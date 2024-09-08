The 11 Most Beloved Olive Garden Dishes Of All Time

When thinking about Italian restaurant chains, few spots come to mind faster than Olive Garden. Since opening its first location in Orlando, Fla., back in 1982, the chain has become one of America's most popular and best-selling dine-in restaurant brands, operating 967 restaurants across the globe, according to the company.

Throughout its 42-year history, Olive Garden has drawn in customers with its Italian-American dishes offered at reasonable prices. That's not to mention its popular deals like the limited-time Never-Ending Pasta Bowl, which recently returned to menus, starting at $13.99 once again. And of course, there's the ongoing Never-Ending Soup, Salad and Breadsticks promotion that Olive Garden fans know and love.

Among the chain's copious pasta meals and cheese-topped favorites are some standout dishes that deserve a moment to shine. From appetizers to entrées to desserts, here are 11 of the most cherished dishes on Olive Garden's menu.

Breadsticks

Nutrition :

Breadsticks with Garlic Topping (Per 1 Breadstick)

Calories : 140

Fat : 2.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 460 mg

Carbs : 25 g (Fiber: <1 g Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 4 g

Is any trip to Olive Garden complete without at least a few breadsticks? This complimentary item is unlimited for dine-in guests as part of the popular "Never-Ending Soup, Salad and Breadsticks" deal. Takeout customers can also order this popular item by adding a dozen or half-dozen breadsticks to their order. These are available in two options: freshly baked or bake-at-home.

Additionally, if you'd like to dip your breadsticks into something, the chain offers a few sauce options, including marinara, five-cheese marinara, and Alfredo.

Salad With Signature Italian Dressing

Nutrition :

Salad with Signature Italian Dressing (Per Serving)

Calories : 150

Fat : 10 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 770 mg

Carbs : 13 g (Fiber: 2 g Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 3 g

Just hearing someone say "Olive Garden" is bound to elicit images of the chain's salad, which, as previously mentioned, customers will receive in unlimited quantities when dining at the restaurant. This simple, yet beloved salad features lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, red onion, croutons, pepperoncinis, and croutons, plus the chains' signature Italian dressing, which is also sold in bottles at grocery stores.

In a previous Eat This, Not That! taste test, Olive Garden's salad earned the top spot and was described as "habit forming," as well as "zesty and refreshing."

Zuppa Toscano

Nutrition : (Per Serving)

Calories : 220

Fat : 15 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 790 mg

Carbs : 15 g (Fiber: 2 g Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 7 g

If you prefer soup over salad, Olive Garden offers four different choices to sink your spoon into. One hearty option is the Zuppa Toscano, which consists of a creamy broth with spicy Italian sausage, fresh kale, and russet potatoes.

Craving one of Olive Garden's soups but don't want to go to the restaurant (or order takeout)? The internet is saturated with copycat recipes for each one, including our take on the chain's Pasta Fagioli.

Chicken Gnocchi Soup

Nutrition : (Per Serving)

Calories : 230

Fat : 12 g (Saturated Fat: 4.5 g)

Sodium : 1,290 mg

Carbs : 22 g (Fiber: 1 g Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 11 g

Another beloved soup option that has prompted the creation of copycat recipes is Olive Garden's Chicken Gnocchi Soup. Unlike traditional chicken soup, this menu item contains a creamy base. It also includes roasted chicken, of course, in addition to spinach and gnocchi—aka traditional Italian dumplings that are filled with potato.

Toasted Ravioli

Nutrition :

Toasted Ravioli without Marinara (Per Serving)

Calories : 650

Fat : 31 g (Saturated Fat: 10 g)

Sodium : 1,330 mg

Carbs : 69 g (Fiber: 4 g Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 25 g

Ravioli is often associated with being soft and doughy, but Olive Garden puts a crispy twist on the classic cheese-filled dish. The chain's Toasted Ravioli is lightly fried, filled with seasoned beef, and served with a side of homemade marinara sauce for dipping.

