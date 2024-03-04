25 Popular Restaurant Items You Can Find at the Grocery Store

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Dining out is always a treat, but restaurant-branded products are a great runner-up when you don't feel like leaving your house or dealing with restaurant crowds. A long list of popular restaurant chains—including California Pizza Kitchen, Nathan's Famous, Chick-fil-A, Red Lobster, and many more—have packaged up popular menu items to sell in grocery stores around the country, such as Walmart and Target.

These products include everything from frozen appetizers, entrées, and desserts to packaged seasonings and delectable dips to recreate your favorite restaurant dishes right in your own kitchen. The best part? The options, which are nothing to sniff at, are seemingly endless and often more cost-effective than dining out. It's a win-win.

From high-end jarred tomato sauce by Carbone to frozen seasoned curly fries from Arby's and everything in between, here's a roundup of 25 restaurant items you can find at the grocery store. Enjoying your favorite restaurant dishes in the comfort of your own home has never been easier.

Carbone Marinara Sauce

Nutrition (Per 1/2 cup serving) :

Calories : 90

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 410 mg

Carbs : 6 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 1 g

No Carbone reservation? No problem. The upscale Italian restaurant—with locations in cities including New York, Miami, Hong Kong, and Las Vegas—sells its famous pastas sauce in grocery stores nationwide. These include the restaurant's classic marinara. Made using imported Italian tomatoes, olive oil, garlic, and oregano, this jarred marinara tastes great when served with spaghetti or used in lasagna.

Starbucks Frappuccino Drinks

Nutrition :

Frappuccino Caramel Coffee Drink (1 bottle)

Calories : 300

Fat : 5 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 150 mg

Carbs : 54 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 46 g)

Protein : 9 g

Stock these tasty Starbucks Frappuccinos in your fridge if you can't go through the day without visiting the coffee shop. This creamy drink, made with brewed Starbucks coffee, reduced-fat milk, and sugar, is available at Target, among many other places, in flavors including caramel, vanilla, mocha, and plain coffee. Scoop up a four- or 12-pack if you know you'll go through these quickly.

California Pizza Kitchen Thin Crust BBQ Chicken Pizza

Nutrition (1 pizza) :

Calories : 410

Fat : 15 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 700 mg

Carbs : 51 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : 11 g

Keep one of these thin-crust BBQ chicken pizzas from California Pizza Kitchen in your freezer for when pizza cravings hit. This pick is prepared with high-quality ingredients, including grilled white meat chicken, 100 percent real cheese, cilantro, and diced onion and is perfect for enjoying alone or with a friend or two.

Cinnabon Cinnamon Bread

Nutrition (1 slice) :

Calories : 110

Fat : 2.5 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 150 mg

Carbs : 20 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 3 g

While not exactly the brand's famous cinnamon buns, this Cinnabon cinnamon swirl bread is still a great way to sweeten your mornings. The bread, sold at Kroger and other stores, features a rich cinnamon swirl and flavorful cinnamon bursts. It tastes excellent with a pat of butter.

Rao's Frozen Chicken Parmesan

Nutrition (per 1 cup serving) :

Calories : 340

Fat : 13 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 590 mg

Carbs : 35 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 19 g

Ultra-exclusive New York City restaurant Rao's, known for being near-impossible to get a reservation, makes frozen versions of its dine-in meals available at grocery stores, including Target. The chicken parmesan dish, made with crispy breaded chicken, marinara sauce, and mozzarella cheese served over spaghetti, is a must-buy. At the same time, other options, including meat-filled lasagna and rigatoni, are also worth a try.

White Castle Classic Cheese Sliders

Nutrition (2 sandwiches) :

Calories : 340

Fat : 18 g (Saturated Fat: 8 g)

Sodium : 620 mg

Carbs : 29 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 16 g

White Castle, founded in Wichita, Kan., more than 100 years ago, is known for its famous sliders, which you can also find in your grocery store freezer. This popular product is made with 100% beef and American cheese and requires just a minute or so in the microwave. Frozen sliders sans cheese are also available if you want a dairy-free burger.

White Castle Chicken Rings

Nutrition (5 pieces) :

Calories : 240

Fat : 15 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 520 mg

Carbs : 14 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 13 g

And if you're more of a White Castle chicken ring fan, you'll be happy to hear that various retailers also carry this delicious dish in the frozen food aisle. Throw these into the toaster oven with frozen fries for the full effect.

