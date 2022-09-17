11 Old-Fashioned Snacks With Healthy Modern Twists

Snacks, small plates, little bites—whatever you call them, everyone loves a nice snack. Over the years, food trends come and go, meaning recipes gain popularity and sometimes lose it for no good reason! These are the snacks we grew up eating when mom or dad made a quick bite after school, or for special events like holiday dinners.

From sweet bites to savory treats, we've found recipes and ideas for all our favorite old-fashioned snacks that absolutely should be on everyone's treats table. Is your favorite on the list? Plus, don't miss 15 Cozy Old-Fashioned Casserole Recipes Perfect for Fall.

1 Brown Butter Rice Krispie Treats

Rice Krispie treats are fun to make and eat, no matter your age. This is the kind of snack that will be the star of the fanciest party because no one can resist gooey marshmallows and the crunch of the Krispies. Elevate this treat with brown butter for a deeper, richer flavor.

Get the recipe from Half Baked Harvest.

2 Ants on a Log Snack Platter

This one is so simple you don't need a recipe. Just slather celery with smooth or chunky peanut butter and then top it off with raisins. But before you make this, check our list of popular peanut butters—ranked to make sure it's a good-for-you pick. Another option? Make it a board with different toppings!6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Get the recipe from Cupcakes & Kale Chips.

3 Melon Ball Salad

Melons are one of the best foods for you, providing a great deal of vitamin C. Not to mention, they're so tasty! Used in a salad, they become a whole meal. Honestly, who would be able to resist the stunning salad above?

Get the recipe from How Sweet Eats.

4 Deviled Eggs

Another party platter superstar, deviled eggs are delightfully customizable. After you've boiled the eggs and beat the yolks, add different toppings—like bacon, sriracha, and/or cheese—to create the perfect afternoon snack.

Get our recipe for Deviled Eggs.

5 Shrimp Cocktail

Gently poached shrimp paired with a bright cocktail sauce thick with horseradish is always a crowd pleaser. Try our version, where the shrimp are roasted and tossed in Old Bay seasoning.

Get our recipe for Shrimp Cocktails.

6 Cheese Fondue

Pull out your skewers for this cheesy, retro treat! The great news is this dish is super easy to make at home, and you can dip veggies and bread into cheese tonight.

Get the recipe from Well Plated.

7 Hawaiian Pizza Bagel

Depending on when you grew up, your mom might have made these as a special treat, or just pulled the frozen version from the freezer. Either way, this combo of chewy bagel, bright tomato sauce, and cheese is still so craveable. Check out Molly Yeh's Hawaiian version below that includes a clever hack for adding sweet pineapple on top of a pizza bagel.

Get the recipe from My Name Is Yeh.

8 Fruit Kabobs

These will take you right back to grade school birthday parties! Just thread your favorite fruits on a skewer, spritz with a little lemon and eat. You can also have a little chocolate syrup for dip, if you want to be really indulgent.

Get the recipe from Lil Luna.

9 Peanut Butter Banana Uncrustables

This after-school snack is shockingly healthy, with the banana's nutrient and fiber content and the punch of protein from the peanut butter. Make them "Uncrustable-style" for a tasty and filling treat with a surprising twist.

Get the recipe from Deserts with Benefits.

10 Mini Quiche—4 Ways

If you grew up in the 80s or 90s, chances are your parents made quiche for breakfast (or if you were really lucky, dinner!). These mini versions are the perfect size to pop in your mouth as a quick breakfast or afternoon snack.

Get the recipe from Recipe Tin Eats.

11 Cottage Cheese with Pineapple

Skip the pre-mixed containers at the store and break open a container of low-sodium cottage cheese and top it with some sweet yellow pineapple. If you add a little shaved coconut, the flavor is reminiscent of a piña colada! Or soak chia seeds overnight in pineapple juice and top the pudding with cottage cheese for a delicious burst of protein.

Get the recipe from Skinnytaste.

Is there a snack you used to love as a kid? Figure out a way to make it healthy and modern. Bringing back old-fashioned snacks is about making healthy substitutions and small changes that still taste delicioius.