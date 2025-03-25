7 New Trader Joe's Products Shoppers Say Are Totally Worth the Hype

Trader Joe's has amassed a cult following of shoppers who swear by the California-based grocery store's staple products. From high-quality trail mixes and frozen pizza to Indian food and gourmet cheese, there are lots of highly hyped TJ products. However, one of the most exciting sections in the store happens to be the new arrivals, where each store displays the latest and greatest offerings, many of them seasonal. Here are 7 new Trader Joe's products shoppers sway are totally worth the hype.

Easter Joe Joes

Trader Joe's Obsessed shared a video this week, highlighting some of the top new products in stores now. One of the most hyped? Easter Joe Joes, "decorated chocolate and vanilla cream sandwich cookies coated in white and milk chocolate," according to the description. "How adorable are these Easter Joe Joe's $3.99 decorated in such cute colors!" she wrote in a separate post.

Lemon Poppy Seed Buns

Trader Joe's is famous for their baker items. One of the newest? Lemon Poppy Seed Buns, "Twisted Danish Pastry with a lemon filling." In a review, she says the $4.49 treat are "delish but could use a little more filling but the lemon flavor is not too overpowering and the danish is nicely dense," she writes. "I air fried it for 2 mins at 325 and had it with some tea." Another shopper agreed. "We really liked these!

Trader Joe's Break Apart Bunny,

Shopping for your Easter baskets? Trader Joe's Break Apart Bunny, a chocolate bunny filled with gummy candy carrots, is a huge hit right now. "Inside the break apart chocolate 🍫 gummy bunny at Trader Joe's! So fun $3.99! The gummies are the same as the small sour carrot and peas gummy bags," she wrote. "I bought two of these! Wondered what was inside lol saving for Easter," another shopper added.

Shrimp Noodle Rolls

From spring rolls to dumplings, Trader Joe's sells so many delicious Asian foods. One of the newest in the freezer section? Shrimp Noodle Rolls, shrimp and mixed vegetables wrapped in dim sum style noodles."Shrimp rolls were so good!" one person says. "It's really good and the noodles are slightly on the thick side but I don't mind," another adds.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Gluten-free Yellow Mini Sheet Cake

Trader Joe's is famous for these adorable mini sheet cakes, and this Gluten-free Yellow Mini Sheet Cake with chocolate frosting landed in the new arrivals section. "Gluten free one is 🔥🔥🔥," writes a shopper. "The gluten free one is soooo good! I'm super excited about the carrot cake coming soon," another says. "The yellow GF cake with chocolate buttercream frosting is what dreams are made of!!! Love the lemon too!" a third agrees.

Reusable Cheese Bags

Don't sleep on Trader Joe's reusable bags when they have them in stock. Trader Joe's List recently shared about new adorable reusable bags, and fans went wild. "ADORABLE REUSABLE BAGS 😍This cheesy (literally) reusable tote is here to make a bold, dairy-inspired fashion statement while carrying all your Trader Joe's favorites!" she wrote. With fun, pun-filled cheese illustrations on a vibrant red background, this 100% cotton bag is as sturdy as it is stylish. 💛🧀Whether you're loading up on Dubliner, Brie, or Mozzarella Sticks, or just want a whimsical tote for everyday errands, this bag is a gouda choice at just $3.99!"

Probiotic Propolis Shot!

New at Trader Joe's: Probiotic Propolis Shot."This $1.99 wellness shot packs a powerful punch with propolis, probiotics, vitamin C, D3, zinc, and ginger—all working together to support gut health & boost immunity. 🌿💪Whether you need a morning reset or a midday boost, this little shot is a quick and easy way to fuel your body with antioxidants & essential nutrients. Will you be trying one?" Trader Joe's List wrote. "I had bought them and I love it!!!" commented a shopper. "I agree these are very good," added another.