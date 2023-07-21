Pizza Hut Just Abruptly Closed Multiple Locations

New York residents in several counties now have one less option to choose from when they're craving pizza following a string of abrupt closures from a major chain this month.

Pizza Hut has shuttered at least seven locations across the state in the last couple of weeks, including in Herkimer County, Fulton Country, and Montgomery County, according to local media reports. The company confirmed that it was closing several restaurants in a statement obtained by the Hudson Valley Post, but it didn't say why those locations were no longer serving guests.

RELATED: Pizza Hut Just Launched 2 New Spicy & Sweet Items

"We've made the difficult decision, together with certain franchisees, to close a limited number of locations in the U.S.," the statement read. "Though a limited number of U.S. locations will close, the vast majority of Pizza Hut locations are open and ready to serve you. Many customers will be redirected to other nearby stores."

The seven New York Pizza Hut locations that just closed were located in:

Cobleskill: 109 Barnerville Road

Johnstown: Route 30A, Johnstown Mall

Herkimer: 306 W Albany Street

Monticello: 352 E Broadway

Amsterdam: 4822 Route 30

Gloversville: 195 2nd Avenue

Ballston Spa: 2103 Doubleday Avenue

None of these locations are currently listed on the Pizza Hut website. Google searches showed that the Amsterdam, Cobleskill, Ballston Spa, and Monticello locations are already listed as "permanently closed." A sign that read "Closed 4 Good" was also spotted on the door of the shuttered Pizza Hut location in Amsterdam, The Daily Gazette reported.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Despite the closures, Pizza Hut still has a wide presence in the Empire State with more than 150 locations. Pizza Hut did not immediately respond to our queries for more details on why those seven restaurants have stopped serving customers.

Pizza Hut isn't the only major food business that recently closed several locations rather abruptly. Between July 14 and July 16, popular discount grocery chain Lidl shuttered as many as 11 locations across the Carolinas, Virginia, New Jersey, Maryland, and Pennsylvania.

The company said in a statement to Winsight Grocery Business that they made the "strategic decision" to shutter several underperforming locations "so we can focus on the locations that are closer and more convenient to more of our customers and where we are seeing significant growth."