Frozen pizza has been my life for as long as I can remember. As a kid, my dad used to buy all the old school brands (Tombstone, Tony’s, and Ellio’s included), and I can still remember with vividness what exactly each of them tasted like as I shoveled the crispy, gooey slices into my mouth, watching Family Matters during TGIF on Friday. A lot has changed since I was ten, including my desire to eat healthier. I still enjoy frozen pizza, but try to stick to brands that use ingredients I can pronounce. Luckily, there are several. Here are 7 packaged frozen pizzas made without filler.

Amy’s Kitchen Pizzas

Amy’s uses high-quality ingredients, and its frozen pizzas are no exception. Organic, vegetarian, and made without hydrogenated oils or artificial preservatives—just clean, wholesome ingredients you can pronounce. “I read reviews on everything I purchase! Our household is going strictly Non GMO with everything from food, personal hygiene products to laundry detergent. I have been loyal to one Frozen Pizza Brand for years…until now. Amy’s frozen pizza is delicious from crust to sauce and real stringy mozzarella. The seasoning is perfect. My husband is Italian and has always refused to eat frozen pizza. He reluctantly tried a piece. He loves this pizza, and even said it was better than a couple of our local pizzerias. This will forever be a staple in our home!” writes a shopper.

Against the Grain Gourmet Pizzas

Against the Grain Gourmet Pizzas are gluten-free pizzas with clean ingredients and no additives. “This is my general go-to. It’s a little crunchy for some, but it’s significantly cheaper than Capello’s and I can get it at more stores. They also offer just crusts without toppings which is very helpful. I think the crust has pretty alright flavor, but really their sauce is excellent,” says a Redditor.

I Tried 7 Frozen Pizzas and Only One Tasted Like Real Delivery

Rao’s

Like all its frozen products, Rao’s doesn’t disappoint with pizza. The star of the pizza is Rao’s Homemade sauce made with “naturally sweet, vine-ripened Italian tomatoes and fresh basil” slathered on a brick oven crust and topped with whole milk Mozzarella, whole milk Provolone, Fontina, Romano, and Parmesan cheeses. According to shoppers, it has one of the best ingredients list. “Pizza is my comfort food, so I always like to have a frozen one on hand in case I don’t feel like making one. On a recent trip to the grocery store something made me look at the ingredients on the pizza I was picking up. I think I was looking at preservatives when I noticed the words, ‘bioengineered food ingredient’. I said, ‘What now?! Why do you need to bio engineer anything for pizza?!’ I put it down and started looking at all of the varieties of pizza available.” The shopper found Rao’s. “I like their sauces, especially the Arrabiata, and their soups, so I said this will probably be good. At the time, only the cheese and meat trio were available in my stores, then came pepperoni and vegetable. I’ve tried 3 of the four and I love them all. From the crust that feels and tastes like a homemade crust to as few ingredients as necessary, they are a wonderful addition to the pizza market and have quickly become my goto pizza.”

Capello’s

If you avoid grains, consider popping a Capello’s pizza in the oven on pizza night. The grain- and gluten-free pie uses almond flour crusts and carefully sourced, high-quality toppings, focusing on real, whole-food ingredients, including whole milk mozzarella and their homemade pizza sauce. “Capello’s (Whole Foods): king in flavor and texture, in my opinion. You MUST cook it on a baking sheet or stone or else it will droop and fall all over your oven. This is probably the most expensive GF frozen pizza I’ve found, it’s very good but so expensive. I try to get it when it hits a sale. Fav is the pepperoni for the added extra flavor,” says a Redditor.

Banza Pizza

If you love Banza chickpea pasta, try the brand’s pizza, a high-protein, fiber, low-carb, gluten-free alternative to traditional pizzas with no artificial ingredients or preservatives and made with chickpeas. While the cheesy version includes many gooey varieties, Banza also offers an extensive selection of vegan pizzas. “I can’t stand cauliflower so I was pumped to find this chickpea crust pizza! I need lower carb, high protein options. I was surprised that I liked this so much. I pair one serving (half of the pizza) with a large salad for nights when needing a quick dinner! Yum,” writes a shopper. “This pizza tastes so good! I love the convenience of a frozen pizza and this one has great macros and tastes amazing! This is going to be a consistent repurchase for me!” adds another.

Trader Joe’s

Trader Joe’s has some of the best frozen pizzas on the market, with ingredients good enough that even chefs approve. My go-to is the Pizza Parlanno, which starts with a “stone baked, wheat flour crust” imported from Italy with pronounceable ingredients: mozzarella, Parmesan, and Romano cheeses, veggies, and meats.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

7 Popular Frozen Pizzas Ranked From Worst to Best by Shoppers

365 Whole Foods Market

Another brand of pizza you can’t go wrong with is Whole Foods 365 pizzas, which are delicious and taste incredibly fresh. The crusts are made of enriched unbleached white flour and only use real cheese. Other ingredients include EVOO, tomato paste, organic cane sugar, and many herbs and spices.