These new Trader Joe’s frozen meals are getting rave reviews.

Of all the grocery stores, Trader Joe’s has the best freezer finds. I have been shopping for frozen meals at the store since I was a kid, and I firmly believe you can’t get any more delicious. From their bags of ready-to-heat pastas to boxes of Indian dishes, Thai food, and frozen pizza, the grocery store has a cult following for a reason: They prioritize delicious food. There are a few new freezer finds this month that people are throwing in their carts. Here are 4 new Trader Joe’s frozen meals worth trying in February.

Pizza Bianca

Several influencers has shared about the new pizza at Trader Joe’s, the Pizza Bianca. “BRAND NEW AT TRADER JOE’S 🚨This one skips the red sauce and leans fully into creamy, cheesy, herby goodness. The crust is airy and risen for a full 24 hours, then topped with a rich Parmesan sauce, mozzarella, sharp Parmesan, onion, and rosemary before being baked in a wood-fired oven. If you love white pizzas or anything rosemary + cheese, this one’s definitely worth trying,” Trader Joe’s List shared. “We LOVE this one!! added arugula and balsamic and it’s amazing!!!” one person commented. “This is phenomenal – esp adding some artichoke hearts to it. Already had it twice!” added another.

Spicy Alfredo Fusilloni Pasta

Trader Joe’s and Target Finds shared about the new Spicy Alfredo Fusilloni Pasta, now in the frozen section. “Will you be adding to your Trader Joe’s cart?” they asked. “Ooh this is exciting!” a shopper commented. “i purchased this last night! i’m excited to try it!”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

BBQ Pork Fried Rice

The BBQ Pork Fried Rice is an instant hit, “in the style of traditional Cha Siu,” the brand explains, “with a marinade that not only imparts sweet & savory flavors, but also leaves behind a characteristically red-hue.” Shoppers love it. “Had it last night. It is fabulous! Next time I will add an egg,” writes a Redditor. “Just tried this for lunch. This is my new go-to. The pork is uniform unlike the chicken version, where I have to cook it much more than needed to get the chicken chunks hot. Add in some Laoganma chili oil and this is perfect. 100% would buy again,” another says.

Cha Siu Bao Steamed Pork Buns

Cha Siu Bao Steamed Pork Buns are also newish in the freezer section, “steamed parcels stuffed with Cantonese style barbecue pork (char siu) in a savory-sweet oyster sauce. The dough is light & airy, while the filling is delightfully dense and full of flavor,” TJ’s writes. “Once assembled, these Steamed Seasoned Pork Buns are fully cooked, then flash frozen and packaged so that you can easily heat them at home in the microwave, or in a steamer. Once they’re ready, serve these tasty morsels with TJ’s Hoisin Sauce, Crunchy Chili Onion, or Spicy Dynamite Sauce. And don’t forget to fill your yum cha table with more of our convenient and yummy dim sum options, such as Chicken Shu Mai, Vegetable Spring Rolls, and Pork Soup Dumplings.”