lots of fast-casual and fast-food Mexican establishments in the works. Here are seven new taco chains you’ll see everywhere this year.

District Taco

District Taco started as a food cart in Rosslyn in 2009. Now, they are operating multiple restaurants across Washington, D.C., Virginia, Maryland, and Pennsylvania, with ongoing plans to expand. The most recent locations are in Norfolk, VA, Wayne, NJ, and Clark, NJ, with big plans to open additional ones in the Northeast and Florida in 2025, per QSR. “This year was challenging for our industry, but I am proud of what we were able to accomplish and more excited than ever about our potential,” said Co-Founder and CEO Osiris Hoil. “We believe in our concept. We have more great things planned, and I can’t wait to share everything with our guests next year.”

Del Taco

While Del Taco isn’t a new chain, the second-largest Mexican quick-service restaurant has been opening lots of new locations. They recently signed a 10-unit development agreement with a new franchise group in the Indianapolis DMA, targeting markets in Bloomington, Bedford, Columbus, Greenwood, Plainfield, and Avon. In addition to Indiana, it is targeting Florida, signing 52 commitments in the Sunshine State in 2023. It has also opened new locations in Mississippi and signed commitments for Texas, Montana, and Wyoming.

Taco John’s

Taco John’s, a Wyoming-based quick-serve Mexican chain, is starting its expansion out east. They recently opened a new restaurant in downtown Boston and are planning on opening 22 units across Boston and Connecticut. Currently, there are nearly 350 locations across 22 states.

Torchy’s Tacos

Torchy’s Tacos, an Austin-based taco chain that started as a food truck in 2006, has been in rapid expansion mode. The “Damn Good Tacos” chain opened over 10 locations in new markets in 2024, with several upcoming openings planned for 2025. They are famous for unique taco names, like The Hogfather (green chile pork carnitas, teriyaki sauce, bacon, crispy onions, grilled corn relish, cotija cheese, and cilantro), Trailer Park (fried chicken, green chiles, lettuce, pico) and Brushfire (Jamaican jerk chicken, grilled jalapenos, mango, sour cream, cilantro), using fresh and tasty ingredients. Currently they are operating as far west as Arizona and Colorado and out in the southeast in Virginia and Florida.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

TacoTime

TacoTime has been prospering in the Pacific Northwest for several years, growing to more than 300 locations in the region. Now, they are gearing up to expand into the rest of the country. “TacoTime is a brand with franchise owners who have been operating great businesses for decades, and we are excited about the opportunities our business model provides for entrepreneurs looking to diversify their business portfolio,” says John Wuycheck, Senior Vice President of Kahala Brands. “We franchise with entrepreneurs who are passionate about serving delicious, high-quality food, as well as developing a rapport with their customers and their staff. TacoTime is an easy-to-run business that requires a good work ethic and the discipline to follow our experienced business model.”

Cilantro Taco Grill

Chicago-based Cilantro Taco Grill has a rapid expansion plan, which involves increasing from 18 units to over 100 in the next few years, following the launch of franchising less than two years ago. They currently have six development agreements, one of which covers 100 units in Florida. “As we continue to expand into new communities, it’s fulfilling to know more guests will taste the authentic flavors of Jalisco and the love my family has put into the recipes from our home country of Mexico,” said Temoc Morfin, Founder and CEO of Cilantro Taco Grill. “What started as a small taqueria with my family is now a thriving franchise further fueling the American Dream. Cilantro Taco Grill will always stay true to our mission – serving the food I grew up eating in Mexico and uplifting immigrant families like my own.”

Taco Cabana

Taco Cabana has been around for 50 years, but recently started expanding beyond Texas and across the country. “2024 was a defining year for Taco Cabana, representing a pivotal period in our brand’s evolution and setting the foundation for nationwide expansion of a beloved Mexican-inspired brand that has thrived in the state of Texas since the 1970s,” said Ulyses Camacho, President and COO of Taco Cabana. “With the launch of our franchise program, innovative restaurant design, unique menu offerings and a proven track record of operational excellence, we’re creating exciting opportunities for experienced entrepreneurs to invest in a brand with a legacy of success and a very bright future.” They are specifically targeting Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Tennessee.