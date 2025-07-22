Pepsi Just Unveiled a Wild New Prebiotic Cola

Pepsi just unveiled one of the company’s coolest soda innovations to date: Introducing Pepsi Prebiotic Cola, the first ever prebiotic cola in the traditional cola category. This new offering is low in sugar and packed with great ingredients, right on trend with the better-for-you drinks customers are demanding. “From the iconic blue can, to the consumer-preferred Pepsi Zero Sugar, our portfolio has always adapted to the needs and flavor preferences of the consumer,” said Ram Krishnan, CEO, PepsiCo Beverages U.S. “Pepsi Prebiotic Cola represents the next leap forward in giving consumers choice, optionality and functional ingredients in their cola experience, without sacrificing the iconic Pepsi taste we’re known for delivering.” Here’s what fans need to know about this exciting new drop.

Low in Sugar, High In Nutrients

Pepsi Prebiotic Cola (available in Original Cola and Cherry Vanilla) will launch online starting this fall, with a full retail launch to follow in early 2026. Each can contains 3g of prebiotic fiber, just 5g of real cane sugar, 30 calories, and zero artificial sweeteners; seriously one of the most impressive ingredients lineups I’ve seen for a prebiotic soda.

Clean Ingredients

Pepsi's new prebiotic drink is just part of a new overall focus on cleaner ingredients. "This is a journey of following the consumer, trying to be a little bit ,maybe one step, ahead of the consumer, but not too many steps," LaGuarta said. "And it applies to both beverages and food. In particular, we have a journey and a technical roadmap to eliminate artificial colors and artificial flavors from our beverages, the same as we do for our food business."

Same Great Taste

Pepsi says fans will not be disappointed by the flavor of the new drink, which will be available in 12 oz. single cans and 8-packs of 12 oz. cans. The probiotic options will be on the shelves right next to the regular Pepsi offerings. “We can’t wait for the world to try the taste of Pepsi Prebiotic Cola for themselves!” Krishnan says.

Poppi Prebiotic Drinks

Pepsi already has a prebiotic brand on the roster after buying Poppi for $1.95 billion earlier this year. “I’ve now also tried the raspberry rose and cherry lime flavors and they were both excellent. The raspberry rose will probably be my go-to flavor when I’m craving a pop. I also tried the strawberry lemonade and didn’t like the flavor at all, despite loving regular strawberry lemonade,” one fan said.

Cane Sugar

Pepsi Chairman and CEO Ramon LaGuarta recently stated the company was focusing on beverages with better-for-you ingredients, including cane sugar instead of high fructose corn syrup. “This is a consumer centric strategy, we’re following the consumer, and if the consumer is telling us that they prefer products that have sugar and they prefer products that have natural ingredients, we will give the consumer products that have sugar and have natural ingredients,” he said in a recent earnings call.