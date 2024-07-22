The Best Panda Express Order for Weight Loss

If you're a fan of Chinese food, you've likely dined at Panda Express more than once. From Kung Pao Chicken to Honey Walnut Shrimp to Wok-Seared Steak and Shrimp, the menu options are endless. Well, we're here to deliver some great news if you're dieting. You don't have to cross Panda Express off your list of dining options; you can order from this popular chain and still stay within your weight-loss restrictions. We have a registered dietitian's go-to Panda Express order for weight loss that'll satisfy your fast-food cravings without destroying your progress.

It's important to keep in mind that fast food is by no means a "healthy" choice to turn to on a regular basis—especially when you're looking to lose weight. But every sustainable diet needs a treat now and then, and we're here to share one of the healthiest orders you can place at Panda Express, according to a dietitian.

I Tried the Most Popular Entrées at Panda Express & One Reigns Supreme

The Mushroom Chicken with Super Greens is a great option to order at Panda Express with weight loss in mind.

Nutrition (Per Mushroom Chicken with Super Greens) :

Calories : 310

Fat : 17 g

Carbs : 20 g

Protein : 19 g

"Panda Express can be a convenient option for an on-the-go type of meal," explains Lena Bakovic, MS, RDN, CNSC, a registered dietitian nutritionist specializing in gut health, chronic disease, weight management, intuitive eating, oncology, and general health and wellness from Top Nutrition Coaching. "As with any mealtime decision, I think it's important to consider which menu items provide the most nutritional bang for the buck, not only from a weight management perspective but also from an overall health and wellness perspective."

The 8 Unhealthiest Menu Items at Panda Express

Bakovic explains one of the most nutritious choices at Panda Express is the Mushroom Chicken with Super Greens. This option is chock-full of protein, which research shows keeps you feeling full and satisfied long after you finish your meal. Plus, it's pretty low in calories—around 310 calories per serving.

"The ranges for the calories and protein provided are dependent on the meal portion and side green of choice," explains Bakovic. "Greens often available with this meal include kale, broccoli, and cabbage—all loaded with fiber and micronutrients!"

The 8 Healthiest Menu Items at Panda Express

General healthier ordering tips at Panda Express:

If you're not a fan of the Mushroom Chicken with Super Greens and would like to choose something else, Bakovic offers a few tips to be mindful of.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e