I Tested 3 Pizza Ovens & the Winner Produced Restaurant-Quality Pies

This post contains affiliate links. If you use these links to buy something, we may earn a commission.

As an Italian-American growing up in New Jersey, you could say I know a thing or two about pizza. Pizza night was a beloved tradition in our household, starting with ordering pies from our local trattoria and eventually evolving into making our own creations in the oven. Now, homemade pizza has gotten a serious upgrade.

Gone are the days when we were limited to deep-dish pizza in a cast-iron skillet or a preheated ceramic pizza stone. Since the first portable option was introduced in 2012, outdoor pizza ovens have taken the culinary world by storm, boasting results that can rival your favorite pizzeria.

I've been using outdoor pizza ovens for about three years now, and with so many options available, I decided to test and compare three of the most popular models to help you find the perfect one for your pizza nights.

To set up the test, I got six personal-size pizza doughs from my local pizza shop, all weighing the same size. I prepared each pizza the same way: fresh tomato sauce, sliced garlic, and cubed mozzarella, topped with salt, olive oil, and basil. I cooked two pies per oven—one to get a feel for how the oven worked and another to make adjustments based on the first round. I didn't use a specific cooking time for each oven since each oven is a different shape and size, which would make it an unfair assessment. My ratings were ultimately based on ease of use and the quality of the cook, focusing on cooked-through crust, minimal burning, and melted cheese.

The Pizza Ovens

I Tried 6 Store-Bought Pizza Crusts & the Best Was Restaurant-Worthy

Best Overall: Gozney Roccbox

Although the Gozney Roccbox is less well-known in American markets, it's the self-proclaimed world's first portable home pizza oven*, having launched in 2016, and our top choice for an outdoor pizza oven.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The Gozney Roccbox is a dome-shaped portable pizza oven that offers dual-fuel capability, allowing you to choose between propane gas or an interchangeable wood burner. Its take-anywhere design features retractable legs, a detachable burner, a carrying strap, and a built-in thermometer, eliminating the need for a separate infrared digital thermometer.

The oven's dome is coated in a safe-touch silicone jacket, providing an essential safety feature when the oven reaches its maximum temperature of 950°F. With a cooking surface of 12.4 inches in diameter, the Roccbox can heat up in 20-30 minutes and cook a pizza in just 60 seconds, making it a versatile and efficient option for outdoor cooking.

(*Ooni credits itself as introducing the world's first portable wood-fired pizza oven in 2012.)

Fast Facts

Price: $499

Size: 16.3"W x 18.6"H x 21"D

Weight: 44 lbs

Maximum temperature: 950°F

Pizza size: 12"

Ready to cook: 15-20 minutes

Fuel Type: Propane Gas (also compatible with optional wood burning attachment)

Included accessories: Pizza peel, carrying strap

Additional required accessories: none

Flame source: Single burner

Retractable legs: Yes

Testing Notes

I've been cooking with the Gozney Roccbox for about three years now, so I know this pizza oven inside and out; however, I tried to be as impartial as possible during the testing process.

Thanks to its compact size and smaller cooking volume, the Roccbox heats up the quickest of the three models tested. The Ooni Koda 16 is larger, so it naturally takes longer to heat up.

One of the most convenient features of the Roccbox is its built-in thermometer, which makes this oven one of the easiest to use. Most portable pizza ovens, including both of the other options tested, require a digital infrared thermometer gun that you need to use throughout the warmup process to continuously check the temperature. Depending on where you aim it, you'll get different readings, so you need to be intentional about testing.

Once the oven reaches around 800°F, it's time to cook! I turn the flame down from its highest setting to a low-to-medium flame. If you leave it on high, it will usually burn the top of the pizza before the crust cooks through. I let the pizza sit for about 30 seconds and then start turning it. While you can use the pizza peel to pull the pie out and then turn it 90 degrees with your hand, the pizza is really hot, and this can make it hard to handle. That's why I invested in a turning peel. It takes a little getting used to, but it allows you to maneuver and turn the pizza while keeping it inside the oven (and protects your hands from the heat).

Because of the single-flame setup, you do have to turn the pizza three times to get it to cook evenly, which can take a little getting used to. However, I find that I like it more because I have better control over every side of the pie. Also, if you mess up and let one-quarter burn, you still have 75% of the pizza to fix!

