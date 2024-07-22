The Best Panda Express Order for Weight Loss
If you're a fan of Chinese food, you've likely dined at Panda Express more than once. From Kung Pao Chicken to Honey Walnut Shrimp to Wok-Seared Steak and Shrimp, the menu options are endless. Well, we're here to deliver some great news if you're dieting. You don't have to cross Panda Express off your list of dining options; you can order from this popular chain and still stay within your weight-loss restrictions. We have a registered dietitian's go-to Panda Express order for weight loss that'll satisfy your fast-food cravings without destroying your progress.
It's important to keep in mind that fast food is by no means a "healthy" choice to turn to on a regular basis—especially when you're looking to lose weight. But every sustainable diet needs a treat now and then, and we're here to share one of the healthiest orders you can place at Panda Express, according to a dietitian.
The Mushroom Chicken with Super Greens is a great option to order at Panda Express with weight loss in mind.
Calories: 310
Fat: 17 g
Carbs: 20 g
Protein: 19 g
"Panda Express can be a convenient option for an on-the-go type of meal," explains Lena Bakovic, MS, RDN, CNSC, a registered dietitian nutritionist specializing in gut health, chronic disease, weight management, intuitive eating, oncology, and general health and wellness from Top Nutrition Coaching. "As with any mealtime decision, I think it's important to consider which menu items provide the most nutritional bang for the buck, not only from a weight management perspective but also from an overall health and wellness perspective."
Bakovic explains one of the most nutritious choices at Panda Express is the Mushroom Chicken with Super Greens. This option is chock-full of protein, which research shows keeps you feeling full and satisfied long after you finish your meal. Plus, it's pretty low in calories—around 310 calories per serving.
"The ranges for the calories and protein provided are dependent on the meal portion and side green of choice," explains Bakovic. "Greens often available with this meal include kale, broccoli, and cabbage—all loaded with fiber and micronutrients!"
General healthier ordering tips at Panda Express:
If you're not a fan of the Mushroom Chicken with Super Greens and would like to choose something else, Bakovic offers a few tips to be mindful of.
- Add veggies. When in doubt, add a variety of vegetables to your meal. "[Adding] veggies to your meal will not only enrich the micronutrient content of your meal but also provide fiber, which is important for both heart and digestive health," says Bakovic.
- Save calories on your beverage. "Water, generally speaking, is most often the best choice for adults—providing both hydration while limiting added sugars and calories from sugary beverages such as juice or soda," Bakovic tells us.
- Look at the nutrition content before ordering. Panda Express conveniently provides a handy breakdown for every item on its menu, so it's easy to see the nutritional values and calorie counts.
- Beware of sauces. We all know that sweet and sour sauce and soy sauce can be a tasty addition to any meal, but they're all very high in sugar and/or sodium content. "Choose a smaller portion of these sauces or avoid them entirely. The sodium content is especially important to consider for people living with high blood pressure. Added dietary sugar sources, similarly, can also be harmful for people who have diabetes," explains Bakovic.