Mysterious Message On an Olive Garden Breadstick Has the Internet in a Tizzy

Olive Garden is synonymous with delicious and, best of all, complimentary breadsticks. But recently, the iconic freebie has been getting attention not for its buttery, garlicky flavor but for a rather unexpected reason.

Last month, an Olive Garden customer shared a TikTok post that shows mysterious letters stamped on their half-eaten breadstick. The "message" reads "O" and "K" followed by the number "6." "Guys why is there letters on my Olive Garden breadstick," the Nov. 16 post says.

As of Dec. 5, the post has racked up 4.2 million views and nearly 3,200 comments, with some TikTok users offering possible explanations as to how the breadstick got stamped with black ink.

"They're from frozen bags so the label must've […] gotten on that one," one person wrote.

"It's from the plastic bag they come in and when they sit in the freezer for a while that can happen," added another commenter, who said they're an Olive Garden worker.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"[…] Sometimes to-go has large orders of breadsticks and they go in a box. If an order wasn't picked up, you put them back in the bread pan, it must have gotten soggy in the box," one self-identified former Olive Garden employee commented.

Although Olive Garden didn't share any additional information about the situation, it did respond to the customer a day after the TikTok was posted.

"We are concerned to see this. Can you please send an email to [email protected] with your full name, and the location you went to?" the restaurant chain's TikTok account wrote in a comment.

Then, on Nov. 20, the customer took to TikTok once again to share a screenshot of what appears to be an email from Olive Garden. In the email, the restaurant gave them a complimentary $100 gift card. "Thank you olive gardens," the customer wrote on top of the screenshotted email.

The follow-up TikTok about Olive Garden's response to the breadstick mishap has amassed more than 500 comments.

"Now that's good service," one person wrote.

"That's it, I'm asking for the letter breadsticks next I go 😂😂," someone else quipped.

The November breadstick incident isn't the only reason Olive Garden has recently made headlines. This week, the restaurant chain brought back two highly-requested entrées: Steak Gorgonzola Alfredo and Stuffed Chicken Marsala. According to Olive Garden, these are the top two most requested menu items on social media and in the restaurant.