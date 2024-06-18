Pizza Hut Unveils New Tavern-Style Pies & Major 'Toppings Transformation'

Pizza Hut—known for its stuffed crust and pan pizzas—is probably the last place that would come to mind when you're craving a Chicago tavern-style pie. However, that could now change thanks to a major new offering hitting menus at the chain.

Pizza Hut just launched a brand-new lineup of Chicago Tavern-Style Pizzas and rolled out its "biggest toppings menu overhaul in over a decade," according to a press release shared with Eat This, Not That!. Tavern-style pies differ from traditional pizza in that they have a super thin and crispy crust and are typically cut into squares rather than triangles. While Chicago is perhaps best known for its famous deep dish pizzas, the thin and crispy iteration is just as (if not more) beloved in the Windy City.

Tavern style has been skyrocketing in popularity across the United States lately, inspiring Pizza Hut to jump on the trend as well. While some rivals like Domino's do offer crispy thin crusts, Pizza Hut says it's the first global quick-service pizza chain to offer the Chicago tavern style.

"These menu additions represent a bold step forward as part of our culinary mission to bring our guests modern innovation that embraces what we know our customers are loving and looking for in a pizza. Tavern is not just a pizza; it is a culinary trend that reflects the excitement of today's pizza scene," Rachel Antalek, chief food innovation officer at Pizza Hut, said in a statement.

Alongside the new pizza style, Pizza Hut is updating its toppings menu with eight new permanent additions—Spicy Marinara Sauce, Pesto Sauce Swirl, Chicken Sausage, Fresh Diced Garlic, Grape Tomatoes, Caramelized Onions, Fire Roasted Peppers, and Crispy Cupped Pepperoni. Customers can add the new toppings to any custom pizza orders or sample them on Pizza Hut's four new signature tavern-style pies:

Pesto Margherita Tavern Pizza—sweet marinara, grape tomatoes, cheese, garlic, pesto, and parmesan-oregano seasoning on Pizza Hut's square-cut Thin 'N Crispy crust.

The Ultimate Tavern Pizza—sausage, pepperoni, fire-roasted peppers, onions, grape tomatoes, and parmesan-oregano seasoning on square-cut Thin 'N Crispy crust.

Spicy Chicken Sausage Tavern Pizza—spicy marinara, chicken sausage, fire roasted peppers, caramelized onions, and parmesan-oregano seasoning on square-cut Thin 'N Crispy crust.

Double Pepperoni Tavern Pizza—sweet marinara, classic pepperoni, crispy cupped pepperoni, and parmesan-oregano seasoning on square-cut Thin 'N Crispy crust.

"We perfected these recipes to truly pay homage to Chicago and the hundred-year-old style in a modern way while pushing the boundaries of what's possible in a pizza with fresh new toppings and flavors," Antalek said.

Prices will start at $12 for the four new Chicago Tavern-Style Pizza recipes, as well as for create-your-own one-topping Chicago Tavern-Style Pizzas.

The rollout of Pizza's Hut's latest pizza style comes just a few weeks after it introduced its spin on a classic cheeseburger: the Cheeseburger Melt. It comes with beef, applewood-smoked bacon, onions, mozzarella, and cheddar folded inside a parmesan-crusted thin crust. Served with a side of burger sauce, customers can score the Cheeseburger Melt for a limited time at participating locations.