Papa Johns Just Dropped a Wild New Pizza Made for Dipping

Papa Johns knows how much customers love dipping their crusts in delicious sauces, so it’s no surprise it just launched a pizza designed for those who never leave the crust behind: Introducing the new Papa Dippa, the first-ever pizza designed exclusively for dipping, plus three brand new garlic-forward sauces. This new pizza is available to fans nationwide for just $13.99, for a limited time only.

The pizza itself looks like an elevated cheesebread, but the firm edges and stick-like strips make dipping every bite easier than ever, the chain says. And those new sauces? Papa Johns has Roasted Garlic Parmesan which is a Caesar-style blend with roasted garlic and Parmesan cheese. There's also Garlic Hot Honey, a sweet heat flavor with garlic and chili flakes for an added kick.​ And finally there's Creamy Garlic Pesto, which is textured with basil and Parmesan for a rich, herbaceous dip.

Papa John’s Just Announced a Wild New Pizza

Fans are excited about the new drop, especially as it’s been a while since they got so many sauces to choose from. “I loved the Pizza Hut version of this from like 10 years ago – specifically the Olympics tie-in, with the ‘sauces of America’. I’ll have to try this!” one Redditor said. “Ya know what, I think I’m on board with this one. It doesn’t look like it’ll take a lot of time in the middle of a rush (unlike papadias or papa bites). And I def wanna try that pesto sauce,” an employee commented.

Papa John’s has been leaning into the garlic-themed items lately, launching a limited time-only Garlic 5-Cheese Crust Pizza in August. “Inspired by the flavors of cheesy garlic bread, our pizza makers crafted the extra savory Garlic 5-Cheese Crust with our fresh, never frozen original dough made with six simple ingredients, a garlic parmesan sauce and a 5-cheese blend baked to extra cheesy perfection,” the chain said.

The chain also just tested a luxurious Croissant Pizza in certain locations for one day only on September 10. The pizza is already available in international locations such as Dubai, and this sounds like it’s being tested for the U.S. market. “This exclusive drop is our way of celebrating our Papa Rewards members with something truly special,” said Shivram Vaideeswaran, Senior Vice President of Brand at Papa Johns. “As a brand built on innovation, craftsmanship and quality, we’re always looking to global food culture for inspiration—and turning it into new and delicious experiences that stand out. We’re proud to bring together two beloved icons into one craveable, elevated product that reflects our commitment to Better Ingredients. Better Pizza.”

While there is no word on if or when the Croissant pizza will be widely available, the Garlic 5-Cheese and Papa Dippa are available right now but not forever, so grab one while you can!