7 Restaurant Chains That Serve the Freshest Steaks

When it comes to steak, quality and freshness makes all the difference. No matter how you like it–rare, medium, or well-done–a great steak needs to have good color, a vibrant reddish-pink or purplish-red hue and firmness. While it’s not hard to find a steak when you’re craving meat, not every restaurant delivers. The good news is some spots go the extra mile to serve fresh, never-frozen cuts and prepare them to perfection. To help narrow down the search for the best steak, we read through customer reviews and found the top seven chains. Here’s where you can get the freshest streak, according to diners.

Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão is the place to go when you’re hungry and want a good steak. The unlimited salad bar and endless tableside meat selections is a welcome change from other chains and people are raving about the freshness. On Opentable, one customer wrote, “Absolutely Fabulous!! Food choices were fresh and delicious. Service was impressive. Quality of meat was superb.” A second diner agreed and shared, “Service was great, we were a few of the first costumers and food was fresh and service was quick and efficient.”

The Palm

For nearly 100 years, The Palm has been a place for business deals, family meals and celebrating milestones while enjoying top-notch service and good food. The upscale chain offers a range of seafood, pasta, sides and steaks, which customers say are “incredible” and fresh. One reviewer on Opentable wrote, “Excellent service, amazing fresh seafood/incredible steak, and beautiful atmosphere.” Another shared, “We always have an amazing experience at Palm Las Vegas, the food is delicious and very fresh. The service is outstanding and the vibes are very inviting and pleasant.”

Smith & Wollensky

At Smith & Wollensky, freshness is never a problem. The steakhouse is known for its USDA Prime, dry-aged beef, which is hand-butchered and dry-aged on-site, and customers notice the high-quality. On Opentable, a diner wrote, “From the appetizers to the steaks and desserts, everything is delicious, well prepared and fresh. The wine selection is excellent and the service superior.” Another wrote, “Following dishes were excellent; angry shrimp, lobster and Gorgonzola crusted steak , oysters were fresh and delicious.”

Perry’s Steakhouse and Grille

Perry’s Steakhouse and Grille began as a butcher shop in 1979 and expanded into a popular chain where diners can have tableside carvings on select dishes and impeccable service. A recent Opentable reviewer wrote, “Fantastic. Hadn’t been in a while. The food was fresh, delicious, hot, seasoned well. Definitely worth a visit.” Another diner shared, “My wife and I continually return for a Saturday night-out dinner to enjoy their Blue Point Oysters, Crab Cake, Lobster and Filet Steak that they prepare so excellent… always fresh and delicious.”

The Capital Grille

Known for its delicious seafood and dry-aged steaks, The Capital Grille is another place customers love for its quality food. On Opentable, one diner wrote, “Food was savory, fresh, and delicious all around: Fresh crab cocktail, Fresh Caesar’s Salad and main courses of Bone in File and the surf and turf with filet and Maine Lobster tail were all delicious, and prepared perfectly to our liking.” Another simply shared, “Great service, delicious food with fresh ingredients.”

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Ruth’s Chris Steak House signature sizzling steaks are a go-to for many and the chain is earning high praises for its food. One Opentable reviewer shared, “The food is top notch. Fresh hot and delicious.” A second wrote, “Our food was served fast and everything was fresh and cooked to perfection.”

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse

In 1998, Fleming's Prime Steakhouse opened its first location in Newport Beach, California and has since grown to operate 65 restaurants. The chain gives customers a lavish dining experience and only uses top-tier USDA Prime beef, noted for its superior marbling, tenderness, and flavor. "The food was excellent and the service was out standing," a diner wrote on Opentable. "Our table ordered a variety of items like steak, a burger, fish, apps and salads. All were fresh and tasty." Another shared, "The food was absolutely delicious—fresh, flavorful, and beautifully presented."