Gozney describes the Roccbox as having "baffle plate technology," which directs the single flame to run up and over the entire top of the oven, cooking the pizza from both the top and the bottom on the hot cordierite stone floor. For a little extra cheese melt, you can turn the temperature up and pick up the pizza to let the flame kiss the top.

If the top of the crust is getting a little burnt but the bottom crust isn't cooked through, you can turn the flame entirely off and let the pizza cook through at ambient temperature. I found that the Roccbox was the best at maintaining a high ambient temperature while the flame was off. Features like a thick 19-millimeter stone floor, dome shape, and dense insulation between the inner shell and outer casing contribute to the Roccbox's superior heat retention.

By the end, I had an evenly cooked pie with a crisp crust that held up to the flop test.

Outside of the cooking experience, I love the Roccbox for its compact size and portability. With a 16-inch width, it's 4 inches smaller than the Pi Prime and 7 inches smaller than the Koda 16. It has retractable legs that decrease the height even more, and it comes with a carrying strap, which is so helpful when you're moving around a 44-pound oven.

My family says the Roccbox has ruined takeout pizza for them because it delivers results better than any local pizza joint. Whether you're hosting a backyard bash or a weekday pizza night, the Roccbox is sure to impress with its quick cooking time and consistent results.

Pros

Built-in thermometer embedded in oven

Easy to carry with included removable strap

Taller than competitors for easier cooking

Detachable burner system to allow you to use the oven with a wood burner attachment

Single flame allows for better control over cooking

Small profile with collapsable legs and removable burner for compact storage

Cons

Max pizza size of 12"

Requires more hands-on cooking due to single flame setup

Stone floor is not removable, making cleanup a bit trickier

$499 at Amazon Buy Now

25 Healthiest Frozen Pizzas, According to Dietitians

Best for Families: Ooni Koda 16

If you've searched for outdoor pizza ovens, the name "Ooni" has probably shown up. The Ooni Koda 16 is the pizza oven company's top-selling model, a larger 16-inch version of the 12-inch Ooni Koda 12.

This oven runs on your choice of propane or natural gas, providing options for different users. The Ooni Koda 16 boasts an extra-large cooking area, accommodating 16-inch pizzas. Its innovative L-shaped flame design ensures even cooking with just one turn of the pizza. With its user-friendly features and impressive capabilities, the Ooni Koda 16 stands out as an exceptional choice for pizza enthusiasts.

Fast Facts

Price: $599

Size: 23.2"W x 14.65″H x 24.96"D

Weight: 40.1 lbs

Maximum temperature: 950°F

Pizza size: 16"

Ready to cook: 20-25 minutes

Fuel Type: Propane OR Natural Gas

Included accessories: None

Additional recommended accessories: Pizza Peel, Digital Infrared Thermometer

Flame source: L-shaped

Retractable legs: Yes

Testing Notes

The Ooni Koda 16 requires an infrared thermometer to check the temperature, which is an additional cost as it's not included. While not absolutely essential, it's very useful. The Koda 16 takes 5-10 minutes longer to heat up compared to the Roccbox and Pi Prime, but that's expected for a bigger oven. Ooni claims a 20-minute heat-up time, but I found it needed at least 30 minutes. When I cooked a pie at 25 minutes, the crust wasn't as crispy as I'd like.

When it was time to cook, I turned the flame down to the recommended setting marked on the gas control knob. The ample space on the stone floor allowed me to control the pie's distance from the flame. After the crust puffed up and the cheese started to melt, it took just one turn of the pie to cook the other side, thanks to the L-shaped flame design. I slightly overcooked the first half but corrected on the second side. My only gripe is that the one-turn oven means you can mess up a larger portion of the pie than the single flame of the Roccbox.

Overall, I was pleased with the results. The crust was nice, the cheese melted evenly, and the bubbles were perfectly crispy and not burnt. I tried making a 16-inch pie but realized I only had a 12-inch peel. Don't try this—it was a mess. The cheese fell all over the bottom of the oven, but I liked that I could remove the stone for easy cleaning.

Pros

Massive cooking area for large pizzas or controlled cooking of smaller pies

Removable pizza stone and retractable legs for easy cleaning and transport

Option to purchase a model for propane gas or natural gas

Cons

Additional purchase required for essential pizza peel and recommended infrared thermometer

Large size requires more storage space, but the legs are retractable to make the height smaller

$599 at Amazon Buy Now

Best Affordable Option: Solo Stove Pi Prime

Solo Stove is a fantastic addition to the outdoor pizza oven scene with the Solo Stove Pi Prime. Evoking a similar shape to the brand's famous Solo Stove smokeless fire pits, the Pi Prime is a sturdy cylinder shape with a curved flame along the back. This propane-fueled oven has a spacious cooking surface that can handle up to 12-inch pizzas. Built with a combination of stainless steel and ceramic insulation, the Pi Prime is durable and excellent at retaining heat. Weighing 30 pounds, it's the lightest option we tested.

