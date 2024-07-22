People Are Eating Sea Moss Gel for Weight Loss: 'I Lost 12 Pounds in 7 Days'

Sea moss gel is one of the latest natural, nutritious products you can add to your wellness routine. By "wellness routine," we mean your next smoothie! People on TikTok are eating sea moss gel as part of their weight-loss routine, and we spoke with an expert to find out everything there is to know about this trend.

It's understandable why sea moss gel is making waves on social media and beyond. One TikTok user, @mermaidsgarden, claims in a video that before adding sea moss to her diet, she felt bloated, inflamed, filled with toxins, depressed, and as though she was overeating. She also revealed she weighed 148 pounds. After consistently consuming sea moss gel, she dropped down to 108 pounds.

Another TikToker, @itsjdevinci, revealed in a clip that she lost 12 pounds by eating sea moss gel for seven days. She noticed it definitely made her more "regular," and she actually enjoyed waking up each morning to her sea moss routine.

Now, let's find out what our expert has to say about this seemingly magical weight-loss gel that can be added to smoothies or eaten as-is.

What exactly is sea moss gel?

We are well aware that the name "sea moss gel" does not sound super appetizing. In its raw form, it apparently tastes similar to clams or oysters.

According to Amy Goodson, MS, RD, CSSD, LD, a registered dietitian and certified specialist in sports dietetics who sits on our Medical Expert Board, sea moss gel is a totally natural product made from sea moss, a type of red algae known as Chondrus crispus. You'll find it along the coasts of North America and Europe.

"The sea moss is harvested, cleaned, and soaked, then blended into a gel-like consistency," says Goodson. "Sea moss gel is rich in nutrients, including vitamins (A, C, E, K, and B-complex), minerals (iodine, calcium, potassium, selenium, magnesium), and other bioactive compounds."

How is sea moss gel beneficial for weight loss?

It's packed with nutrients. Goodson explains that sea moss gel is nutrient-dense. "Sea moss gel is packed with essential vitamins and minerals that can support overall health and metabolism. A well-nourished body is more efficient at burning calories and maintaining energy levels," she says. It's low in calories. Sea moss gel doesn't contain many calories but is packed with nutrients. This makes it an amazing addition to a low-calorie or calorie-restricted diet. It acts as an appetite suppressant. Sea moss gel is a great appetite suppressant. "Carrageenan is one of sea moss's main bioactive compounds," Goodson shares. "Due to its gelling ability and the fact that your body can't digest it, it acts like soluble fiber, which can help you feel full longer, reducing the tendency to overeat or snack between meals." It improves digestion. Sea moss gel is full of fiber, aiding in regular bowel movements and overall healthy digestion. This can be super helpful regarding weight loss and weight management. It boosts metabolism. Sea moss gel contains iodine, which promotes healthy thyroid function. This is a big player when it comes to regulating metabolism. Goodson says, "A healthy thyroid can help maintain a healthy weight." It's anti-inflammatory. Sea moss gel is chock-full of anti-inflammatory properties, which is helpful in decreasing overall body inflammation. Inflammation is typically connected to weight gain and obesity, which can make sea moss gel a smart consideration for your wellness routine.

How often should you consume sea moss gel?

According to Goodson, it's not recommended to consume sea moss gel in large quantities because it contains iodine. "Seaweeds such as sea moss may accumulate toxic metals like arsenic, mercury, and lead—a potential health risk," she explains.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

There's no defined recommendation for how much sea moss gel you should consume for weight loss. "[However, it] is generally thought that on to two tablespoons per day can be safe starting with one tablespoon per day," Goodson tells us.

Below are suggestions on ways to include sea moss gel in your diet: