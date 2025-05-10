9 Packaged Foods That Are Shockingly Healthy, Experts Say

We've all been taught that almost anything packaged is ultra processed, unhealthy and should be avoided, but that's not entirely true. Many packaged foods can be nutrient beneficial, but depending on how they're processed and what ingredients are included. It's true that many packaged foods are packed with too much salt, sugar, fat, calories and worrisome additives.

But fortunately, not all packaged foods are created equal. There are plenty of options that deserve precious pantry space. Eat This, Not That! spoke with health experts who reveal the 9 packaged foods that are shockingly healthy and why. They're ranked below from healthy to absolute must have.

Thrive Market Organic Veggie Sticks

Nutrition : 1 bag 34 grams

Calories : 160

Fat : 6g (Saturated fat: 5g)

Sodium : 280mg

Carbs : 25g (Fiber: 1g , Sugar: 0g)

Protein : 1g

Veggie sticks are a great alternative to chips because they're typically lower in fat, sodium and calories. According to Bess Berger, RDN, founder of Nutrition by Bess specializing in women's health, Thrive Market Organic Veggie Sticks are a must have.

"These are a snack disguised as a splurge," she says. "They're made from real, dehydrated vegetables and organic starches. They're lightly seasoned and cooked in avocado oil. No vegetable oil in these guys."

She adds, "You get crunch and flavor without bloat and blood sugar spikes. Thrive Market keeps the ingredients clean and the taste crave-worthy, making them a smarter option for chip lovers who still want healthy, clean food."

LesserEvil Organic Popcorn Himalayan Pink Salt

Nutrition : per serving 3 cups

Calories : 120

Fat : 6g (Saturated fat: 5g)

Sodium : 190mg

Carbs : 14g (Fiber: 4g , Sugar:0 g)

Protein : 2g

A good low-calorie, satisfying snack is LesserEvil Organic Popcorn Himalayan Pink Salt.It's organic, clean oil, organic and is the best snack for volume eating since three cups are in a serving.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Berger says, "LesserEvil takes things up a notch with organic, non-GMO popcorn popped in organic coconut oil and lightly dusted with Himalayan pink salt. You basically can't get popcorn better than this!"

She adds, "It's air-popped, gluten-free, and shockingly satisfying for only about 100 calories a cup. Perfect for Netflix marathons, or throwing in a lunchbox. Bonus that I love: coconut oil provides medium-chain fats that are great for energy and brain function. Crunchy, salty, and clean."

Simple Mills Almond Flour Crackers

Nutrition : per serving 17 crackers

Calories : 150

Fat : 9g (Saturated fat: .5g)

Sodium : 230mg

Carbs : 17g (Fiber: 2g , Sugar: 0g)

Protein : 3g

Simple Mills Almond Flour Crackers are made with clean ingredients, are low carb and ideal for grain-free or low-glycemic diets.

"These crunchy little squares are the unicorn of crackers," says Berger. "They're gluten-free, grain-free, dairy-free, and still delicious." She explains, "They're made with almond flour, sunflower seeds, flax, and cassava, they're low in carbs, high in flavor, and shockingly filling. Unlike ultra-processed crackers that leave you bloated and back in the pantry 20 minutes later, these have staying power. They're perfect for cheese boards, snack plates, or late-night munching."

Mary's Gone Original Crackers

Nutrition : per serving 12 crackers

Calories : 140 calories

Fat : 5g (Saturated fat: .5g)

Sodium : 180mg

Carbs : 20g (Fiber: 3g , Sugar: 0g)

Protein : 4g

Mary's Gone Original Crackers is one of the healthiest whole grain crackers. It has clean ingredients and has a decent amount of protein and fiber. Plus, it's tasty and gluten-free, which matters for many.

"Gluten-free often gets a bad rap for tasting like cardboard, but Mary's Gone Crackers flips that narrative," says Berger. "They are made with organic whole grains and seeds like brown rice, quinoa, flax, and sesame. They're full of fiber, healthy fats, and a satisfying crunch. They're baked, not fried, and shockingly addictive. They're perfect for scooping up hummus, guac, or your favorite dip without turning your snack into sodium city."

Cocomo Coconut Peanut Butter

Nutrition : per serving 2 TBSP

Calories : 200

Fat : 16g (Saturated fat: 5g)

Sodium : 180mg

Carbs : 6g (Fiber: 3g , Sugar: 2g)

Protein : 6g

Cocomo Coconut Peanut Butter is a healthy indulgent spread you don't need to feel guilty about.

