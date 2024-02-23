Skip to content

A Popular Chicken Chain Just Abruptly Closed 8 Restaurants

PDQ consumers may have to find a new place to cure their chicken cravings in light of the closures.
Zoe Strozewski
By Zoe Strozewski
Published on February 23, 2024 | 3:34 PM
FACT CHECKED BY Justine Goodman

Between national brands like Chick-fil-A and regional darlings like Bojangles, America has no shortage of great chicken eateries. However, some consumers may have to find a new place to cure their poultry cravings this year after one popular chicken chain abruptly closed a string of locations.

PDQ (People Dedicated to Quality)—a regional fast-food chain that specializes in hand-breaded chicken tenders, chicken sandwiches, and hand-spun milkshakes—has shuttered eight of its restaurants across South Carolina and North Carolina. The company confirmed the closures in a statement this week to CBS 17, a local media outlet in North Carolina.

RELATED: 6 Fried Chicken Chains Where Chefs Actually Eat

"This difficult decision comes after careful consideration and evaluation of market conditions," the statement read.

pdq restaurant
Nolichuckyjake / Shutterstock

North Carolina was home to six of the shuttered PDQ locations, which were located in Raleigh, Durham, Winston-Salem, Cary, Hickory, and Wake Forest. The other two were located in the South Carolina cities of Greenville and Columbia. All of those locations have already been removed from PDQ's website.

Shuttering eight restaurants would be a pretty significant development for any restaurant chain regardless of its footprint. But for a brand like PDQ, which currently lists 61 operating locations on its website, the closures take an especially notable bite out of its total unit count.

RELATED: The 14 Best & Worst Menu Items at Bojangles

There are only four remaining PDQ stores in North Carolina after the closures. Meanwhile, South Carolina no longer has any PDQ restaurants.

The chain told CBS 17 that an executive visited the restaurant teams from the closing locations over the prior week. The company is offering severance to all of the impacted workers and trying to help them find new jobs, according to the media outlet.

"PDQ's team members have been an integral part of the PDQ family, and the team is committed to supporting them during this transition," the company's statement read. "PDQ would also like to thank its loyal guests who have supported the brand over the years and will miss the relationships that have been built."

RELATED: The #1 Unhealthiest Fried Chicken Dish at 10 Major Restaurant Chains

PDQ did not immediately to our queries for further comment on why the eight locations were shuttered and whether any additional closures are possible.

The chicken chain isn't the only major restaurant brand that has recently trimmed down its store count. Denny's CFO Robert Verostek revealed during a Feb. 15 earnings call with investors that they shuttered 57 locations last year as the chain continued to struggle with inflation.

Verostek added that Denny's is "continuing to work through some additional closures" in 2024, but didn't say exactly how many more restaurants may be shuttered.

Zoe Strozewski
Zoe Strozewski is a News Writer for Eat This, Not That! A Chicago native who now lives in New Jersey, she graduated from Kean University in 2020 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. Read more about Zoe
Filed Under
// //
More in Restaurants
  • pdq spicy chicken tenders and fries

    Popular Chicken Chain Abruptly Closes 8 Stores

  • a collage of various white castle menu items surrounding a white castle logo

    The Best & Worst Menu Items at White Castle

  • Outback Steakhouse exterior

    Outback Steakhouse to Triple New Openings This Year

  • Red Lobster exterior

    Red Lobster Owner 'Not Expecting Much' From Sale

  • taco bell

    Taco Bell Is Testing New Bundle Meals

Copyright 2024 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.