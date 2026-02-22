These buzzworthy food finds are already landing in Target carts nationwide.

Have you shopped the grocery department at Target lately? There are so many amazing and delicious new foods and drinks hitting the aisles. From cookie skillet bakes to protein-packed breakfast sandwiches, popcorn, and even new coffee creamer, there are so many items to throw in your cart. Here are 5 new Target grocery items hitting shelves in February 2026.

BAKR Heart Skillet Chocolate Chip Cookie

Who doesn’t love a skillet cookie? The BAKR Heart Skillet Chocolate Chip Cookie – 8oz, $6.99, is a delicious new freezer find. “Surprisingly good. Would recommend if you aren’t in the mood to make your own cookie dough,” one person writes. “Really incredible cookie, tasted homemade,” another adds. “These are DELICIOUS. Made it into a pizookie and it was devoured instantly,” another says.

Bronco Breakfast Bagels

Bronco Breakfast Bagels – Turkey Bacon Egg & Cheese – 9.4oz/2ct and Bronco Breakfast Bagels – Turkey Sausage Egg & Cheese – 11.1oz/2c are new breakfast options. Get two for $6.99, each 15 to 21 grams of protein. “A true must in your freezer!! I don’t say this lightly: the Bronco breakfast sandwich just ruined all other breakfast sandwiches for me. The egg if perfectly cooked, the turkey sausage and bacon are savory (I do prefer the sausage though), and the bagel is always soft!! It’s hearty without being heavy. If you’re even thinking about ordering it—do it. Breakfast royalty status achieved,” one shopper writes. “Honestly really good for a quick breakfast and easy to heat up. The bagel isn’t rubbery and the turkey, egg, and cheese actually taste good. Definetley healthier than any of the sandwhiches I’m grabbing from McDonalds or Wendy’s in the morning so I’d say they’re worth it!” another adds.

Di Fara Pizza

A new line of frozen pizzas is getting a lot of attention. The top pick? Di Fara Vodka Sauce 12″ Frozen Pizza. “By far the best frozen pizza brand I’ve had so far. Crust is great and the sauce isn’t spicy at all,” one person says. “Couldn’t even tell this was frozen pizza. Amazing crust and sauce,” another adds, while a third calls it the “Perfect Pizza” in a review. “Look no further , best frozen pizza on the market. Sauce is amazing , crisp is perfect, not overly greasy or filling, feels like the healthiest pizza I’ve ever eaten . DELICIOUS.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Khloud Truffle and White Cheddar Protein Popcorn

Shoppers are raving about Khloe Kardashian’s Khloud Truffle and White Cheddar Protein Popcorn with 7 grams of protein per serving. “I am addicted to the truffle on this popcorn! It has made me a fan of truffle it just works so well,” one person writes. “Delicious!!! Perfect combination of truffle and cheddar- not too much flavor or salt. Mouth feel is fabulous, thicker than Smartfood. Addicting! Khloe hit it out of the park!” another adds.

Chobani Toasted Coconut Vanilla Dairy Creamer

There is a new flavor of creamer. Chobani Toasted Coconut Vanilla Dairy Creamer is a hit with shoppers. “This flavor is soo good! Obsessed and you don’t need to add a lot to your coffee to get the full flavor,” a shopper writes. Another calls it “Vacation in coffee,” in a review. “Love this it delicious. Right amount of coconut and vanilla. Please keep this available. Best coconut creamer with clean ingredients.”