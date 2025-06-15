6 Pizza Chains That Use Top-Tier Ingredients

You might not expect gourmet-quality ingredients from a pizza chain—but several are defying the odds and delivering top-tier pies without sacrificing convenience. From aged cheeses to locally sourced produce, these six pizza joints are winning fans over by putting ingredient quality first. Whether you’re ordering in or grabbing take-and-bake, these are the chains that aren’t cutting corners when it comes to flavor and freshness.

California Pizza Kitchen

For 40 years California Pizza Kitchen has been serving up out of the box pizza flavors like tangy Thai Chicken Pizza with a sweet peanut sauce and their signature BBQ Chicken Pizza and four decades later is still holding strong. The chain, which was started by two attorneys, have put an

upscale spin on traditional flavors and using fresh seasonal produce, herbs and quality ingredients.

Papa John’s

Papa John’s has always played the “better ingredients” card, but they’ve doubled down in 2025. Their newest release, the Cheddar Crust Pizza, features aged cheddar and garlic-herb seasoning baked directly onto the crust. Add that to their fresh, never-frozen dough and vine-ripened tomato sauce, and it’s clear they’re putting their ingredient quality where their marketing is.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

6 Most Overpriced Pizza Chains in America

​​

Costco Pizza

Pizza from Costco’s food court is a go-to for many and while the dough is not made from scratch in house, the warehouse giant does use fresh ingredients for the cheese and toppings. It’s a crowd-pleaser and cheap!

Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana

Frank Pepe’s isn’t a mega-chain, but it’s a chain nonetheless with 17 locations and one that deserves serious respect. For 100 years the small chain has been whipping up pizzas with quality ingredients they stand by.

Marco’s Pizza

Marco’s Pizza is flying under the radar, but ingredient lovers are taking note. The brand focuses on Italian-American quality over gimmicks. Sauces are made from scratch, cheese is always 100% real mozzarella (none of that oily blend stuff), and toppings like giardiniera and spicy pepperoni keep things lively.

9 Unhealthiest Frozen Pizzas on Grocery Shelves

Zpizza

Zpizza might not be as well-known nationwide, but it’s earned a cult following for its commitment to quality. Think: organic tomato sauce, MSG-free pepperoni, non-GMO wheat flour, vegan cheese, and gluten-free crusts and that actually taste good. If you’re into customization, Zpizza lets you build your own pie from a genuinely impressive list of high-end ingredients.