Outback Is Giving Away Free Bloomin' Onions, Thanks To a New Netflix Murder Mystery

What do you get when you mix one of America's largest steakhouse chains and the streaming giant Netflix? One onion-y partnership that could land you a free appetizer!

Outback Steakhouse, the home of the ever-popular Bloomin' Onion, is helping the streaming service promote its highly-anticipated Knives Out sequel The Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery by throwing its own onion into the mix.

Starting now until Dec. 25, you can earn a free Bloomin' Onion at all Outback Steakhouse locations when you upload a video of the creative way you dispose of the receipt that includes a Bloomin' Onion to BloominGlassOnion.com.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

To redeem the free appetizer you must purchase an entree and use the code between Jan. 2 and Feb. 5, 2023.

The new movie, which had a limited release in theaters, lands on Netflix on Dec. 23. The dark comedy, revolves around a billionaire's exclusive group of friends being invited to his island to partake in a murder mystery game that turns frighteningly real. The movie is packed with star power from actors Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Kate Hudson, and Janelle Monáe.

The campaign is a first-of-its-kind collaboration between the Aussie-themed steakhouse and Netflix. Danielle Vona, SVP, Chief Marketing Officer at Outback Steakhouse explains the unique collaboration: "It is in Bloomin' Brands nature to bring consumers exciting and over-the-top experiences. Given that Glass Onion is a twist on the classic murder mystery film, in collaboration with Netflix we had ambitions to bring to life a partnership that would complement the film's narratives of subverting expectations. Something different. Something unexpected. Something comedically dark."

Sounds like something delicious too! We do recommend that you share the Bloomin' Onion with a friend as it is, notoriously, one of the most caloric items on Outback's menu at a whopping 1,950 per order.