"Packaged foods are often seen as overly processed and full of unwanted ingredients—but Cocomo Coconut Peanut Butter is a delicious exception," says Rania Batayneh, MPH Nutritionist & Author of The One One One Diet – A #1 Amazon Best Seller. "It tastes like an indulgent ice cream topping, yet it's shockingly clean, with only 3g of sugar from organic coconuts."

She explains, "It's 100% organic and made without artificial additives, preservatives, or seed oils. Plus, it's packed with plant-based protein and energizing MCTs to fuel your day. With its rich flavor and creamy texture, Cocomo is a game-changer you'll want to use in everything—from sweet treats to savory dishes and all your favorite peanut butter go-tos."

Lazy Food Cacio e Pepe

Nutrition : 1 pouch = 2 servings

Calories : 290

Fat : 7g (Saturated fat: 4g)

Sodium : 500mg

Carbs : 40g (Fiber: 4g , Sugar: 2g)

Protein : 15g

The best full meal option on our list is Lazy Food's Cacio e Pepe. It's packed with plant protein and lower in fat than most pastas.

"Packaged meals are often loaded with preservatives, low in protein, and lacking in flavor," but Lazy Food Co. turns convenience food into real nourishment," says Batayneh. "Their meals are nutrient-dense, high in plant-based protein, and ready in minutes—designed for busy days without compromising on flavor or quality.

She explains, "Each one-pot, no-drain pouch features pasta made from a blend of chickpea and yellow pea, delivering over 30g of plant protein and a firm, al dente texture. Combined with real vegetables and rich, chef-developed sauces like Cacio e Pepe, these meals deliver full flavor and solid nutrition in under 10 minutes—offering a crave-worthy experience you'd never expect from something shelf-stable."

GoVerden Avocado Cups

Nutrition : per serving 1 mini cup

Calories : 90

Fat : 9g (Saturated fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 220mg

Carbs : 5g (Fiber:4 g , Sugar: 0g)

Protein : 1g

GoVerden Avocado Cups are a quick and healthy way to get in good fats and other nutrients.

"We always think about portable proteins, but portable healthy fats, like those found in GoVerden Perfectly Ripe Avocado Cups help keep your snacks satisfying," says Batayneh. This, along with the fiber make Avocado Cups a smart food to stock up on."

She explains. GoVerden products are non-GMO and vegan certified not to mention their high-pressure pasteurization process eliminates pathogens which extends shelf life without the use of any preservatives. Each cup is made with just avocado, sea salt, lime juice and black pepper and provides plenty of heart-healthy fat in each 90-calorie cup."

Trader Joe's Steamed Lentils

Nutrition : per serving ½ cup

Calories : 120

Fat : .5g (Saturated fat: 0g)

Sodium : 230mg

Carbs : 21g (Fiber: 6g , Sugar: 0g)

Protein : 10g

Landing at No. 2 on the list are Trader Joe's Steamed Lentils. To side dishes to hearty soups and salads, the lentils can be enjoyed several ways while boosting your health.

"Lentils are rich in fiber, which helps support a healthy gut microbiome," says Dr. Federica Amati, Head Nutritionist at ZOE. "They're also a great source of iron and slow-digesting complex carbohydrates, supporting steady energy levels throughout the day."

She adds, "These ready-to-eat lentils make it easy to add legumes to salads, soups, or grain bowls with no prep required. At ZOE, we encourage regular consumption of legumes as part of a diverse, plant-rich diet to support gut health."

Wild Planet Wild Sardines In Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Nutrition : per serving 3 oz

Calories : 170

Fat : 11g (Saturated fat: 3g)

Sodium : 260mg

Carbs : 0g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 0g)

Protein : 18g

The top spot for healthiest packaged foods that are shockingly healthy are Wild Planet Wild Sardines In Extra Virgin Olive Oil.

Sardines are an absolute health win. They're packed with nutritional benefits that might surprise you.

"Sardines are rich in omega-3s, calcium, and protein," says Dr. Amati. "Canned in heart-healthy olive oil, with no unnecessary additives, like Wild Planet Wild Sardines In Extra Virgin Olive Oil, are one of the most nutrient-dense shelf-stable protein sources."