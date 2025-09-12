4 Outdated Steakhouse Chains That Are Making a Comeback 

When once-beloved restaurant chains go out of business, it’s usually for good. Sadly, it’s very rare for a chain to regain its glory days once customers have decided it’s not worth it any more, or finances have been mismanaged for so long there’s no hope of recovery. However, some companies do manage to turn things around against all odds and either save the sinking ship, or bring it back from obscurity altogether. Here are four once-outdated steakhouses winning back customers with fantastic food and value for money.

Black Angus Steakhouse

Black Angus has been struggling financially for years, but has been making a concerted effort over the past few years to refocus on getting back to basics and providing exceptional menu options, promotions, and spruced-up restaurants. The chain is also going back to extended opening hours (until 10pm during the week) to attract working customers. “Now that we’re back open to 10, we’re celebrating that, ‘Hey we’re here for you working America.’ You can get a steak dinner for 20 bucks, which is unheard of nowadays. You can’t get a steak dinner for $20,” vice president of growth Deborah Shapiro told FSR.

Steak and Ale

Steak and Ale is back after almost twenty years in the wilderness—the chain filed for bankruptcy in 2008 and just opened its first new location in Burnsville, Minnesota on July 8, inside the Wyndham Nicollet Inn. “From the moment we announced the launch, my phone has been blowing up and my inbox has been overflowing,” said Roy Arnold, CEO of Kansas-based Endeavor Properties. “The media, Steak & Ale alumni, and steak lovers alike have been patiently waiting for any news about our reopening and I am thrilled to be able to deliver on their excitement.” Fans of the chain still reminisced about the restaurant before it was relaunched. “My husband and I used to go there 30 years ago. I always ordered the chicken cordon bleu. The food was decent but the fresh warm brown bread with butter was what I was there for lol. It was served on a cutting board,” one shared on Reddit.

Smith & Wollensky

Like many chains, upscale steakhouse Smith & Wollensky was hit hard during the pandemic, but is focused on renewal and expansion. The restaurant just opened its first location in the Philippines in July, the start of an expansion strategy across Asia. The chain is also working towards reopening in Columbus, Ohio. “Smith & Wollensky has always held a special place in the hearts of greater Columbus diners,” said brand president Nathan Evans. “We were deeply missed by the community when our previous venue closed at the end of our 20-year lease. Now, we are excited not just to serve our loyal guests again but to be part of the fabric of downtown and the vibrant Arena District.”

Ruth’s Chris

Ruth’s Chris was also severely impacted by the pandemic, closing 23 locations—but the iconic steakhouse chain is on the up-and-up again. The restaurant opened a new location in Newtown Square, PA, in April, and locals are thrilled. “On a whim, we walked in and got a table on their FIRST day—friends and family night,” one customer said. “Everything was wonderful- steaks superb, sides delish, cheesecake enough for 2-3 and really good. The outstanding service we received from everyone was only outshone by our personable and professional server Russell! He went beyond!”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