Roberta's Margherita Wood-Fired Pizza

Nutrition (1/2 pizza) :

Calories : 370

Fat : 16 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 610 mg

Carbs : 45 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 12 g

A beloved pizza restaurant that started in 2008 in Brooklyn, N.Y., Roberta's now operates two New York City locations and another in Culver City, Calif. If you don't call any of these areas home, don't worry—this chain, known for its wood oven-cooked pizza and vibrant dining rooms, has frozen versions of its pizza in various grocery stores, including Whole Foods.

Nathan's Famous Skinless Beef Hot Dogs

Nutrition (1 frank) :

Calories : 160

Fat : 15 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 550 mg

Carbs : 1 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 6 g

Nathan's Famous goes back more than a century. It was founded in Brooklyn in 1916 as a nickel hot dog stand on the Coney Island boardwalk. Today, Nathan's has grown into a massive brand with nearly 200 locations and a range of products sold at Walmart and other retailers. The company's skinless beef hot dogs are always a good pick, but if you want something unexpected, pick up the cheddar cheese-filled dogs. Beyond hot dogs, you can also find Nathan's buns, pickles, and condiments in stores.

P.F. Chang's Chicken Fried Rice Skillet Meal

Nutrition (Per 1 Cup Serving) :

Calories : 260

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 500 mg

Carbs : 37 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 13 g

P.F. Chang's chicken fried rice skillet meal hits the spot and works great for lunch or dinner. It's made with cooked jasmine rice, carrots, edamame, onions, seasoned cooked chicken, and scrambled eggs. The best part? The meal doesn't have any preservatives, artificial flavors, or colors.

Chick-fil-A Dipping Sauce

Nutrition (2 tbsp) :

Calories : 140

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 270 mg

Carbs : 17 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 16 g)

Protein : 0 g

Never be without Chick-fil-A dipping sauce again—the iconic fried chicken chain sells its popular signature dipping sauce at grocery stores nationwide, including Walmart and Target. Other Chick-fil-A products offered in stores include its avocado lime ranch dressing, zesty apple cider vinaigrette, and sweet and spicy sriracha sauce.

Texas Roadhouse Rattlesnake Seasoning

Nutrition (1/4 tsp) :

Calories : 0

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 120 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 0 g

Dial up the flavor on homemade appetizers, chicken dishes, barbecued steaks, and more with Texas Roadhouse's Rattlesnake Bites seasoning—the same seasoning the restaurant chain uses on its best-selling Rattlesnake Bites appetizer. This all-natural seasoning is made from a blend of cheddar cheese, garlic, cayenne, and bell peppers.

Magnolia Bakery Banana Pudding Cookies

Nutrition (1 package) :

Calories : 240

Fat : 10 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 180 mg

Carbs : 35 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 18 g)

Protein : 3 g

Save yourself a trip to Magnolia Bakery every time you want a sweet treat, and instead, stock up on the chain's banana pudding cookies, available via Instacart and various retailers. These cookies are inspired by Magnolia's world-famous banana pudding and are crafted with pureed bananas, vanilla wafers, and white chocolate chips.

Panera Bread Broccoli Cheddar Soup

Nutrition (Per 1 Cup Serving) :

Calories : 240

Fat : 14 g (Saturated Fat: 9 g, Trans Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 990 mg

Carbs : 17 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 9 g

Is there anything better than Panera Bread's next-level broccoli cheddar soup? Didn't think so. This store-bought soup tastes exactly like the one available in person at the restaurant and can be stored in your fridge or kept in the freezer to enjoy later. It's packed with chopped broccoli and shredded carrots combined in a smooth cheese sauce and tastes excellent with a side of French bread or potato chips, just like at the restaurant.

Panera Bread Poppy Seed Salad Dressing

Nutrition (2 tbsp) :

Calories : 25

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 95 mg

Carbs : 5 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 0 g

Panera Bread also stocks its salad dressings, including its well-loved poppy seed variety, in grocery stores, including Walmart. This sweet-tasting vinaigrette has notes of orange and onion and tastes great drizzled over salads or served as a dipping sauce to meat dishes.

Taco Bell Original Taco Seasoning Mix

Nutrition (Per Serving) :

Calories : 15

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 300 mg

Carbs : 3 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 0 g

Use Taco Bell's original taco seasoning mix to impress guests for your next homemade taco night. It's available at Walmart for under a dollar and is incredibly easy to use—mix it into cooked, drained meat with water, and that's it. It can also quickly boost the flavor of other proteins, like chicken, pork, fish, and tofu.

