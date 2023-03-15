Outback Steakhouse Is Launching a Very Special "Throwback" Menu

Despite being in business for decades, Outback Steakhouse still has some interesting tricks up its sleeve. Like any major restaurant chain, Outback's menu is constantly evolving as it tests out new food offerings and retires others. But to ring in its 35th anniversary, the brand has something extra special planned, and it involves looking way back into its past.

Starting March 20, Outback customers can order from a "throwback" Boomerang Menu featuring seven popular items that date all the way back to the chain's founding in 1988. Fans will need to quickly if they want to sample the menu items since they'll only be available through March 26.

"There's a shared sense of nostalgia during milestones like this, and the Boomerang Menu is the perfect way to say thank you to the loyal guests who have supported us over the years, especially our passionate fanbase of foodies," Brett Patterson, president of Outback Steakhouse, said in a statement. "We are incredibly proud of the legacy Outback has built and what is ahead of us."

The following seven limited-time offerings will be available at participating Outback Steakhouse locations nationwide next week:

Walkabout Soup : A creamy onion soup topped with Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses.

Aussie Twisted Ribs : Baby back ribs that are fried "Outback-style," topped with tangy BBQ sauce, drizzled with the spicy signature bloom sauce, and garnished with spicy house-made pickles.

Wedge Salad : A crisp iceberg lettuce wedge topped with tomato, red onions, bacon, homemade blue cheese dressing, and a drizzle of balsamic glaze.

Toowoomba Pasta : Fettuccine tossed with grilled shrimp, mushrooms, parmesan cheese, and a tomato cream sauce.

Alice Springs Sirloin : A signature 6-ounce center-cut sirloin with sautéed mushrooms, bacon, melted Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses, and a honey mustard sauce. This is served with a choice of steakhouse potato and one side.

Sydney's Sinful Sundae : Vanilla ice cream rolled in toasted coconut and topped with chocolate sauce, whipped cream, and a fresh strawberry.

Cinnamon Oblivion: Vanilla ice cream rolled in cinnamon pecans and topped with warm cinnamon apples, cinnamon croutons, caramel sauce, and whipped cream.

If some of these limited time offerings remind you of items that are currently on Outback's regular menu, you're not mistaken. For the Alice Springs Chicken, Outback tops a grilled chicken breast with the same toppings that can be found on the Alice Springs Sirloin. Similarly, customers have the option to order the Toowoomba topping on steak or salmon.

The Walkabout Soup doesn't happen to have any close relatives on the permanent menu right now. But many copycat recipes have popped up for the limited time item over the years, so ardent fans of the soup with a little extra patience can recreate it at home.

While opportunities to order from the Boomerang Menu will be fleeting, customers who miss out can enjoy several other new, limited-time offerings that are currently on the Outback menu. One standout is the Aussie Chook Ribs, made with chicken ribs that are slow-cooked, grilled, drizzled with aioli, topped with Fresno chiles, and served with a side of BBQ sauce.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The other limited-time menu items currently available at Outback include the Crab-Topped Barramundi, Tasmanian Chili, and decadent Tim Tam Brownie Cake.