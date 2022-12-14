L.A. Doctor's 4-Ingredient Hangover Cure Is Going Viral: "It Really Works"

Hangovers may seem like a minor inconvenience, but they can actually be dangerous, resulting in symptoms that can severely impair you. No wonder an L.A. doctor who says she has a hangover "cure" is going viral. The licensed doctor, who goes under the TikTok handle @thewellnesspharm, says she has "single-handedly the most effective way" to cure the headache, fatigue, nausea, dehydration, and other symptoms after a long night of drinking.

Does it really work?

"Theoretically and anecdotally, it would make sense that it can help relieve a hangover, yes," clinical nutritionist Sally O'Neil, of the health coaching platform @status.8020, told news.com.au. "Depending on the dose and purity of the supplements taken (which the viral 'cure' doesn't mention) it may lessen the effects only slightly in some, whilst for others, it may be very effective."

Added one fan of the tip, on social media: "It works. It really works." Read on to learn more about the 4 ingredients and how they can help you recover from a hangover. (And remember: it's important to drink responsibly and to avoid drinking to excess in the first place.)

1 What is a Hangover and Why is it Dangerous?

A hangover is a group of unpleasant symptoms that can occur after heavy alcohol consumption. These symptoms can include headache, dizziness, thirst, fatigue, nausea, and sensitivity to light and sound. Hangovers can range in severity from mild to severe, and can last for several hours or even days.

While many people may brush off a hangover as a minor inconvenience, the truth is that hangovers can be dangerous. Here are some of the dangers of a hangover:

Dehydration: Alcohol is a diuretic, which means that it causes the body to lose fluids. This can lead to dehydration, which can cause symptoms like thirst, dry mouth, and dizziness. Dehydration can also lead to more serious complications like kidney damage and electrolyte imbalances. Poor decision-making: Alcohol can impair judgment and decision-making abilities. This can lead to risky behavior, such as driving while intoxicated. Long-term health problems: Heavy alcohol consumption can increase the risk of developing chronic health problems, such as liver disease and certain types of cancer. Interactions with medication: Alcohol can interact with certain medications, making them less effective or even toxic. It's important to talk to your doctor about the potential risks of drinking alcohol while taking medication. Accidents and injuries: Alcohol impairs coordination and reaction time, increasing the risk of accidents and injuries. For example, someone who is hungover may be more likely to slip and fall, or to be involved in a car accident.

2 Hangover "Cure" Ingredient: Vitamin B Complex

Vitamin B complex refers to the group of eight B vitamins that play important roles in the body. These vitamins are essential for maintaining good health and well-being, and they work together to support various bodily functions.

The eight B vitamins are:

Vitamin B1 (thiamine) Vitamin B2 (riboflavin) Vitamin B3 (niacin) Vitamin B5 (pantothenic acid) Vitamin B6 (pyridoxine) Vitamin B7 (biotin) Vitamin B9 (folate) Vitamin B12 (cobalamin)

Each B vitamin has its own unique benefits and functions in the body. For example, vitamin B1 is important for the metabolism of carbohydrates and is necessary for the proper functioning of the heart and nervous system. Vitamin B2 helps to convert food into energy, and it also plays a role in maintaining healthy skin and eyes. Vitamin B3 helps to regulate cholesterol levels and improve circulation, and vitamin B5 is essential for the production of hormones and cholesterol.

In addition to these individual benefits, the B vitamins also work together to support the body in many ways. They help to maintain healthy hair, skin, and nails, and they are essential for proper brain function and the production of red blood cells. They also support the immune system and help to protect the body against stress and disease.

One of the most important functions of the B vitamins is their role in the production of energy. These vitamins help to convert the food we eat into glucose, which is then used by the body for energy. Without enough B vitamins, our bodies may not be able to produce enough energy, leading to feelings of fatigue and weakness.

3 Hangover "Cure" Ingredient: Magnesium

Magnesium is a vital mineral that is necessary for the proper functioning of the human body. It is involved in more than 300 enzymatic reactions in the body, and is crucial for many physiological processes, including the production of energy, the regulation of muscle and nerve function, and the maintenance of strong bones and teeth. Despite its importance, many people do not get enough magnesium in their diets, which can lead to a range of health problems. Here are some of the key benefits of magnesium:

Magnesium helps to regulate muscle and nerve function. It is involved in the transmission of nerve impulses and the contraction and relaxation of muscles. This is why magnesium is often used to treat conditions such as muscle cramps and tension headaches. Magnesium is essential for the production of energy. It plays a crucial role in the metabolism of carbohydrates, proteins, and fats, and helps the body to convert food into energy. This is why magnesium is often recommended for people who are looking to improve their athletic performance or increase their energy levels. Magnesium is important for bone health. It helps the body to absorb calcium, which is necessary for the development and maintenance of strong bones and teeth. A lack of magnesium can lead to a decrease in bone density, which can increase the risk of osteoporosis. Magnesium may help to reduce the risk of heart disease. It has been shown to have a positive effect on blood pressure, and may help to reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke. Magnesium is essential for the proper functioning of the immune system. It is involved in the production of antibodies, which help to fight off infections and diseases. A lack of magnesium can weaken the immune system and make the body more susceptible to illness.

4 Hangover "Cure" Ingredient: Folic Acid Supplement

Folic acid, also known as vitamin B9, is a crucial nutrient for the human body. It plays a role in the production of DNA and RNA, the body's genetic material, and is necessary for the proper functioning of the nervous system. Folic acid is also essential for the synthesis of red and white blood cells, and it helps to convert food into energy.

While folic acid is found naturally in a variety of foods, including leafy green vegetables, legumes, and citrus fruits, many people may not get enough of this nutrient from their diet alone. In these cases, folic acid supplements can help to ensure that the body has an adequate supply of this important nutrient.

Folic acid supplements are available in a variety of forms, including tablets, capsules, and liquids. They can be taken daily, and the recommended daily allowance for adults is 400 micrograms. Pregnant women are advised to take a higher dose of folic acid, as it is essential for the healthy development of the fetal nervous system.

5 Hangover "Cure" Ingredient: Electrolyte Drink

Electrolyte drinks are beverages that contain a balance of electrolytes, minerals, and carbohydrates. These drinks are often used by athletes and individuals who engage in intense physical activity, as electrolytes play a crucial role in maintaining proper hydration and supporting physical performance.

Electrolytes are minerals that are present in the body and are responsible for regulating various bodily functions. These minerals include sodium, potassium, magnesium, and calcium, among others. When we sweat, we lose electrolytes through our pores, which can lead to dehydration if not replaced. This is why it is important to replenish electrolytes after exercise or other physical activity—or a night of drinking.

One of the main benefits of electrolyte drinks is that they help to prevent dehydration. Dehydration can lead to a variety of negative health effects, including fatigue, muscle cramps, and dizziness. By providing the body with a balanced mix of electrolytes and fluids, electrolyte drinks can help to prevent these symptoms and keep the body properly hydrated.

In addition to preventing dehydration, electrolyte drinks can also support physical performance. When the body is dehydrated, it can lead to decreased energy levels and reduced endurance. By providing the body with the electrolytes it needs, electrolyte drinks can help to maintain energy levels and improve athletic performance.

If you do experience a hangover, make sure to rehydrate and give yourself time to recover. And remember, the best way to avoid a hangover is to not drink alcohol in the first place.