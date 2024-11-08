America's 4th Largest Pizza Chain Is On a Downward Spiral, Data Shows

The past few months have proven to be a remarkably tough time for the restaurant world as major chains like Starbucks, Pizza Hut, KFC, and many more faced declining sales. Newly released data shows that America's fourth-largest pizza chain is among the restaurant brands that have been struggling lately, and company leaders believe their financial woes aren't over just yet.

Papa Johns released its latest quarterly earnings data on Nov. 7, reporting a 3% drop in revenue and a 6% decline in its North American same-store sales. This Papa Johns' third consecutive quarter of same-store sales declines and its worst result since the second quarter of 2019, Restaurant Business Magazine reported.

RELATED: 15 Restaurant Chains Facing Bankruptcy In 20246254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

In an earnings call with investors, CFO Ravi Thanawala said that Papa Johns has been seeing "challenging sales trends" all year, and "we expect they will likely continue as we close out 2024 and enter 2025." This is an issue that many restaurant brands have encountered in 2024 as budget-conscious consumers cut back on spending and protested rising prices at chain eateries. CEO Todd Penegor believes that Papa Johns' "value perception" among consumers has contributed to its negative sales trends.

"I think value perception is a big part of kind of the momentum challenges that we've seen in this business," he said during the call. "We need to make sure that we're back in the consideration set, first and foremost, to be competitive on price. But we also have to amplify our message around quality and why we're uniquely different."

Though Papa Johns doesn't expect this year's challenging sales trends to reverse soon, Penegor laid out a multi-faceted plan for improving the company's performance over the long term. For one, he wants Papa Johns to focus on living up to its "Better Ingredients, Better Pizza" promise by delivering consistently good food. Penegor also hopes to entice customers with value offers and new menu items, which "resonate with our customers" and provide good profit margins.

I Tried & Ranked the Wings at Pizza Hut, Domino's, & Papa Johns to Find the Best in 2024

Additionally, the company will ramp up its marketing efforts, invest in technology to improve the customer and franchisee experience, help loyalty program participants earn rewards faster, and place a heavy emphasis on new restaurant openings, according to Penegor. Papa Johns opened 25 net new restaurants last quarter and expects to achieve more than 100 gross restaurant openings for the full fiscal year. Meanwhile, the chain anticipates between 170 and 190 gross openings in its international markets.

"We are acting with urgency," Penegor said. "We are laser-focused on strengthening our foundation in the near-term, while positioning the company to capitalize on opportunities to drive success and value creation over the long-term."