You don’t need a decked-out home gym to build muscle and strength. While training with dumbbells and kettlebells can be a productive way to achieve your goals, your body weight can be just as effective. Sure, planks may be one of the OGs, but we spoke with a trainer who outlines six moves that build core strength even faster than your standard plank. After all, a strong core keeps your body stable, relieves lower back pain, and helps you seamlessly perform daily activities.

“When it comes to building your core, variety is key,” says Robert Brace, celebrity trainer and founder of Brace Life Studios. “Planks are not limiting in and of themselves if they are used in a well-rounded varied program. If planks are all that you are doing that could be a problem because they’re static, repetitive, and don’t engage all of the muscles we need most at this age. And if you’re not breathing properly, you’re just reinforcing tension.”

Robert always stresses the importance of performing dynamic core work with a variety of exercises that train your entire core. In this way, you’ll boost the aesthetics of your midsection, which is a goal for many. You’ll also build stability and “real-world strength.”

If all of this sounds like a solid game plan to you, here are the exercises to make it happen.

These 6 Bodyweight Moves Build Core Strength Faster Than Planks After 40

“These moves work across multiple planes and build dynamic stabilization—that’s how you keep your core strong, lean, and injury-resistant after 40,” Robert says.

Dead Bug

Lie flat on your back, arms extended toward the sky and knees bent to 90 degrees. Engage your core and lower your right arm and left leg until both hover above the floor. Make sure your back maintains contact with the ground. Return to the start position. Repeat on the other side. Perform 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps.

Bear Crawl

Begin in a quadruped position with your knees under your hips and your hands under your shoulders. Lift your knees a few inches off the ground. Maintain a flat back and engage your core. Move your left hand and right foot forward. Then, move your right hand and left foot forward. Continue to crawl. Complete 3 sets of 20 to 30 seconds.

Glute Bridge March

Lie flat on your back with bent knees and feet flat on the floor. Keep your arms at your sides, palms facing down. Push through your heels to lift your hips into a glute bridge. At the top, lift one knee to your chest. Use control to lower, and switch sides. Continue to alternate, as if you’re “marching.” Perform 3 sets of 10 reps per leg.

Bird Dog With Pause

Start on all fours. Extend your left arm and right leg. Hold for a moment before returning to the start position. Switch sides. Perform 3 sets of 12 reps per side.

Split-Stance Bodyweight Chop

Begin standing tall in a split stance—one foot forward and the other back. Reach your arms overhead toward the shoulder of your back leg. Using control, chop your arms down diagonally across your body toward the outside of your front thigh. Pause for a moment at the bottom, then return to the start position in a smooth motion. Complete 3 sets of 8 reps per side.

Side Plank Reach-Through