Fast Facts

Price: $349.99

Size: 20.5"W x 15.13"H x 20.5"D

Weight: 30 lbs

Max temperature: 950°F

Pizza size: 12"

Ready to cook: 15-20 minutes

Fuel Type: Propane Gas

Included accessories: Shelter cover

Additional recommended accessories: Pizza Peel, Digital Infrared Thermometer

Flame source: Rounded from the back

Retractable legs: No

Testing Notes

With its cylindric shape, you have to insert two halves of the cooking stone into the Pi Prime. Make sure the stones are touching so nothing falls through the crack onto the oven floor.

Heating was quick and easy, taking about 20 minutes to get to temperature. Like the Koda, the Pi Prime also notes the recommended pizza cooking temperature on the gas knob at the front of the oven.

The Pi Prime's flame wraps along the back side of the oven, making the shape somewhere in between the Roccbox's single flame and the Koda 16's L-shaped flame. The result is that you can turn the pizza two to three times to get it to cook through evenly.

The Pi Prime has a small opening like the Roccbox to support heat retention but a larger cooking area due to its shape. This allows for more flexibility with the placement of your pie, which will make flame management easy.

Cooking the pie was a breeze. I liked the flexibility I had with the placement on the stone, and I got a crispy, cooked-through crust without overcooking the top. I did kind of burn the backside of the crust on my first pie, but I managed to figure out how frequently I had to turn it to get an even cook on my second go.

The oven is made from stainless steel without exterior insulation, which means it gets very hot to the touch. Solo Stove makes a silicone mat that can be placed on top of the oven to give you ease of mind that you won't accidentally burn your hand and more space to lay your utensils or plates.

One of the accessories that comes with the Pi Prime is the Pi Prime Shelter, which protects the oven from the elements or scratches during storage. Combined with its sturdy shape, the Pi Prime is an excellent option for anyone who wants to store their pizza oven outside.

All in all, I was incredibly impressed with the results of this portable pizza oven. It is almost $150 cheaper than our top pick, the Roccbox, and $250 cheaper than the Koda 16, making it an affordable option that delivers essentially the same results as more expensive models.

Pros

Removable two-part pizza stone makes for easy cleaning & transport

Lightweight

Sturdy base and shelter cover make this model ideal for outdoor storage

Lowest price point

Cons

Additional purchase required for essential pizza peel and recommended infrared thermometer

Larger drum shape makes it slightly awkward to move around during setup

Stainless steel material without insulation makes the exterior very hot to the touch, though Solo Stove does sell a protective silicone mat to put on top

$349.99 at Amazon Buy Now

How To Make The Crispiest Air Fryer Chicken Tenders

Final Thoughts

While I thought there would be a clear standout, all three models performed incredibly well. I would recommend every single one of them, but your purchase should be based on your intention.

If you want maximum control over your pizza cooking process, the Gozney Roccbox is the model for you. With a single flame burner, you have to turn the pie more than you would with the Ooni Koda's L-shaped flame, but that gives you more power over which parts of the pie are cooked. Its heat retention also makes it a great outdoor oven for cooking other foods like steaks, fish, and roasted vegetables. With its retractable legs, small size, and included carrying strap, the Roccbox is the prime option for people who like to cook when camping or tailgating, as well as those who are low on storage space.

If you're looking to make large pizzas to feed a family, the Ooni Koda 16 is a backyard staple. Its large opening fits pizzas up to 16 inches but also provides flexible cooking space for smaller pies. The L-shaped flame makes it easy for beginner pizzaiolos to master a pie, as it only requires a single turn to cook the pie through.

If you want to dip your toes into pizza making and thus don't want to spend a large chunk of change, the Solo Stove Pi Prime is a fantastic, affordable option that produces pizzas that rival more expensive Gozney Roccbox and Ooni Koda. There is no distinguishable difference in the quality of the pies that come out of the Pi Prime compared to its competitors. The wide base and low center of gravity paired with the included outdoor shelter cover should make this a go-to option if you want to store your pizza oven outside.