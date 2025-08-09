It’s that time of the year: Warm weather-inspired food and drinks are starting to trickle out of grocery stores, slowly being replaced with autumn-themed everything. While most fall food and beverages will be dropped later in the month at Trader Joe’s, a few new products have found their way into the niche grocery store with a cult following. We shopped the aisles of the stores and turned to a few TJ-centric influencers to get the scoop on 7 new Trader Joe’s items that just hit shelves this month.

Fruit Jelly Candies

Trader Joe’s So Obsessed shared about an exciting new candy. “Just tried the fruit jelly candies at Trader Joe’s and they were pretty good not amazing especially for the price $2.99 I liked the pear flavor the most, but I only got one of them. FYI, they are not Chewy. They are more like Sunkist gummies,” they wrote. “they are soft jelly like. VERY sweet and you don’t get a lot in the box,” one person commented.

Watermelon Dragonfruit Cooler

Trader Joe’s So Obsessed also shared about the new Watermelon Dragonfruit Cooler. “A little goes a long way but wow the flavor is great! I mixed it with some watermelon sparkling water and ice yay! Next stop a fun marg 🍸🩷🩷🩷,” they wrote.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Trader Joe’s Strawberry Ice Cream

Trader Joe’s List shared about a sweet new freezer section find. “Trader Joe’s Strawberry Ice Cream is here for $3.79 and it’s giving peak summer in every bite. Made with real strawberry flavor (and naturally colored with fruit & veggie juice!), this super premium pint is rich, velvety, and ultra-satisfying thanks to its low overrun—aka less air, more ice cream. No artificial ingredients. Just strawberry perfection waiting for your cone, cup, or late-night spoon session,” she wrote.

Trader Joe’s Hot Honey Popcorn

Hot Honey is, well, so hot right now. “New & limited-time only: Trader Joe’s Hot Honey Popcorn is bringing the heat AND the sweet for just $2.99—and I’m here for it,” Trader Joe’s List shared. “This one surprised me in the best way. It has that buttery, airy kettle corn vibe with a real kick of cayenne and just enough honey to balance it all out. If you love sweet & spicy combos, this one’s a must. Warning: it’s addictive. Perfect for movie night, snack bowls, or just straight from the bag (no judgment).”

Carnival Fun Cake Fries

Trader Joe’s List also shared information about Carnival Fun Cake Fries, now in the freezer section. “These golden, crispy, funnel cake fries are giving full-on county fair nostalgia—without the long lines or sticky fingers. Just pop ’em in the oven or air fryer and get creative with your toppings (powdered sugar, chocolate syrup, ice cream…the possibilities are endless 🍓🍫🍦). I haven’t tried them myself because of my wheat allergy, but I’ve heard nothing but rave reviews online—so I had to share! I’ll be recruiting a taste-tester friend ASAP to get the full scoop. 🛒 $4.99 | Limited-time only,” she wrote.

All the Things Cookies

There is also a new cookie drop, and Trader Joe’s List is here to tell us about them. “Trader Joe’s All the Things Cookies are here to steal the snack spotlight. At $4.49, these buttery, golden-brown cookies are packed with pretzels, corn flakes, crispy rice, marshmallows, and chocolate chips for the ultimate salty-sweet crunch in every bite. Think crispy edges, gooey bits, and just the right amount of chew. You’ll want to grab a tub before they become all the rage,” she says.

Organic Black Pepper Barilotti Pasta

Trader Joe’s pasta is gourmet, usually sourced straight from Italy. Organic Black Pepper Barilotti Pasta comes from the same Italian supplier as the popular Trader Joe’s Organic Lemon Torchiette. Barilotti means “barrel” in Italian, “which makes sense when you see these pasta curls that resemble little ribbed casks. Organic Black Pepper, Organic durum wheat semolina, and water are formed into dough and cut with a bronze die. Together, the traditional recipe and bronze die-cut method yield a high-texture, rustic noodle shape,” the store writes in the product description.