If You Can Hold a Plank This Long After 65, Your Core Strength Is Stronger Than 90% of Peers

Planks serve as the ultimate no-nonsense test of core strength.

One thing most gym enthusiasts have in common? They like to learn benchmarks they can work up to in order to test their strength and see where they rank for their age. It’s an excellent way to stay motivated and make sure you are still progressing.

If you can relate, get excited. We have a way to test your core strength, so get ready to form a plank. Planks are a superlative way to test how strong your core is, because they measure muscle engagement, endurance, and overall structure. If you can hold a plan this long after 65, your core strength is stronger than 90% of your peers.

What Is the Ideal Plank Hold Time for Adults 65?

“If you can hold a rock-solid, no-sagging-back plank for 30 to 45 seconds, you’re already doing better than the average person in your age group. Most people lose that ‘mindset muscle’ as they age and stop challenging their static strength,” explains Joe Ghafari, Certified Personal Trainer, Certified Nutritionist, and the Co-Founder and Head Coach of Visiting Wrld, a premium LGBTQ+ fitness retreat brand that blends world travel, structured fitness coaching, nutrition education, and community connection.

If you’re able to hit that 45-second mark, that means you have the foundational strength necessary to protect your spine during everyday tasks.

What Benchmark Indicates “Exceptional” Core Strength?

Once you pass over the 90-second to two-minute mark, you are considered “elite” status, within the top 10%.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

“At 65+, holding a plank for two minutes means your core stability is likely comparable to someone twenty years younger,” Ghafari tells us. “But remember: a ‘shaky’ two minutes is worse than a ‘perfect’ 30 seconds. I don’t care about the clock if your form is trash.”

Why Perfecting Your Plank Matters With Age

According to Ghafari, planks serve as the ultimate “no-BS” test. They don’t care about how much weight you’re able to bench press or the quickest walking speed you’re able to ace. Planks put your isometric tension to the test—aka, your muscles’ ability to hold your skeleton in place when working against gravity.

“As we age, that’s exactly what we need to prevent falls and back pain. It’s a full-body diagnostic tool: if your hips sag, your lower abs are weak; if your neck hurts, your posture is off. It tells the truth about your fitness every single time,” Ghafari adds.