 Skip to content

If You Can Balance on One Leg for This Long, Your Stability Is Exceptional

Try this one-leg balance test to see how your stability compares—and how to improve it fast.
Avatar for Jarrod Nobbe
By
Published on June 12, 2025 | 7:00 AM

Think balance doesn’t matter unless you’re a gymnast or tightrope walker? Think again. Your ability to stand on one leg isn’t just a quirky party trick; it’s a viable indicator of your neuromuscular health, joint stability, and longevity. Research shows that poor balance in midlife and beyond is strongly associated with a higher risk of falls, injuries, and even earlier mortality.

But here’s the good news: balance is trainable. And the single-leg stand is one of the simplest ways to gauge how your body is holding up. It challenges your ankle, knee, and hip stability, tests your core strength, and keeps your coordination dialed in.

In this article, you’ll learn how to test your single-leg balance correctly, discover what your result says about your stability and fitness, and get expert strategies to improve. No balance board required—just your body and a little patience.

How to Test Your One-Leg Balance

One Leg Stand Static Balance Test
Shutterstock

This test is straightforward but surprisingly humbling. It’s harder than it looks, especially if you don’t regularly train stability and control.

How to Do It (Step-by-Step)

  1. Stand tall with your feet together and arms relaxed at your sides.
  2. Lift one foot off the ground, bending the knee to roughly 90 degrees so your thigh is parallel to the floor.
  3. Keep your arms down by your sides or on your hips.
  4. Start your timer the moment your foot leaves the floor.
  5. Hold your position without hopping, swaying, or putting your foot down.
  6. Stop the timer when you lose balance, touch your raised foot to the ground, or uncross your arms (if folded).
  7. Repeat on the other leg for a complete picture of your balance abilities.

Tip: For an added challenge (or to level up your testing), try closing your eyes—just make sure you’re near something sturdy to catch yourself.

What Your Balance Time Says About Your Stability

woman balancing on one leg
Shutterstock

So, how long can you stay strong on one leg without toppling over? Your result can reveal much about your lower body strength, core control, joint health, and neurological function.

  • Below Average: Under 10 seconds. You may have underlying weaknesses in ankle, knee, or hip stability. It’s time to start s training your balance.
  • Average: 10 to 20 seconds. Your stability is decent but has room to improve. You likely have some muscle imbalances or coordination issues to address.
  • Above Average: 21 to 40 seconds. Solid! You’ve got good proprioception and neuromuscular control. Your balance training is paying off.
  • Exceptional: 41+ seconds. Elite-level control. Your lower body is strong, your core is locked in, and your nervous system is finely tuned.

How to Improve Your Balance & Stability

woman performing single leg romanian deadlift as part of glute workout
Shutterstock

If your test didn’t go as planned, don’t sweat it—balance is a skill that can be trained and improved. Use these go-to exercises and training strategies to level up your stability.

Balance-Building Exercises:

  • Single-Leg RDLs (Romanian Deadlifts): Strengthen hamstrings, glutes, and improve balance on one leg.
  • Toe-to-Heel Walks (Tightrope Walks): Train foot control and proprioception.
  • Standing Knee Drives: Challenge core and hip stability while mimicking natural movement patterns.
  • Bird Dog Holds: Build cross-body core and shoulder-hip coordination.
  • BOSU or Balance Pad Work: Add an unstable surface to train joint stability and reaction time. This is for more advanced fitness levels!

Form Tips:

  • Focus your eyes on a still point in front of you to help stabilize your body.
  • Engage your glutes and core to lock in control from your trunk down.
  • Spread your toes and grip the ground to activate your foot muscles.
  • Keep a soft bend in your standing knee—don’t lock it out.

How Often to Train & Retest

woman doing one-leg balance training exercise on BOSU ball
Shutterstock

Improving balance doesn’t require hours of your time—it just needs consistent practice and progressive overload, like strength training.

  • Incorporate balance work 3 to 4 times weekly, especially during your warm-up or cooldown.
  • Add challenges gradually: eyes closed, soft surfaces, resistance bands, or movement.
  • Retest your single-leg balance every 3 to 4 weeks to track progress and stay motivated.
  • Pair balance work with strength training for your feet, hips, and core to build a rock-solid foundation.

Final Thoughts:

senior woman doing balance training at home
Shutterstock

Balance might not be flashy, but it’s one of the most underrated pillars of fitness. If you can hold your ground, you’re setting yourself up for better athletic performance, injury prevention, and long-term health. So the next time someone asks how strong you are, don’t just flex—stand tall, lift one foot, and let your stability do the talking.

References

  1. Xing, Liwei et al. “Falls caused by balance disorders in the elderly with multiple systems involved: Pathogenic mechanisms and treatment strategies.” Frontiers in neurology vol. 14 1128092. 23 Feb. 2023, doi:10.3389/fneur.2023.1128092
Jarrod Nobbe, MA, CSCS
Jarrod Nobbe is a USAW National Coach, Sports Performance Coach, Personal Trainer, and writer, and has been involved in health and fitness for the past 12 years. Read more about Jarrod
Filed Under
//
More in Mind + Body
  • Laura Caddy. 6 Fitness Habits for Women To Prevent Muscle Loss After 40 Cover. Woman with short blond hair training with dumbbells outdoor. People, fitness and healthcare concept

    6 Fitness Habits To Prevent Muscle Loss After 40

  • Portrait Of Beautiful Middle Aged Woman Doing Plank Exercise While Training Outdoors, Smiling Female In Activewear Exercising On Wooden Pier Near River, Working Out On Abdominal Muscles And Triceps

    5 Belly Fat Moves That Are Worth Your Time

  • Coach Jarrod. Standing exercise lifting leg with bent knee hands lowered pressed against the body. A young woman of athletic build is engaged in fitness.

    Can You Balance on One Leg for 40 Seconds?

  • A mature woman practicing yoga, performing exercises on four limbs, push-ups from the floor, dog pose with its muzzle down, Adho Mukha Svanasana, training, dressed in sports clothes.

    6 Mobility Drills To Stay Agile After 40

  • Positive caucasian young brunette woman squats exercising on mat at home. Girl is engaged in fitness wear sportswear. Healthy lifestyle concept. Coach Rebecca Stewart. Do These 4 Moves Before Bed To Wake Up Stronger and More Mobile. Cover

    4 Moves To Wake Up Stronger and Less Stiff

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.