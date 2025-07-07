Olive Garden is Launching a Bold New Pasta Dish This Week

Olive Garden is America’s favorite Italian chain because it understands the assignment. Not only does it serve up the crowd-pleasing endless soup, salad, and breadsticks, but it manages to balance its classic Italian menu offerings with new and innovative ones. On July 7, a fascinating item is being added to the menu that we can’t wait to try, utilizing OG’s first new pasta noodle offering in years.

Calabrian Steak and Shrimp Bucatini Arrives July 7

Calabrian Steak and Shrimp Bucatini combines grilled sirloin tips and shrimp with the new bucatini, tossing it all in a Calabrian spicy cream sauce with spinach and tomatoes. If you think it sounds delicious already, keep writing. The sauce itself is made with chilis from Calabria, Italy, (hence the name), garlic, butter, white wine, cream, and Olive Garden’s Marinara Sauce.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Olive Garden Recently Added Bucatini to the Menu

As previously mentioned, Olive Garden recently added the first new noodle in seven years. Bucatini pasta, a thick spaghetti with a hollow center, is perfect for soaking up whatever Olive Garden sauce you choose to order it with. It is available until August 25.

Also, a Spicy Three-Meat Sauce

There is also a new Spicy Three-Meat sauce. The fiery sauce is made with a blend of cherry peppers, red bell peppers, pepperoni, red wine, garlic, herbs, and homemade meat sauce, with chili flakes for heat. You can order it as part of the Create Your Own Pasta menu.

Fans Are Loving the New Items

Fans are loving the new menu items. “Bucatini w spicy 3 meat sauce! Very delicious! I highly recommend it! We got to sample it when it first before we released it to the public,” one Olive Garden employee commented on the brand’s Instagram account. “This is the BEST DISH!! I want it to stay forever🔥🔥❤️❤️,” another added. “This is very good! I love eating the new bucatini pasta with the spicy meat sauce! I am excited for new uniforms for all Olive Garden staff and want to eat here more often!” a third said.

And, Don’t Forget Your Pool Floats

Olive Garden is also making a (literal) splash this summer with new pool floats, available to purchase on the OG website. “The pool? Cold. The breadsticks? Warm. The vibes? Immaculate. The shop? NOW OPEN,” the brand captioned an Instagram post. “my love of breadsticks will become double reality with this and birthday coming up,” a follower commented. “These are so pasta-lievable!” added another.