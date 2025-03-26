Target is a great place to shop for all of your go-to groceries, and also great for discovering brand new products. From coffee creamers and candy to frozen food collaborations, the store is always introducing delicious and innovative new food products to shoppers. Currently, there are lots of new items in all of the grocery aisles that shoppers are going wild over. Here are 6 new Target grocery items shoppers are obsessed with.

Legendary Boba Instant Boba Kit

Legendary Boba Instant Boba Kit allows you to make the popular Asian bubble tea drink at home. "Boba lovers!! 🧋 Would you try this? Spotted these at Target today and it was super quick and easy to make! I would give the drink like a 6/10, very similar to a vitamin water or something like that! the boba was super chewy, just how I like it all – all around, a fun purchase!!" All Things Target shared on Instagram. "So good!!" confirmed another shopper.

Dunkin' Cold Foam Creamer

Making coffee at home has never bene more fun. Dunkin' Cold Foam Creamer recently hit Target stores. "DUNKIN' Fans!! Target now carries DUNKIN' cold foam. Has anyone tried the chocolate flavor? Let me know how it is! They also have DUNKIN' creamers too!" All Things Target shared. "Ooh yum!!!" commented a shopper.

Good & Gather Ann Kim

Ann Kim's new Good & Gather collaboration is attracting lots of attention. The assortment includes four premium frozen pizzas ($7.99 each) and three restaurant-quality frozen appetizers ($6.49 each), including Pickle Pie Woodfired Pizza and Korean-Inspired Kimchi Dumplings. "I am incredibly excited to share my culinary creations through this collaboration with Target," Chef Kim said in a press release. "For me, food is all about pushing boundaries and creating memorable experiences. I'm excited for people to enjoy the pizzas featuring unexpected flavor combinations on a spectacular crust, plus Korean-inspired appetizers I think people will love."

People are already crazy about them. "They are all delicious," one confirmed on Instagram.

Favorite Day Strawberry Cake Pops

Favorite Day Strawberry Cake Pops are all the rage. "I bought these Spring Strawberry Cake Pops from Favorite Day, and they were such a treat! The flavor was perfectly sweet and fruity, and the texture was soft and moist—exactly what I hoped for. They were a huge hit at our family gathering; everyone commented on how cute and delicious they were. I also love that they come pre-packaged, making them super convenient for gift-giving or sharing without any extra prep. If you enjoy seasonal treats, these are a must-try. I'll definitely be picking up another container soon!" one shopper testifies.

Celsius Retro Vibe Energy Drink

Celsius Retro Vibe Energy Drink is one of the newest flavors of the popular energy drink. "Retro vibe is a Sherbet flavored drink and it tastes just like it! One of my favorites already

Best flavor i ever had so far," says one reviewer. "Absolute best flavor hands down. Checking daily for 12 packs. Almost don't want people to know about it – it's that good. Accurate flavor profile – to me it tastes like skittles," another adds.

Chobani Confetti Birthday Cake Creamer

Chobani yogurt is delicious. However, the brand recently introduced coffee creamer and people are going wild over it. "The BEST creamer on the market right now! Im addicted. Idk how people think it tastes like plastic… it takes like a birthday cake with confetti. I buy 3 at a time since it's a limited batch. Please make permanent!!!" one reviewers said.