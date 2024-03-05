Skip to content

Five Guys Customers Say Menu Prices Are 'Out of Control'

The burger chain is no stranger to price complaints, but a viral post recently sparked new backlash.
Zoe Strozewski
By Zoe Strozewski
Published on March 5, 2024 | 12:50 PM
FACT CHECKED BY Justine Goodman

While fast-food fans often rave about the quality and taste of Five Guys' food, the burger chain is also no stranger to complaints about its prices. Five Guys recently found itself at the center of customer backlash yet again after a viral social media post illustrated just how pricey it has become to eat there in 2024.

On March 1, a consumer took to X (the social media site formerly known as Twitter) to share a photo of a Five Guys receipt. The picture showed that the grand total for one bacon cheeseburger, a regular soda, and a small fry came out to $24.10 after taxes and a $2.19 tip. 

RELATED: 10 Regional Burger Chains You Have To Try At Least Once

The X user who posted it, @WallStreetSilv, slammed the chain's prices as "out of control"—and they were far from alone in their feelings about the cost of eating at Five Guys. The post has now received 25 million views and 12,000 comments from other X users, many of whom sounded off against the chain.

"The only reason I won't go to @FiveGuys anymore," one commented, tagging the chain's official X account. "They've priced themselves out of what is reasonable. I can get a craft burger from a local pub for cheaper."

RELATED: I Tried Wendy's Entire Breakfast Menu & the Best Item Was Sweet and Savory

"When I went in there and saw these prices, I turned around and left and haven't been back," another wrote.

To be fair, Five Guys does offer a higher quality fast-food experience in comparison to some of its rivals. The beef is never frozen, the ingredients are fresh, and the fries come in huge portions. Some fans believe these factors make the higher prices worth it.

five guys cheeseburger, fries, and mayo
Shutterstock

RELATED: 10 Best Fast-Food Burgers Under $5

Still, there's a very vocal cohort of consumers who believe that paying $24 for any fast-food meal is unacceptable. Many have also pointed out that prices tend to be lower at other premium burger chains that also serve good quality food.

"For $12 I can go to In-N-Out and get a Double-Double combo. Haven't been to Five Guys in years because of their pricing," a user commented on @WallStreetSilv's X post.

The chain did not immediately respond to our queries for comment on the pricing backlash.

Five Guys isn't the only fast-food brand that has come under fire recently for its prices. McDonald's also faced heavy criticism in January after a customer reported paying $14.58 for two Egg McMuffins, which breaks down to $7.29 per sandwich. Likewise, Taco Bell customers recently sounded off against the chain after noticing that the Cheesy Bean and Rice Burrito had shot up in price in some parts of the country.

Zoe Strozewski
Zoe Strozewski is a News Writer for Eat This, Not That! A Chicago native who now lives in New Jersey, she graduated from Kean University in 2020 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. Read more about Zoe
Filed Under
// //
More in Restaurants
  • Five Guys restaurant

    Five Guys Customers Call Prices 'Out of Control'

  • a collage of pizza pasta and brownies around a dominos sign on a designed background

    The 9 Healthiest Domino's Menu Items—and 9 To Avoid

  • Port of Subs worker assembling a sandwich

    Growing Sandwich Chain to Open 60 New Stores

  • shrimp tacos

    10 Restaurant Chains With the Best Shrimp Tacos

  • Wendy's breakfast menu

    The #1 Best Wendy's Breakfast Item in 2024

Copyright 2024 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.