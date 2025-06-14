Nothing Bundt Cakes Just Introduced a Wild New Summer Menu Item

Every time I take a bite of key lime pie, I am immediately transported back to South Florida, circa 1990. When I was a kid, the sweet-but-tart dessert was a favorite of my father’s, which he always ordered when we were on vacation in Florida. In other parts of the country, it is tough to get a key lime-inspired dessert in any season but summer. So the taste alone warms me up. This week, Nothing Bundt Cakes sent out an email to customers announcing an exciting limited-edition Bundlet flavor: Key Lime Bundlets are here.

The latest Budlet drop sounds seriously delicious. “Cool down this summer with a refreshing classic—Key Lime is back with a twist! Savor this sweet and tart cake, filled and topped with butter graham streusel and drizzled with a refreshing lime glaze,” explains the brand.

The bad news? The Key Lime Bundlet won’t be available through all the dog days of summer. Nothing Bundt Cakes will only be serving the limited-edition item now through June 22, or while supplies last. Price varies by the bakery, but you can purchase the bundlet a la carte or in multiples, and even by the dozen.

Food blogger Morgan Chomps shared about the new treat in a viral post. “Trying Nothing Bundt Cakes’ Key Lime flavor with a NEW twist 👀🍋‍🟩 are you going to grab one?” she wrote.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Nothing Bundt Cakes has had the seasonal flavor “for a few years now,” but “this time around, they’ve upgraded it,” she says, adding that “because it’s a pop-up flavor” it’s more expensive than others at $6.75. “So before, this flavor didn’t have any crumbles or glaze and so the flavor was fine, it wasn’t my favorite thing ever,” she says after tasting it. “Now this is like key lime pie,” she says, adding that it’s “so delicious.” Her final analysis? “Let’s just say they don’t things up a notch,” she confirms.

Nothing Bundt Cakes also shared about the new flavor, and fans went wild. “It was crazy good. Nice and cold slight citrus flavor,” one early taste tester said. “Looks delicious,” another fan added. “Oh wow so much better than @crumbl I love you guys so much more wow,” a third chimed in.

For those who are fans of S’mores, another fun summer flavor, don’t worry. Nothing Bundt Cakes has confirmed that the new flavor isn’t replacing the campfire favorite, which is still available.