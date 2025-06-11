Papa John’s Just Announced a Wild New Pizza

Pizza chains have gotten really good at coming up with ways to make an already deliciously perfect food item even tastier. From adding new toppings to tweaking the crust, every week there is a new twist added to traditional pizza. This week, Papa John’s launched one of the wildest pizza varieties we have ever heard of: Croissant Pizza. Here is everything you need to know about the new style, including where to get it.

Papa John’s Croissant Pizza Is Available in Dubai

Starting today, you can get the world’s first Croissant Pizza at Papa John’s – if you are in Dubai. The pizza is making its debut in the Middle Eastern country before heading to nine global markets over the summer, including Korea, China, Chile, and Peru.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The Crust Is “Buttery” and “Flaky”

According to Papa John’s, the crust has been in development for nearly a year, with “precision layering and premium ingredients baked into every slice.” It features a “buttery, flaky, golden crust and undercarriage” and is made “entirely with croissant dough, delivering a crisp, golden, buttery bite from base to crust.”

It’s Been in Development for a Year

“As a brand built on innovation, distinction and quality, we’re always looking to global food culture for inspiration – and turning it into exciting new experiences that stand out. We conducted extensive research to understand what consumers wanted from our next global innovation. Croissant Pizza scored highly across all markets,” said Chris Lyn-Sue, SVP Managing Director of International at Papa John’s. “We also explored the rise of croissant mashups in food culture – from the ‘cronut’ to the ‘crookie’ – and saw an opportunity to bring that same innovation to pizza. After a year in development, we’re proud to unite two beloved icons into one craveable, delicious product that brings something fresh and exciting to the QSR category.”

There have been lots of exciting new menu items this summer. McDonald’s recently launched its first new permanent menu item in four years: McCrispy Strips. The Mc-version of chicken fingers is “juicy, diappable perfection” and comes with a trademark Creamy Chili Dip, a sweet and tangy sauce. The Snack Wraps will be arriving in stores on July 10.

Popeyes Chicken Wraps Are here

The “wrap wars” are going strong, after Popeyes officially launched Popeyes Chicken Wraps, a completely new menu category of ready-to-eat wraps competing with Snack Wraps. Each 9-inch wrap is packed with flavor, starting with Popeyes’ iconic hand-breaded and battered chicken tenders, which are tucked into a warm, soft tortilla, inspired by the chain’s trademark biscuit. They also come with crispy lettuce, shredded cheese, and crunchy pickles. They come in three options: Classic, Spicy, or Honey Mustard. All of them are delicious.

Jersey Mike’s Subs Signature Chicken Salad Sub

Jersey Mike’s Subs added a Signature Chicken Salad Sub to the summer menu. The protein-packed limited-edition sub is made with just slow-roasted chicken breast, diced celery, black pepper, and mayonnaise, and has arrived just in time for my summer chicken salad cravings. “It’s great because all too often other places put nuts and/or fruits into the chicken salad. This is just chicken, mayo, celery, and black pepper. Great stuff,” one customer said.

Shake Shack Fried Pickles

The award for the most creative side of the summer goes to Shake Shack, which launched fried pickles as a new side. The golden, tangy bites are part of Shake Shack’s summer BBQ menu and made with the chain’s proprietary brine, then lightly coated in a flavorful batter, perfectly seasoned and fried until crispy, then served with a side of house-made Shack Ranch for dipping.