Lasagna Fritta

Nutrition : (Per Serving)

Calories : 1,130

Fat : 76 g (Saturated Fat: 31 g, Trans Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 1,800 mg

Carbs : 75 g (Fiber: 5 g Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 39 g

Ravioli isn't the only pasta dish Olive Garden puts a fried spin on. The restaurant chain also makes Lasagna Fritta, which translates to "fried lasagna." This crispy dish consists of a fried parmesan-breaded lasagna topped with parmesan cheese and a meat sauce made with pan-seared beef and Italian sausage. For additional flavor, this dish is served over creamy Alfredo.

Fettuccine Alfredo

Nutrition : (Per Serving)

Calories : 650

Fat : 45 g (Saturated Fat: 27 g, Trans Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 610 mg

Carbs : 47 g (Fiber: 2 g Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 15 g

Speaking of Alfredo, this sauce is a star at Olive Garden and is included in the chain's Never-Ending Pasta Bowl deal. The sauce, which is made fresh in-house every morning, features parmesan, cream, garlic, and butter.

Olive Garden's Alfredo also has its own category on the website. If you're looking for something a bit more filling than classic fettuccine Alfredo, the chain offers four other options, a few of which are listed as the chain's "Signature Classics." These include chicken Alfredo, shrimp Alfredo, seafood Alfredo, and chicken tortelloni Afredo.

The seafood Alfredo comes with sautéed shrimp and scallops, while the tortelloni Alfredo swaps out the fettuccine for keyhole-shaped pasta stuffed with Asiago cheese. As with any Olive Garden entrée, these pasta dishes include a choice of soup or salad, along with, yes, the chain's iconic breadsticks.

Tour of Italy

Nutrition : (Per Serving)

Calories : 1,550

Fat : 97 g (Saturated Fat: 50 g, Trans Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 3,220 mg

Carbs : 99 g (Fiber: 7 g Sugar: 12 g)

Protein : 72 g

When you can't decide what to order, getting a little bit of everything never fails. The fan-favorite Tour of Italy is one of the chain's Signature Classics and includes a sampling of three popular entrée options. These include the chain's Chicken Parmigiana, Lasagna Classico, and Fettuccine Alfredo. The chicken parm features a parmesan breading with homemade marinara and melted Italian cheeses, while the lasagna is layered with a meat sauce made with both pan-seared beef and Italian sausage.

Chicken & Shrimp Carbonara

Nutrition : (Per Serving)

Calories : 1,370

Fat : 91 g (Saturated Fat: 47 g, Trans Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 2,050 mg

Carbs : 75 g (Fiber: 3 g Sugar: 10 g)

Protein : 64 g

Chicken or shrimp? Olive Garden says, "Why not both?" by serving this dish, which is also categorized as a Signature Classic. The Chicken & Shrimp Carbonara includes a combination of sautéed seasoned chicken, shrimp, and spaghetti, tossed in a creamy sauce with bacon and roasted red peppers.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Tiramisu

Nutrition : (Per Serving)

Calories : 470

Fat : 27 g (Saturated Fat: 17 g)

Sodium : 125 mg

Carbs : 54 g (Fiber: 0 g Sugar: 35 g)

Protein : 6 g

After you finish your pasta (and endless breadsticks), you'll hopefully have some room for dessert. If you're looking to indulge in something tried and true, consider the chain's tiramisu, which is made with espresso-soaked ladyfingers layered with creamy custard and dusted with cocoa powder.

Black Tie Mousse Cake

Nutrition : (Per Serving)

Calories : 750

Fat : 50 g (Saturated Fat: 30 g, Trans Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 290 mg

Carbs : 76 g (Fiber: 4 g Sugar: 59 g)

Protein : 9 g

If chocolate desserts are more of your thing, Olive Garden can still help you satisfy your sweet tooth. The chain's Black Tie Mousse Cake screams decadence, layered with chocolate cake, dark chocolate cheesecake, and a creamy custard mousse.

There's not just one chocolate dessert on the menu though. Olive Garden offers a relatively new Chocolate Lasagna, which, contrary to its name, contains no sauce or cheese. Instead, it has layers of chocolate cake, creamy chocolate mousse, crushed wafers, and a chocolate sauce topping.