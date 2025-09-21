5 Most Overpriced Steakhouses in America

Steak is expensive at the best of times, but with meat prices and beef prices in particular going through the roof, customers are not putting up with sub-par food and service. It’s one thing to get a bad fast-food burger, but paying high prices for what should be a spectacular steak and ending up disappointed is something else. Diners have many avenues to make their feelings known these days—here are five steakhouses where customers say the food just isn’t worth the money.

Prime Steakhouse

Some diners are left unimpressed by Prime Steakhouse at the Bellagio in Las Vegas. “I ordered the 18oz bone in dry aged ribeye for $112. As soon as they sat it down I realized it wasn’t going to be good. It was gray with grill marks. I’m guessing they maybe baked it, set it aside until ordered and then threw on the grill to get the marks? It actually looked worse in person than the pic implies,” one Redditor said, sharing a picture of their meal. “My son and his GF ate at Prime and he got the same steak as you. He said he’s had better steaks at Ruth Chris,” another agreed. Speaking of Ruth’s Chris…

Ruth’s Chris

With so many locations, it’s not surprising Ruth’s Chris has some quality control issues. Customers are convinced the chain has gone downhill over the last decade or so. “The only steak I’ve ever had at a Ruth’s Chris was probably the most disappointing one I’ve ever had too! I went there with my dad when I got my first job out of college and it just had a nearly inedible layer of char on the exterior. Like borderline carbonized,” one Redditor shared.

8 Restaurant Chains That Serve the Biggest Steaks in America

Taylor’s Steakhouse

Taylor’s Steakhouse has great ambiance but consistency issues with the way the meat is cooked, customers say. “Like a lot of places it’s been hit or miss since the pandemic. But the last time I was there a few weeks ago I had a great time. delicious steak, perfect martinis, good service. Of course it’s overpriced… all steakhouses are,” one Redditor said.

Nusr-Et (Salt Bae’s Steakhouse)

Nusr-Et (Salt Bae’s Steakhouse) is another steakhouse roundly considered to be too expensive for what it is. “Overpriced novelty place that out wore its welcome before it opened,” one Redditor said of the now-closed Beverly Hills location.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Steak 48

Steak 48 is another restaurant customers say is overpriced. “Went a couple years ago and was disappointed. I got a filet and it was flavorless. The lobster mac and cheese was also very underwhelming. My wife did get the wagyu filet, which of course was amazing,” one Redditor said.