Taco Bell Mild Salsa Con Queso

Nutrition (2 tbsp) :

Calories : 90

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 400 mg

Carbs : 4 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 3 g

Served with tortilla chips, drizzled on tacos, or slathered on tortillas—this Taco Bell mild salsa con queso is destined to be a go-to cheese dip in your house because it makes everything taste instantly better. It's made with creamy cheddar cheese, tomatoes, and jalapeño peppers, creating one unforgettable sauce.

TGI Fridays Loaded Cheddar and Bacon Potato Skins

Nutrition (1 piece) :

Calories : 190

Fat : 12 g (Saturated Fat: 4.5 g)

Sodium : 360 mg

Carbs : 13 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 7 g

TGI Fridays' loaded cheddar and bacon potato skins might be one of the most beloved appetizers out there—and knowing that they are available at grocery stores is a game-changer. They're made with tasty ingredients, like crispy bacon bits and melted cheese, and taste best prepared in the oven or air fryer.

TGI Fridays Mozzarella Sticks

Nutrition (3 pieces + 1 tbsp sauce) :

Calories : 300

Fat : 15 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 745 mg

Carbs : 32 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 10 g

Another excellent TGI Fridays appetizer sold in grocery stores is the restaurant chain's mozzarella sticks. Known for their flat, rectangular shape, these mozzarella sticks are made with real mozzarella cheese covered in garlic-seasoned panko bread crumbs. The best part is that these also come with marinara sauce, perfect for dipping.

Olive Garden Signature Italian Dressing

Nutrition (2 tbsp) :

Calories : 80

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 540 mg

Carbs : 12 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 0 g

Olive Garden—famous for its unlimited salads, soups, and breadsticks special—sells its signature dressing in stores, including Walmart. Now you can recreate the restaurant's renowned house salad, made with sliced tomatoes, chopped onions, olives, and pepperoncini right at home.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Benihana Hibachi Chicken Rice

Nutrition (1 Container) :

Calories : 380

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 800 mg

Carbs : 57 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 21 g

Fully cooked jasmine rice, diced chicken breast, chopped carrots, diced onions, cage-free scrambled eggs, and sliced green onions come together in this delicious frozen meal made by Benihana. Entrées like yakisoba chicken and Rocky's Choice, a blend of steak, chicken, and zucchini, are also available in grocery stores.

The Cheesecake Factory Frozen Original Cheesecake

Nutrition (1 Slice) :

Calories : 390

Fat : 24 g (Saturated Fat: 14 g)

Sodium : 330 mg

Carbs : 39 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 28 g)

Protein : 28 g

The Cheesecake Factory is so popular for a reason—it has tasty appetizers, top-notch entrées, design-forward dining rooms, and a long list of dessert options, including dozens of different cheesecake flavors. This frozen cheesecake is excellent for when you want to dig into the restaurant's famous sweet treat but may not feel like taking a drive. It's made with cream cheese, sugar, sour cream, and a vanilla graham cracker crust.

Auntie Anne's Classic Soft Pretzels, Frozen

Nutrition (Per Serving) :

Calories : 200

Fat : 0.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 370 mg

Carbs : 41 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 5 g

Gone are the days of having to travel to the mall whenever you're in the mood for Auntie Anne's pretzels. This is because the well-known snack band also carries its pretzels in the frozen aisle of select grocery stores. Expect products like the brand's classic soft pretzels, all-beef hot dog pretzels, and pretzel nuggets in stores, including Target.

Red Lobster Cheddar Bay Biscuit Mix

Nutrition (Per Serving) :

Calories : 150

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 400 mg

Carbs : 19 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: <1 g)

Protein : 2 g

The cheddar bay biscuits Red Lobster serves with each meal have reached stratospheric popularity—type them into X, and you'll be met with an endless scroll of people praising the dish. One X user is such a fan that they posted, "Red lobster cheddar bay biscuits are the best bread in the game of any fast-casual restaurant. I don't know how there's any argument against them because they're unbelievable."

Although there's nothing like enjoying a basket with a side of fried shrimp or lobster during a dinner out, whipping up a batch of these homemade biscuits using the boxed mix is almost as good.

Arby's Seasoned Curly Fries

Nutrition (Per 1.33 Cup Serving) :

Calories : 180

Fat : 9 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 390 mg

Carbs : 22 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 3 g

This is not a drill—stores, including Target, carry Arby's raved-about seasoned curly fries. They're sold in 22-ounce bags, cooked until crispy, and then frozen for easy meal prep. Enjoy some with burgers or hot dogs, or if you want the full Arby's feel, plate them with a juicy roast beef sandwich.