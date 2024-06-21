A Popular Bakery Chain Is Opening 120 New Locations This Year

Cake lovers are about to get even more opportunities to satisfy their sweet tooth. Among the many dessert spots expanding their presence across the country is one bakery chain known for its frosted bundt cakes.

This week, Nothing Bundt Cakes announced the opening of its 600th bakery, which is located in Tampa, Fla. Since the year kicked off, the Texas-based chain has opened 41 bakeries and will continue to grow. CEO Dolf Berle told Restaurant Dive that the company expects to open over 120 units in 2024 and is positioned to reach an annual unit growth of over 150 units per year.

Nothing Bundt Cakes offers a variety of bundt cake flavors, such as classic vanilla, red velvet, and chocolate chocolate chip. These cakes come in multiple sizes, including eight- and 10-inch bundt cakes, personal-sized "Bundtlets," and cupcake-sized "Bundtinis."

In 2023, the bakery chain opened a total of 84 bakeries. Looking ahead, Nothing Bundt Cakes plans to open its 1,000th location by 2027. Most of the chain's current growth is happening in the Northeast and Northwest, though there is opportunity for growth in all regions, according to Berle.

In a press release, Nothing Bundt Cakes noted that it's "on track to become one of the highest-growth companies in the industry over the next few years," adding that it has more sites coming down the pike in both new and existing markets. Berle told Restaurant Dive that the chain will keep focusing on its franchise-owned bakeries. Nothing Bundt Cakes is currently 98% franchised.

"With the great desire guests have to show care and kindness to their loved ones and colleagues, coupled with the rising trend of Gen Z enjoying 'little sweet treats' and the snackification of the American diet, Nothing Bundt Cakes is growing faster than ever," Berle said in a press release. "We have been able to drive the business forward by elevating celebratory occasions and leveraging the 'treat yourself' trend—something our cakes have been doing since we opened our first bakery more than 25 years ago."

In addition to growing its store footprint, Nothing Bundt Cakes is focusing on flavor innovation and ongoing digital transformation. Most recently, the bakery chain unveiled its Taste of Summer Collection, which includes several limited-time bundt cake flavors that will be available at different times between June and Sept. 1. Right now, customers can order the chain's limited-time key lime pie bundt cake.