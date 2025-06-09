Papa John’s Just Introduced a Wild New Pizza Crust

As someone who believes you cannot have too much cheese (especially on a pizza), Papa John’s new offering is truly a thing of beauty: Introducing the new Cheddar Crust Pizza, available for a limited time only from June 4 at participating locations. This must-have new drop features cheese layered on cheese, next to yet more cheese. “We’ve taken a perfectly aged cheddar cheese, added a specially crafted garlic and herb seasoning blend and sprinkled it all on top of our fresh, original dough to create the cheddar cheese crust pizza of your dreams,” the company says.

Fans who got to try the crust early when it was being tested in specific markets loved it, which explains why it’s now available nationwide (hopefully permanently if there’s enough positive feedback from customers). “New Cheddar Crust pizza is amazing. This is in Atlanta at the closest location to the HQ here so I assume that’s why,” one Redditor said about their lucky find last August.

As with all Papa John’s pizzas, the crust is fresh, never frozen, and utterly delicious. For the purposes of accurate research I tried the new crust and was impressed with the taste and texture of the cheddar, which is not a cheese you traditionally associate with pizza. If that’s not enough cheesy goodness for you, the chain also just launched new Cheddar Cheesesticks: Papa John’s pizza dough covered with garlic sauce, topped with seasoned cheddar cheese and baked to a crispy, golden brown, served with pizza dipping sauce. Again: Delicious.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

That’s not the only exciting news from Papa John’s—fans of the Shaq-a-Roni pizza will be thrilled to hear the chain is taking it from a limited-edition choice to a full-time menu item. This extra-large legendary pizza created in partnership with Shaquille O’Neal contains more than half a pound of cheese and is covered with extra pepperoni.

“Hello as an employee of Papa John’s, we are currently celebrating the hiatus of the shaq,” one Redditor joked about the (formerly) disappearing pizza. “He haunts our dreams and we cannot exist without hearing ‘shaq’ like a billion times a day. However as others have stated there is still the possibility to get essentially the same pizza and if you are particularly nice you can have us sauce “to the edge” as Shaqs usually are. My condolences on your loss.”

The Shaq-a-Roni is now available year-round, starting at $15.99. “At Papa Johns, we’re elevating the classics that have set us apart to deliver even more value to our customers,” said Jenna Bromberg, Chief Marketing Officer at Papa Johns. “Since it was first introduced five years ago, the Shaq-a-Roni has offered the craveable flavors pizza fans can find only at Papa Johns. Now, it’s here to deliver XL-sized value every day!”