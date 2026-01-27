Enjoy veggie subs with fresh toppings, soft bread, and bold flavor.

Even if you aren’t a vegetarian, sometimes, there is nothing more refreshing than a delicious veggie sub. However, it takes a lot to make one next level. First, it needs to start with delicious, soft bread. Then, you need lots of crisp, fresh veggies, and the perfect amount of condiments. For whatever reason, not many sub shops get it right. Here are 5 chain restaurants with the best veggie subs, according to diners.

Which Wich Veggie

Which Wich has a few veggie sandwich options. The Caprese, Hummus, Tomato Avocado, and Black Bean Patty are the best bets. Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, spinach, pickles, banana peppers, bell peppers, and black olives are just a few of the veggies to choose from. “Which wich is awesome,” a Redditor says about the best veggie subs in town.

Potbelly Veggie Sub

At Potbelly, diners love a hot sub called the Veggie Melt. It is piled high with fresh avocado, sautéed mushrooms, and a delicious blend of Swiss, cheddar, and provolone cheeses, then toasted. If you want to add even more flavor, get it with the Roasted Garlic Aioli. Another option is the Mediterranean without the chicken. It comes with feta, zesty hummus, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, and cucumbers.

Firehouse Subs Veggie

At Firehouse Subs, the Veggie Combo is popular with vegetarians. It comes loaded with caramelized green bell peppers, caramelized onions, savory mushrooms, provolone, cheddar, Monterey Jack, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, deli mustard, and Italian dressing, with a pickle spear on the side.

Jersey Mike’s Veggie

Jersey Mike’s number 14, The Veggie, is made with layers of Swiss, provolone, green bell peppers, and all the Mike’s Way fixings, including freshly sliced onions, shredded lettuce, and perfectly ripened tomatoes, with spices and the juice for a light and refreshing sub. “Jersey Mike’s Veggie Subs are the best hands down in my area for quick and easy meals. Every time they are packed with flavor and I never have to worry about hidden meat in them,” one diner writes on Reddit.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Jimmy John’s

“Jimmy John’s veggie sub is so good. It has an avocado in it,” one Redditor writes, giving props to #6 The Veggie, made with hand-sliced provolone cheese & tasty avocado spread, topped with Hellmann’s® mayo, fresh-sliced lettuce, tomato, and cucumber.