If You Can Hold These 3 Positions After 60, Your Core Strength Is Top-Tier

Test your core strength with these 3 moves

Most people over 60 assume their core strength is either fine or a lost cause — and rarely bother to check. But your core does more than give you abs. It keeps you upright, protects your spine, and makes everything from carrying groceries to getting off the floor easier. The good news: you don’t need a gym test or a trainer to find out where you stand. These three positions will tell you exactly how your core is holding up — and what to do if it isn’t.

Why Core Testing Changes After 55

Core strength testing after the age of 55 focuses more on functional stability, core endurance, and injury prevention rather than strictly maximizing core strength. As we age, muscle density declines, which transitions the tests toward assessing balance, posture, and ability to control movement, making sure your core can maintain/support daily activities, help prevent falls, and protect the spine.

The 3 Positions to Test Your Core

The best positions to test and build core strength after 55 are the modified curl-up, bird dog, and the side plank. These exercises focus on stability, endurance, and spine protection.

Modified Curl-Up

Not to be mistaken by a full sit-up, this consists of you lying on your back, one knee bent while hands are under your lower back, and you lift your head until your shoulders are off the ground to engage the core (without straining your neck).

Bird Dog

You start on your hands and knees, you then extend your opposite arm and opposite leg at the same time, making sure your back (spine) stays neutral. This is testing your balance and stability (you must engage the core and glutes).

Modified Side Plank

Begin by lying on your side with your knees bent, you lift your hips off the ground while you are supported by your forearm and knees (legs straight, on feet for more of a challenge). This is testing your lateral core stability.

Safety First

Testing should be stopped immediately if you are experiencing pain; however, being mindful that the pain is not stemming from expected muscle soreness.

You should modify or seek professional guidance before testing if you experience any of the following: spinal surgery, low back pain, severe osteoporosis, or uncontrolled hypertension.

Normal safety guidelines include warming up, using padded surfaces, not holding your breath, and performing the easiest variation that allows you to keep proper form throughout the duration of the exercise.

How to Read Your Results

All 3 passed: Your core is strong and indicates excellent stability that is needed for daily (functional) activities and exercise.

1–2 passed: You have decent core endurance and may have some side-to-side imbalance, which is usually pretty common, and you are able to train this to get stronger.

None passed: Indicates a starting point rather than a failure and highlights areas for safe progression.

If you are pain free and not extremely sore from your workouts, I would recommend re-testing every 4–6 weeks.

Can’t Hold the Positions Yet? Try These

Modified Curl-Up: Engage the core muscles and lift only the head off the ground.

Dead Bug: Keep your feet on the floor, limiting movement to just legs or arms, and performing shallow heel taps while maintaining the lower back pressed into the ground.

Side Plank: Laying on your side with your knees bent and lifting your hips.